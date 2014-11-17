WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/17/14

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

We’re just one week away from Survivor Series, and the anticipated Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match between Team Cena and Team Authority is finally taking shape. Who will be the final members of each squad? Moreover, after what transpired on Friday night between Ryback and The Authority, will The Big Guy finally align with John Cena? Join WWE.com as we preview all of the top stories heading into this week’s Raw. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. First of all:

2. In a related note, make sure you read our COUNTDOWN (cough) of the 15 worst Survivor Series teams of all time. It’ll get you in the mood for Sunday’s free-per-view, and make you feel better when Rusev gets pinned off a transitional move.

3. A novelty cat is hosting the show. I hope there’s at least one scene of her and Stardust hissing at each other.

4. The big question on WWE.com is “Where does Ryback go from here?” Here’s my fantasy booking. We start the show off with Ryback making Grumpy Cat smile, and them becoming best friends. In hour two, he powerbombs Grumpy Cat. In hour three, he stops OTHER people from beating up Grumpy Cat, and we end the show with five awkward minutes of the crowd not knowing how they should feel about anything.

5. Damien Sandow finally has a shirt you should buy. Buy it.

Tonight’s show is live again, so let’s get some lively conversation going. +1 your favorite comments to nominate them for inclusion in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Note: I may have to call it the “Hits and Misses of Raw.” I’ll include 10 of the best comments in tomorrow’s The Good The Bad And The Ugly Of Raw.

Enjoy the show and the cat, everyone.