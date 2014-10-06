WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/6/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

It’s been two weeks since Roman Reigns underwent emergency surgery to repair an incarcerated hernia, and this week on Raw, the powerhouse will address his recovery in a special live interview. Also on Raw, Big Show continues to defend America from Rusev, and will aim to give The Hero of the Russian Federation his first pinfall loss in a WWE ring. As “Today” stars Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford join journalist Joan Lunden in helping WWE celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, what else can we expect from this week’s Raw? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The appearance of the Hoda and Kathie Lee will be forgiven and praised forever if it ends with Hoda catching an RKO.

2. WWE Shop has a new batch of t-shirts up, including a soon-to-be-classic Dean Ambrose design. It’s better than a white shirt with diagonal writing on it. For my money, though, the best new shirt is Rusev’s.

3. Roman Reigns is back (from the hospital) with a message for his fans. I really hope it ends with an awkward, “believe thaaAAAAT??”

4. Last week, Big Show tore down the Russian flag, threw it on the ground and spent Friday evening apologizing for it. Tonight, look for Show to literally force the flag up his ass and pull it out of his mouth, then feel real bad about it.

5. One of WWE.com’s five points is “will Brie Mode go into overdrive?” If by “go into overdrive” they mean “realize she needs a new entrance theme that doesn’t sound like a Wii turning on,” then yes.

Enjoy the show, everybody.