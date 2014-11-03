WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/3/14: Live Via Satellite

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
One week after John Cena rejected Triple H’s offer to join The Authority, one question still lingers for the Cenation leader: Who will join him in battle against The Game’s squad at Survivor Series? As we wait to see which Superstars will round out Team Cena — and Team Authority, for that matter — what else is in store for Raw? WWE.com has you covered with this week’s Raw Five-Point Preview.
Also, at 7:30 p.m., get exclusive interviews and in-depth analysis from a panel of experts on WWE Network's live Raw Pre-Show.
Our five-point preview:
1. My choices for Team Cena are Zack Ryder, R-Truth, The Great Khali and John Morrison. Calling it right now.
2. Big Show and Mark Henry are now locked in a hossy blood feud, leaving the Raw Offices Of Rusev And Lana with an opening for “person who will let down America by not winning this otherwise stipulation-free series of televised wrestling matches.” Who’s next for Rusev? Is there anyone else on the roster that loves America? Is Hogan busy?
3. Roman Reigns will appear for almost a full minute this week to let us know he ordered a club sandwich on rye for lunch, but asked them to hold the mayo. Believe that.
4. Sarcasm aside, there’s a lot to look forward to this week, like the continuation of the Bray Wyatt/Dean Ambrose hot fire mic work feud, babyface Ryback showing up to wreck people, and the possibility that Nikki Bella might use Brie as the Hornswoggle in her feud against AJ Lee and swing her around by her feet like a foreign object.
5. Be sure to watch the WWE Network Raw pre-show for free on WWE.com, YouTube, the WWE App, Facebook, Twitter, Facebook, Friendster, Diaryland, Xanga, Zoosk, LiveJournal, Photobucket, TinyPic, the Ate My Balls Megapage or your AOL 3.0 installation CD with three free hours of service.
+1 your favorite comments and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. It’s prestigious, I promise. Enjoy the show, everybody.
I love this game
Anyone else dismayed by their blatant ignoring of Cesaro being busted open? The camera panned away anytime there was a shot of it. Yeah, it was accidental, but how awkward did it feel that they didn’t call attention to it until after he got cleaned up at the commercial break. I know it’s PG and all, but shit…it naturally happened, and made Cesaro seem more badass. Blood does have a purpose in wrestling- just not when it’s for the sake of shock value.
Cesaro is in the midst of getting ‘berried.’ They won’t pay attention to him in a match.
Business Casual Kane trips over Orton’s leg while trying to avoid his bastard son that plays for the Bills.
Every time Sheamus loses clean, an angel gets its wings. Angels don’t get their wings very often.
That moment when HHH, Kane, Mercury and Noble were standing around is a perfect symbolism of your average workplace. Just a bunch of guys in white dress shirts doing nothing.
Rusev is seriously amazing.
I don’t know where this streaks ends or if he can survive it but I think he has proven that he more than just a wrestler with a streak.
He could the best at the selling WWE has.
I think he’s the best wrestler in WWE right now. My favorite part of RAW.
So, next week (since SmackDown doesn’t really count), now that Rusev is finally a champion, can we have Nikolai Volkoff show up to sing the Russian national anthem for his celebration?
Wait….Sheamus and Rusev are fighting now? What the what?
Not tapping should be regarded as in MMA not as a sign of courage, but as the fighter being a dumbass with a big ego.
This should seriously be a storyline. Have someone “break” Cena’s arm or something. And then have the guy mock Cena for being an idiot for not tapping out. And when Cena returns, have the guy be all, “hey, I’m not sure you’re OK, you need to fight other guys first. I could legitimately end your career if you fight me not at 100%”
The fact that people think tapping is a sign of weakness is by far the dumbest thing about wrestling. They all hurt and they all are incredibly dangerous. The only person who ever puts them over is Regal when he’s on commentary and I feel like that’s only because he’s a much more old-school wrestler and appreciates how effective they actually can be.
Regular people are rarely in submission holds, so they don’t know how much they really fucking hurt and how much they could cripple you if you don’t tap. (I’ve been put in a half-assed Kimura and tapped in less than 3 seconds. I respect the hell out of submissions)
Finally, a US Champion I can be proud of.
Congrats to Rusev, the new U.S.S.R. Champion!
[m.youtube.com]
Ru-sev! Ru-sev! Ru-sev!
That’s what Sheamus gets for his decadent Western overuse of limes and lobster heads.
I really hate the never tap thing. But yay! Rusev!
Give Rusev every title
Sheamus has really never tapped out? Man that’s lame, I really wish WWE would let tap outs just be like pins, it would be so much more interesting if submissions where “allowed” in the main event.
I’d be more pissed off if he did. D-Bry put Sheamus in the Yes-Lock at least once a month for all of Summer 2012, but he taps to a huge “Russian” guy instead of the master of submissions? This way, he’s at least consistent.
RAW was…good? I need to lay off the low expectations
And the crowd chants “USA” in the match between the Irishman and the Bulgarian claiming allegiance to Russia. Congratulations, Buffalo, for being nearly as inept as your football team and as irrelevant as your hockey team.
Buffalo doesn’t have a pro hockey team, silly.
Perfect. Why do we have to be better than Russia? We’re just not as terrible.
This is why I really want a Barrett-Rusev feud. BNB doesn’t have to talk about the UNIMPEACHABLE GREATNESS of America, why would he? But he can continuously refer to all of the ways that Russia is a shithole.
I’m gonna be pretty bummed if Rusev takes his first loss on the after-show thing.
Half-hearted “Let’s go Sheamus!” / “Sheamus sucks!” dueling chants!
Sheamus’s dream is coming true! He’s truly is the B Cena!
Let’s go Sheamus / Sheamus sucks chants?
That’s new…
He is playing the part of John Cena tonight.
Well, this should be a technically sound match, that goes for no less than 20 minutes.
Well Sheamus is in it, so it can’t be a dark match now can it?
I miss smart Stephanie. Remember when she had security lock Ambrose in a room cuz “when have we ever thrown anyone out that didnt’t come back?”? So suddenly it’s “finish him”, finish Randy Orton and their responce is “do a spot that would win a hardcore match/Street Fight/No DQ/Falls Coubt Anywhere Match but wouldn’t stop the guy from performing at the next RAW”? And she’s satisfied with it? Fire him, break his legs and make him a paraplegic, explain to me in detail that this is just a show and should really just relax, but don’t do a finisher on some hollow metal and be like “yeah, that’s the end of that”. (I didn’t like this RAW or the build up to Survivor Series, can you tell?)
Aware then. I’m getting tired of these garbage tropes is all. (Hey, seriously, thanks for responding)
The spot is meant to get Rollins over before anything else. They can’t go back to the cinder block well. That was their best possible option.
Well, she wasn’t too smart because the room had a backdoor.
I mean, sure, she can’t be expected to know about every room in every arena they visit, but they could have checked for a back door.
Why doesn’t the Network use the same “Live” graphic as Raw?
Stretcher Job?
In Mother Rusia, job stretches you, Randy.
They cleaned away his blood before strapping him to the stretcher. Ha!
Joey Mercury: I’m hurt Seth.
Seth: It’s okay man, we’ll get you in the back, you’ll be fine.
Joey: …Carry me.
Seth: What?
Joey: Carry me like a princess.
Did I miss anything good tonight? I have to think seeing Kane trip and fall was the highlight of the night
Rollins, the heel, carrying his injured coworker to the back. WWE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN!
So curb stomp fatality equals “go shoot a movie.” Maybe Zack Ryder should start antagonizing The Authority!
I HEAR PA’S IN MY HEAD. THEY TELL ME TO ARRIVE ON SET, THEY TALK TO ME.
I lol’d. Quietly but still. Here, have a +1
They should rename the curb stomp “straight to DVD” because they’re again using it so someone can leave to make a straight to DVD WWE films movie.
+ 1
Cole glaces up at Seth’s fake tan encrusted body.
“The future’s bright… the future’s orange!”
The past was, too.
Who kills the legend killer?
The future is not now until we get a Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze and Adrian Neville call up.
One more time chants? WOW
Well, that was a terrible camera angle…
I just got in five minutes ago and turned on Raw only to see Kane trip and fall down. Night. Made.
He tripped on Randy’s viper.
…outta nowhere?
HOLY STOMP!
That was just nasty!
Ouch.
Next week, Rollins should come out with the Viper draped over his shoulders like Britney Spears.
Randy Orton is currently getting assaulted by Kane and two former ROH champions. The dream of Cornette is alive!
+1
+1
Goddammit. Funniest moment of the night. GOod job, putz.
Bahahahahahahahahaahah Kane just tripped
WE GOT COLOR. QUICK GET THE BLACK AND WHITE FILTER!
Triple Face turn?
“Are we still live?” NICE
Jamie Noble is a main eventer!