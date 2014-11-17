WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/17/14

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
We’re just one week away from Survivor Series, and the anticipated Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match between Team Cena and Team Authority is finally taking shape. Who will be the final members of each squad? Moreover, after what transpired on Friday night between Ryback and The Authority, will The Big Guy finally align with John Cena? Join WWE.com as we preview all of the top stories heading into this week’s Raw. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. First of all:
2. In a related note, make sure you read our COUNTDOWN (cough) of the 15 worst Survivor Series teams of all time. It’ll get you in the mood for Sunday’s free-per-view, and make you feel better when Rusev gets pinned off a transitional move.
3. A novelty cat is hosting the show. I hope there’s at least one scene of her and Stardust hissing at each other.
4. The big question on WWE.com is “Where does Ryback go from here?” Here’s my fantasy booking. We start the show off with Ryback making Grumpy Cat smile, and them becoming best friends. In hour two, he powerbombs Grumpy Cat. In hour three, he stops OTHER people from beating up Grumpy Cat, and we end the show with five awkward minutes of the crowd not knowing how they should feel about anything.
5. Damien Sandow finally has a shirt you should buy. Buy it.
Tonight’s show is live again, so let’s get some lively conversation going. +1 your favorite comments to nominate them for inclusion in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Note: I may have to call it the “Hits and Misses of Raw.” I’ll include 10 of the best comments in tomorrow’s The Good The Bad And The Ugly Of Raw.
Enjoy the show and the cat, everyone.
That’s it. Fuck it. When a cat is the most entertaining/congruent, least confusing thing you can offer your audience I’m out. You have nothing to offer me anymore WWE. Besides further boredom and apathy.
Subscription will not be renewed, I’m off to Lucha Underground.
So, what’s the over/under on the internet turning on Luke Harper now? 3 months? 2? IC belt usually doesn’t help things…
Helped Dolph Ziggler a lot, considering he got two MoTY canditaes fighting for it.
I would love it if the wardrobe people could figure out a way so that Luke Harper can dangle the IC Title out of his backpocket like a bandana.
Dean could give him some useful tips: [media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com]
I’m hoping that a Brand New Day involves beating R-Truth into the saddest dance ever. To paraphrase Mr. Morris Day, I want to see some teeth wiggling. I want some perfection! Ha-HAW!
Maybe he could ask Dean for tips: [media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com]
Just caught up. WWE pulled a great swerve: Making us think that a stalker gimmick was actually going to be a continuing thing.
Two thoughts:
1. Grumpy cat is a better actress than about half of the RAW roster and pretty much the most dynamic celebrity I’ve seen in the last couple of years.
2. The John Cena clip at the beginning was the most dickish thing I think I’ve ever seen on the show. I really wanted Ryback to punch him in the face.
Just got in from working and missed everything. Looked at the results and either the show was enjoyable or 90% crap
Join team Cena and help get your co-workers fired
Next week on RAW:
“HI, I’m Windham Rotunda! You may remember me from such memorable WWE ring gimmicks such as ‘Bray Wyatt’, ‘Husky Harris’, and…..uhhh, well, ‘Bray Wyatt’!”
Grumpy Cat made Erick Rowan’s heart grow three sizes.
So Randy just stole his fathers gimmick
A show bills its main event as a contract signing- nobody signs a contract.
Everyone pretends like they’re above Grumpy Cat, but Grumpy Cat shows up on Raw and the open thread grows by about 50%. Grumpy Cat is the best! Admit it!
Erick Rowan and Luke Harper hate each other now because they couldn’t agree who got top billing on their student film about the life and times of Sister Abigail.
Rowan only joined Team Cena because he took offense to Trips calling the WWE Universe sheep.
So wait, stalking Renee Young makes you a good guy?
#JustWWEBabyfaceThings
So err, Rowan just forgot all abut his whole stalking thing? Can this please be brays plan all along? Have then wait till everyone has been Messed up and then just kill everyone?
Unless the she was Grumpy Cat
Naaaaaah, Bray is done.
Erick Rowan: Diet Sheamus
Counterpoint- Sheamus: Erick Rowan with protein shot
The Cesaro thing was really funny until you realize that he won’t get a chance to be fucking awesome in a Survivor Series match. Goddammit.
It looks like there’s still some time to fill on the card. Could always do Cesaro vs. Kidd at the PPV.
or they make it a 6-on-6 match
He still has a few more months of jobbing purgatory to finish.
Unless Kane gives up his spot for Cesaro.
So which one is turning on Cena for Orton to make the save?
If it’s truly a new genesis, the only thing to do is to have Curtis Axel do the voice-over for the intro video package.
If he does the Voice Over in 5 seconds it’d be One For The Vine but if it’s far longer then that and only fit for TV there’d be Blood On The Rooftops.
The Sega Genesis of McGillicutty
Look, I guess I’m a mega mark, but all of this “the future of the WWE changes forever” is Cena heel turn talk.
Writing Sheamus out of Team Cena is just the most obvious way to set up his heel turn Sunday…
Erick Rowan is what happens when you play with the Sheamus wooly willy
How desperate are they for “big” guys (meaning big in importance, not in actual size) that they need to get Rowan involved? Or Ryback, for that matter.
I just thought of something. If it had been Cena, Ziggler and Show in the ring, and Cena had said “Three ain’t enough. I need five” and Big E and Kofi came down in non-church-related things with Woods just managing them and were treated like legit threats and murderers of men, I might have been OK with this.
Especially if Big E got the 5-count back. But nah.
None of this makes any sense
But wait, where are Punk and Bryan?
Eric Rowan is really just Sheamus upside down.
+Thatcher Effect
+1 physics
Wow, Cena putting HHH through a table is the torch passing of guys who buried more deserving wrestlers.
WM 30 HHH also a more deserving wrestler than 2014 John Cena, funny enough
Fuck this shit.I’m going to go watch the opening match from NXT again.
I’m going to assume this means Jern is going to lose on Sunday. . . I hope
Put it like this: If the Authority loses, where do they go next? What replaces that angle? I’m thinking Cena loses just off that.
So… that’s a fireable offense, right?
no its not
Of course Ryback is on Team Armband Sales.
+1 million bajillion
In armband sales
The Swiss Troll Cesaro
Sexing up that Grumpy Cat cured Rowan’s mental illness.
I love how Ryback literally fights like a Brawlin’ Buddy.
What did Cesaro have planned? He does know that the Authority already had a full team?
Then everyone just gets mad when Cesaro gets pinned in the match
Maybe Kane can sit this one out?
Take Kane out of the damn match then and put him in. That makes the match 100x better.
I assume it was just being a dick. Plus, he’s made no secret of his desire to work in with the Authority, maybe it was an attempt to work into good graces.
So it’s 6 on 5 now?
HHH! Pull the Eddie-Murphy-on-Mr-T mindtrick!
Ryberg
RIP Wyatt Family 2012-2014
Only way to save this segment.
CENA: Four members on my team. But I have till’ five…
[Final Countdown hits]
then everything blows up?
Cesaro, it’s Swiss for Troll
I’ll die laughing if they hit Curtis Axel’s music next.
WWE is seriously trolling with this whole Cesaro thing, right?
Even the inbred Virginian crowd saw this coming
It sure would be nice if this being in with The Authority actually led to…you know…a push or something.
So my internet decided to update by itself, why is Rowan out there?
Cuz Harper sold out I guess.