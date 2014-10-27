WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/27/14

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The long, hard road out of “Hell” begins in San Antonio, when Raw convenes for the first time since the career-altering events of WWE Hell in a Cell 2014. From an international collision that ended in shocking fashion to a pair of Hell in a Cell Matches from which no Superstar emerged the same as when they entered, WWE’s October staple was truly a Halloween horror come early. Yet the future has already begun to take shape, as a challenger for Brock Lesnar’s WWE World Heavyweight Title has been determined and one long-running rivalry has given way to a horrifying new one. What lies in store for the WWE Universe now that Hell has had its fill for at least another year? WWE.com has a few ideas.
Our five-point preview:
1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell if you haven’t already. If you have, go click through it again. The shorter version: a ghost prevents Dean Ambrose from winning. It’s even better than a demon child!
2. Hulk Hogan will make an appearance to talk up Susan G. Komen. Keep in mind that he’s already done this once, and that his current WWE role is “breast cancer research awareness coach.”
3. From WWE.com:
Oh, NOW you’re afraid to say it?
4. A triumphant Rusev will appear on the show, assumedly to talk up the superior, Russian equivalent of Susan G. Komen. In all seriousness, if Rusev used “Americans can’t even cure BREAST CANCER” to get heat, we’d all instantly travel back in time to the Sportatorium and Raw would be full of old ladies trying to jump the trail and shank him.
5. Bray Wyatt is magic. Or is he? Yes. Dean Ambrose is now fighting an arachnid teleportation demon. (Wrestling is pretty cool.)
+1 your favorite comments. Have fun. Try not to be so blue!
Reason Mark Henry turned on Big Show revealed:
At HIAC Big Show promised Mark Henry that Show would beat Rusev and then they were going to go get BBQ.
But Show lost at HIAC, and therefore the promise of BBQ went unfulfilled, thus leading to Henry turning on Big Show, because eating BBQ? “that’s what he do!”
I’m constantly afraid of the day when someone says Cancer-mania.
So Reigns has five sentences of death too?
40 man Royal Rumble match incoming!
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Oh look, black people dancing! -_-
Ok I probably won’t watch that show… but that was one of the best quit your job scenes I’ve seen.
Yea, I’m talking about Slater and Bo going after Cena
I’m really, really starting to wonder why I still watch this.
You don’t like football/have a gambling problem?
Right now on Rivalries, Stone Cold vs. McMahon.
(finallyafreshmatchup)
I’m pretty sure this is the first documentary to ever chronicle that rivalry, y’all should check it out.
Man, why does WWE think Stone Cold = Cena? They could not be more different, yet they’re acting like the bosses would actually hate Cena like they did Stone Cold.
Well, that was a great build for the Royal Rumble…
ruthlessly laying waste to heels and face alike? oh my god Cena is the Anti-monitor!
Does this mean Ziggler is gonna sacrifice himself Barry Allen style to stop him, or are we going with Final Crisis Vampire Anti moniter
Sandow remembered what Cena did to him this time last year so he got out of the ring as fast as possible.
Eliza Coupe >>>>> Crisley.
I used to think it was a hacky POV but honestly..Cena(the charcater) hasn’t helped the WWE as much as he’s hurt it.
Awww, Zack Ryder! He thinks he’s people!
well there’s three hours of my life i’m never getting back
SEE YA NEXT WEEK!
Survivor Series 2014:Team Status Quo v.s. Team Status Quo
“It’s a game you cannot win.” -John Cena
Cena. What the fuck did Heath Slater do to you?
That’s it. Cena’s gone full special-guest-host. That’s what he means by ‘the man who runs the place’. He agreed to be a celebrity guest host for this RAW, so he got the show built around him and got to stand tall at the end after killing Heath. Putting out subpar songs with Wiz Khalifa makes you a STAR, and stars are to be treated a specific way on RAW, dammit!
What a dickhead, Pretty sure that Slater was trying to help him.
SLATAUTHORITY GATAUTHORITY
Why, Jern? Why hurt Bo Dallas? How is that being a Star?
Why? Why is he indiscriminately finishering people?
AND HERE COMES REIGNS WITH A COLOSTOMY BAG!
+1
EL TORITO IS THERE
BUT WHAT SIDE IS HE ON?
The authority, cenas wearing red again
+1
ZACK RYDER SIGHTING, HE GETS TO EAT THIS MONTH
He and Big E share a 2 for 1 coupon.
Let’s start the Royal Rumble now!
Cena: “Oh the internet doesn’t like this?”
Way to make friends and build alliances there Jern.
Slater and Bo?
You’re a monster, John Cena.
Raw bonuses for EVERYONE!!
WE DON’T HAVE AN ENDING SO “F” IT!
Are the Dusts faces now?
I’m pretty on board with that.
Exactly. Goldust went after Cena right away and Cena tossed out Stardust. Faces.
Sorry, I think I saw Cena throw Stardust out
Ew, the Usos are wearing Black and Gold now.
Also, one of them took out Swagger. Apparently this is their heel turn, like when Sheamus cheapshotted Ambrose in the battle royal for the US title and was kind of a dick later in the night and then it was never acknowledged again.
can I get a gif of el torito just standing awkwardly?
Of course Sheamus is fighting a black guy.
So that’s the angle for Sheamus Rusev we’ve been waiting for…
Based on the end of Raw, I’d think it was late January.
But then I remember there’s a Cowboys game on, and we all know those don’t happen that time of year.
+1 certainly not if tony’s injury is serious
Rumble jokes, go!
This COULD be interesting, though it’s being done in a stupid way. Did they split things right down the middle?
Here comes the locker room!
Suddenly, Wrestlers!!!
the hell do these schmucks care about this bs?
That’s why they cheered for AJ. They don’t know that she’s married or to who. So either you have audiences chant for AJ or boo Cena. One or the other. :(
WE’RE OUTTA TIME, WE’LL SEE YOU ON THURSDAY THUNDER!!!
totally deserves a +1 or three
But why?
“HEY GUYS, IF WE RUN TO THE RING, THEY HAVE TO PAY US FOR TONIGHT!”
+1
+1
Shouldnt the Dusts be on Team Cena against the Authority?
WHERE IS THE BUNNY, JOHN? WHERE IS THE BUNNY???
Gold and Stardust are faces now?
wait, what?
Wait…WWE has a full roster!?
lol Noble laying fists to a downed Cena is hilarious
“Corporate Kane ruined this great match!” – A WWE fan after any normal Kane match