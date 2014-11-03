WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/3/14: Live Via Satellite

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

One week after John Cena rejected Triple H’s offer to join The Authority, one question still lingers for the Cenation leader: Who will join him in battle against The Game’s squad at Survivor Series? As we wait to see which Superstars will round out Team Cena — and Team Authority, for that matter — what else is in store for Raw? WWE.com has you covered with this week’s Raw Five-Point Preview. Also, at 7:30 p.m., get exclusive interviews and in-depth analysis from a panel of experts on WWE Network’s live Raw Pre-Show, available this week free on WWE.com, YouTube, the WWE App, Facebook, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Pheed and Pinterest. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. My choices for Team Cena are Zack Ryder, R-Truth, The Great Khali and John Morrison. Calling it right now.

2. Big Show and Mark Henry are now locked in a hossy blood feud, leaving the Raw Offices Of Rusev And Lana with an opening for “person who will let down America by not winning this otherwise stipulation-free series of televised wrestling matches.” Who’s next for Rusev? Is there anyone else on the roster that loves America? Is Hogan busy?

3. Roman Reigns will appear for almost a full minute this week to let us know he ordered a club sandwich on rye for lunch, but asked them to hold the mayo. Believe that.

4. Sarcasm aside, there’s a lot to look forward to this week, like the continuation of the Bray Wyatt/Dean Ambrose hot fire mic work feud, babyface Ryback showing up to wreck people, and the possibility that Nikki Bella might use Brie as the Hornswoggle in her feud against AJ Lee and swing her around by her feet like a foreign object.

5. Be sure to watch the WWE Network Raw pre-show for free on WWE.com, YouTube, the WWE App, Facebook, Twitter, Facebook, Friendster, Diaryland, Xanga, Zoosk, LiveJournal, Photobucket, TinyPic, the Ate My Balls Megapage or your AOL 3.0 installation CD with three free hours of service.

+1 your favorite comments and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. It’s prestigious, I promise. Enjoy the show, everybody.