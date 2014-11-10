WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/10/14

Tonight, on the live and totally not-on-tape WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The home of The Beatles is about to experience a “Hard Day’s Night” when Raw rolls through Liverpool, England! Per The Authority, John Cena will take on Ryback in a confrontation that’s sure to have massive repercussions for Survivor Series in just two weeks. Will a victory over the Cenation leader guarantee The Big Guy a spot on Team Authority? As the WWE Universe waits to see who will become part of the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match on Nov. 23, live on WWE Network, WWE.com offers some thoughts on what promises to be an action-packed night in the United Kingdom. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Don’t expect a lively thread tonight, as the show’s live (on tape) from England. England shows are right behind The Slammy Awards on the list of Raws you can expect to be bad, made even worse by results leaking online hours early and ruining the live watching experience. So … hey, I hope you like wrestling shows with double decker buses on the stage.

2. John Cena vs. Ryback only ends one of two ways: The Authority getting involved and Cena and Ryback going back-to-back to fight them off, or Ryback abandoning his reborn babyface run and joining Team Authority. Both of these position him as a guy to get eliminated early in the Survivor Series match, so let’s hope for him to stay good. No need to ruin his adorable backstage segments.

3. “How will AJ Lee retaliate against Nikki Bella?” I hope the answer is, “challenge her to a LOSER AND LOSER’S ASSISTANT MUST BE THE WINNER’S COMBINATION BITCH FOR A MONTH match at Survivor Series.” I want Brie Bella to keep getting stuck on the losing end of these stips until she’s working in the WWE headquarters mail room.

4. As we mentioned last week, WWE double-booked the Raw and Smackdown tapings with house shows, so a bunch of people who could show up and make this Raw great aren’t gonna be around. Best case scenario: Dean Ambrose took the helicopter in The Shield divorce and will make both shows.

5. Chances that John Cena spent the plane ride over learning about the area’s most popular soccer team: 100%

Hope you enjoy the show. Stay away from spoilers!