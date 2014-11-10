WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/10/14

Tonight, on the live and totally not-on-tape WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The home of The Beatles is about to experience a “Hard Day’s Night” when Raw rolls through Liverpool, England! Per The Authority, John Cena will take on Ryback in a confrontation that’s sure to have massive repercussions for Survivor Series in just two weeks. Will a victory over the Cenation leader guarantee The Big Guy a spot on Team Authority? As the WWE Universe waits to see who will become part of the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match on Nov. 23, live on WWE Network, WWE.com offers some thoughts on what promises to be an action-packed night in the United Kingdom. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Don’t expect a lively thread tonight, as the show’s live (on tape) from England. England shows are right behind The Slammy Awards on the list of Raws you can expect to be bad, made even worse by results leaking online hours early and ruining the live watching experience. So … hey, I hope you like wrestling shows with double decker buses on the stage.
2. John Cena vs. Ryback only ends one of two ways: The Authority getting involved and Cena and Ryback going back-to-back to fight them off, or Ryback abandoning his reborn babyface run and joining Team Authority. Both of these position him as a guy to get eliminated early in the Survivor Series match, so let’s hope for him to stay good. No need to ruin his adorable backstage segments.
3. “How will AJ Lee retaliate against Nikki Bella?” I hope the answer is, “challenge her to a LOSER AND LOSER’S ASSISTANT MUST BE THE WINNER’S COMBINATION BITCH FOR A MONTH match at Survivor Series.” I want Brie Bella to keep getting stuck on the losing end of these stips until she’s working in the WWE headquarters mail room.
4. As we mentioned last week, WWE double-booked the Raw and Smackdown tapings with house shows, so a bunch of people who could show up and make this Raw great aren’t gonna be around. Best case scenario: Dean Ambrose took the helicopter in The Shield divorce and will make both shows.
5. Chances that John Cena spent the plane ride over learning about the area’s most popular soccer team: 100%
Hope you enjoy the show. Stay away from spoilers! +1 your favorite comments and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Cheerio, and other British things!
Rusev bails on the Authority last minute. Comes down to Cena and Ziggler vs. Rollins. Cena turns on Ziggler. Somewhere Tony Schiavone and Bobby Heenan simultaneously yell “He’s the fifth man!” Dusty Rhodes, hanging in the back, try to get guys to run out and kick Cena’s butt. “It’s a new, New World Order, jack!” Dolph disappears but later returns as Sting Jr.
Because when I’m outnumbered in a fight and getting my ass kicked, I would expect my group of friends to come out one at a time WITH MUSIC.
So when rowan said “She’s not here!” I’m guessing he meant stephanie?
Here is what I think happens. Team Cena wins. Authority is out, Monday on Raw Shane McMahon shows up to take over.
Harper: “I’m a team..god what’s the word…”
Triple H: “You’re saying that you are a-”
Harper: “Hold on a minute playa I got this!”
So I’m not the only one who wants Team Authority to truck Team Cena right? Harper, Rollins, Rusev all survive to the end and just kill Cena with finishers. A discus lariat to drop him, then the Accolade until Rusev backs off, and boom! Curb Stomp. Cena is pinned clean, heels get heat (in theory).
At least we know that the most generic possible Survivor Series-themed With Spandex comment has now been made.
Let’s be honest. Rusev is getting eliminated by any means that ISN’T being pinned/tapping out. Henry and Big Show are going to do the double count out, as well.
I hope you’re right. The alternative is Cena taking them all out and killing their momentum dead.
I feel like Rusev is getting DQ’d/counted out as a cheap way to get him out of the match
Ryback turned from heel to face faster than Brock Lesnar killed John Cena at Summer Slam
Yeah I don’t see him as a heel is see him as a more genuine form of Cena. He doesn’t have a side her legitimately only cares about what the fans think of him. It explains him wanting to keep his job and trucking Cena and then later trucking The Authority because Kane interfered.
I was expecting a snazzier outfit, that jumper doesn’t eve have eyes.
But any Harper push is a good push.
HARPER! This Raw was now worth it.
Kane: “Big Show should be in the ring in two seconds … [Rollins frowns.] … and 16 minutes … and 12 hours. He does plan to make it someday, Seth!”
Ryback as chaotic neutral makes so much sense and is my new favorite thing.
Harper: I’m a team play-ah.
Rusev: I’m not player, I just CRUSH lot!
Thanks @Heisenblerg , and may I commend you for killing it with the Bond titles below. Ca-Cena Royale is my favorite.
+1 probably my favorite live thread comment ever to be honest
“I’m a team playa.”
Bray Wyatt healed Harper by summoning the spirit of Teddy Long.
Steph: “oh my god! a dead body!”
[Thick Southern accent] “I’m a team playa.” [/accent]
I have to figure out how to use that in conversation this week.
I actually like that ending
Well I’m in.
okay that might be the most fucking random thing to happen in wrestling
Cena has a legit mental illness and genuinely believes he’s the one who beat up all those guys
Yes.
SURPRISE HARPER!!
I found Ziggler!
LUKE FUCKIN HARPER
Hol’ on a minnit playa
remember guys, there’s no “i” in “team cena” but there is somehow a “please play my individual theme song when i go out to save my friends instead of running out together”
Where’s Ziggler?
Oh, there he is.
HERE COMES THE BIG SHOW TO SLOWLY POWER WALK TO THE RING!
Hey guys, there’s 5 people in the ring, lets go down there one at a time to fight them
Sheamus: We should go out together to help.
Show: No way. I need my music!
“Let’s go out there and help at the same time”
“No I have a better idea, one at a time. They will never see it coming”
so ziggler comes and cleans house
Before The Big Show even got there.
Big show gradually coming to the ring
James Bond titles, if they were about John Cena. Dr. No Sell. Nearfall.
Onefall, Quantum Of Thuganomics, For No Eyes Only (You Can’t See Me)
Nikki Bella as ‘Octopussy.’
Goldhogger
The Living Daylight Pouring Through the Damn Wide Open Window in That Piss-poor STF
The World Heavyweight Championship is not Enough
License to Kill (Pushes)
AA View to a Kill
Job Another Day
U Only Can’t C Me Once
Ca-Cena Royale
A View Through The Window In My STF To A Kill
Kickouts Are Forever.
turn heel another day
Tomorrow Never Jobs, No Sell Another Day
From West Newbury with Bad Comedy, You Only Lose Twice (A year), The Cena Who Buried Me, A View to a Burial
You only job once.
Octobury?
One title is not enough
I am starting to feel like Ryback is to Cena what Cody Rhodes is/was to Randy Orton
Is it just me or does Ryback’s offense come across as toothless?
Man, Team Authority is showing that HHH is committed to countering those accusations of racism. Look at the diversity!
@BlackToothGrin I had to look that one up. wikipedia says he got the name lopez from his step-dad, and that he’s actually part armenian
Don’t tell Vince.
Rollins is Hispanic. Colby Lopez
Mark Henry! Rusev! Whatever the hell Rollins is
So how was the show?
Paige added fishnets to her ring gear.
I don’t remember anything else.
Let me tell you about your uncle, Ole Johnny No Sell
Are they just piping in crowd noise from another match now?
The authority’s alliances may be shaky Frank, but their future is money in the bank.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHH
Spoiler alert: Ryback takes his “Feed! Me! More!” slogan too far, and he becomes Fatback.
+McRyb
+1. RyBread Rules!
Ry-backfat
Listen to those fans go wild for John Cena! Booon Cena they’re saying!
GUYS! THEY’RE CHANTING FOR SAMI ZAYN!
Sometimes when I see Cena’s underwear peeking out I think he believes he is Lita.
Do you really want to think of Cena in a thong?
okay, i assumed that ryback would turn and join team cena.
but if he does that, they’re won’t be room for randy orton. am i doing this right?
You missed the part where everyone on Team Cena runs out just before we go off the air.
Ryback was great the time he played Iago in Othello. “Feed! Me! The Moor!”
Guys, my team is winning 38-7, I can’t watch Cena overcome the odds again.
Jamie Noble, Mark (Henry), Joey Mercury, Hotter & Sexier MNM 2.0
Only if Henry does the splits!
Kane should have challenged the steel stairs to a rematch this week
You know Ryback, a simple no would’ve been sufficient.