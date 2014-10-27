WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/27/14

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The long, hard road out of “Hell” begins in San Antonio, when Raw convenes for the first time since the career-altering events of WWE Hell in a Cell 2014. From an international collision that ended in shocking fashion to a pair of Hell in a Cell Matches from which no Superstar emerged the same as when they entered, WWE’s October staple was truly a Halloween horror come early. Yet the future has already begun to take shape, as a challenger for Brock Lesnar’s WWE World Heavyweight Title has been determined and one long-running rivalry has given way to a horrifying new one. What lies in store for the WWE Universe now that Hell has had its fill for at least another year? WWE.com has a few ideas.

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell if you haven’t already. If you have, go click through it again. The shorter version: a ghost prevents Dean Ambrose from winning. It’s even better than a demon child!

2. Hulk Hogan will make an appearance to talk up Susan G. Komen. Keep in mind that he’s already done this once, and that his current WWE role is “breast cancer research awareness coach.”

3. From WWE.com:

Oh, NOW you’re afraid to say it?

4. A triumphant Rusev will appear on the show, assumedly to talk up the superior, Russian equivalent of Susan G. Komen. In all seriousness, if Rusev used “Americans can’t even cure BREAST CANCER” to get heat, we’d all instantly travel back in time to the Sportatorium and Raw would be full of old ladies trying to jump the trail and shank him.

5. Bray Wyatt is magic. Or is he? Yes. Dean Ambrose is now fighting an arachnid teleportation demon. (Wrestling is pretty cool.)

+1 your favorite comments. Have fun. Try not to be so blue!