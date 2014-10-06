WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/6/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
It’s been two weeks since Roman Reigns underwent emergency surgery to repair an incarcerated hernia, and this week on Raw, the powerhouse will address his recovery in a special live interview. Also on Raw, Big Show continues to defend America from Rusev, and will aim to give The Hero of the Russian Federation his first pinfall loss in a WWE ring.
As “Today” stars Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford join journalist Joan Lunden in helping WWE celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, what else can we expect from this week’s Raw? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The appearance of the Hoda and Kathie Lee will be forgiven and praised forever if it ends with Hoda catching an RKO.
2. WWE Shop has a new batch of t-shirts up, including a soon-to-be-classic Dean Ambrose design. It’s better than a white shirt with diagonal writing on it. For my money, though, the best new shirt is Rusev’s.
3. Roman Reigns is back (from the hospital) with a message for his fans. I really hope it ends with an awkward, “believe thaaAAAAT??”
4. Last week, Big Show tore down the Russian flag, threw it on the ground and spent Friday evening apologizing for it. Tonight, look for Show to literally force the flag up his ass and pull it out of his mouth, then feel real bad about it.
5. One of WWE.com’s five points is “will Brie Mode go into overdrive?” If by “go into overdrive” they mean “realize she needs a new entrance theme that doesn’t sound like a Wii turning on,” then yes.
As always, 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s thread go into tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw thread, so reply to the best stuff with a +1 to nominate it for inclusion.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
Because when im outnumbered in a fight and getting my ass kicked, I expect my friends to come out one at a time WITH MUSIC.
Quick story: I had USA cued up to start Raw and the wife wanted to watch a movie (she’s not a big wrestling fan). We watch the movie, which gets done around the two-hour mark of Raw. When I flip back I see The Rock in the ring. Here’s the conversation that followed:
Me: Wow, the Rock showed up tonight. They kept that under wraps pretty well. I didn’t even see it coming.
Wife: You mean you couldn’t smell it?
After JBL’s Kabuki reference last week, I was let down that he didn’t describe Kane’s ketchup coverage on the Muta Scale…
LAST WEEK: “Roman Reigns is BACK next week in an exclusive interview. You DON’T WANT TO MISS IT”
THIS WEEK: “Hi I’m doing alright, bye”
I’m marking out because Ambrose took MY subway.
Let’s hope he quits wrestling altogether.
He had a decent working run a couple years ago where he was very underrated.
I’ve got a tenner on Ambrose-Cena to end with the hotdog cart owner’s music playing, Ambrose getting distracted and rolled up. Easy money.
Adam Rose has the Rosebuds carry Kathie Lee & Hoda backstage. Away from the cameras, his smile fades. His accent changes. “Now,” says Leo Kruger, “The hunt begins”
stopped watching about halfway through, I want a gif of emma gradually not doing her dance when she realized aj had walked out
So based on tonight’s show, I’m assuming by this time next month Joy Behar will be the world champion.
Does anyone on the internet have an opinion about The Rock?
[turns computer off]
[walks away]
can’t stop the rock
The only way that Raw ending would have been better is for Triple H and Stephanie to each make a hot dog from the crashed cart while announcing the PPV matches and Dean Ambrose nonchalantly gives them their change.
Kazoos have appeared on the E&C show
I’m not going to let you sully the good name of the kazoo
Cena vs. Ambrose is going to end with Brock interfering and snapping Cena’s back and Paul Heyman building a cloud machine that blocks out the sun so Cena can never recover.
And the nominees for Best Exclusive Interview are:
Barbara Walters with Saddam Hussein
Martin Bashir with Princess Diana
WWE with Roman Reigns
How has it taken this long to get mustard on Randy’s hotdog colored skin??
Roman getting injured and making room for Dean at the top of the card is the best thing to happen to WWE all summer.
So… Raw actually went off the air and the last thing said was “Lunatic Fringe”. lol. Just fucking lol. Awful.
Not sure why I abbreviated your name to PNK, holy god why is there no edit button, what is this, the 1800s?!
@PNK I assumed it was a reference to the song. Learn something new every day.
I read the other day that the nickname is a tribute to a Cincinnati rock station that uses “Lunatic Fringe” in their name. So I don’t mind the name so much, if in fact Ambrose was involved in choosing it.
Please let Ambrose beat Cena. This dude is too hot to not be the one in the main event
I’m concerned about this. Ambrose vs. Rollins is the OBVIOUS choice, but how can WWE pass up the opportunity for Cena to main-event a PPV?
Oh good, Kane and/or Randy Orton are our only hope.
There’s always outside interference to help Cena save face.
I’m just mad that there was ketchup on that hot dog cart
If you will.
If straight to hell means f!@ing Stef. I’m ready for HARD TIMES!
the brief case is right there dean
DEAN AMBROSE IS TOO AWESOME FOR WORDS
it’s not the fact that the belt isn’t being defended at HIAC. it’s how no one seems to even make note of it or question why lesnar isn’t going to be there.
The problem is that neither Cena or Rollins care about the title anymore. Cena just cares about Rollins, and Rollins just cares about holding the briefcase, instead of, you know, the title.
In hindsight, Brock probably could have skipped Hogan’s birthday party and shown up at HIAC instead.
@Sage but they keep going to these crazy extremes. At first they got extra dates and made it seem like Brock would be there all the time. Now they’re gonna go months without him showing up. There’s a middle ground they could hit that I think would work really well.
If they address it, they have to come up for a reason for it. No need. The fans who know it’s because Lesnar only works select dates– and because there’s not really anyone big enough to face him– already know why he’s not there. The kids just think he’s a badass who defends when he wants to. Or whatever.
This is what people wanted, though. They wanted the belt to “have meaning” again, through Lesnar.
Cole: “And listen to this crowd cheer and YES! in disapproval at Ambrose!”
Ambroe with the ketchup and mustard in a holster and then planting Cena has made up for the Rock.
Dean is like the only highlight literally every week.
#CenaWinsLol.Don’t Careifit DoesntHappen.
Thank you AMBROSE (clap clap clap clap) Thank you AMBROSE (clap clap clap clap)!!
This is how RAW ends…with thunderous applause.
TITTY MASTERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
Holy shit that was a STIFF-looking DDT.
Clearly Vince is sleeping now.
now ask him if he dislikes you now, Dean. Ask him that. :D
This idea would work if there was any chance in hell(in a cell) Ambrose could win.
I might love Dean Ambrose more than my wife (don’t tell her!).
Ambrose has my heart forever.
NEVER LEAVE US, JEAN
Oh for the love of god and all that is holy please have Dean win the goddamn match please please please
HA!
oh my god it’s actually happening
i really want ambrose and rollins
Ambrose turned those tongs into a nutcracker!
Ambrose better win. Otherwise, bullshit.
Dear Hunter,
Still not resubscribing.
Thanks,
Me.
Honestly shouldve done that from the start
Oh man, this is that bullshit that leaked. I thought it was too dumb to be true.
Triple H should just say a hot dog is not a sandwich as the crowd boos and Raw fades to black.
+1
+1. I don’t know why but the thought of that makes me laugh uncontrollably.
I was saying boo
Boo-urns?