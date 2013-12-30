WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/30/13: Live At The Whim Of A Smackdown Taping

This week, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

With the huge announcement that Batista is returning to WWE, 2014 is already shaping up to be an exciting year. But let’s not forget about 2013 just yet. In fact, here are five things to look forward to on the year’s final Raw, tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. After a week of holidays (which we are not allowed to legally mention, per the ongoing War On Christmas) we return to business as usual. Here’s a quick Best and Worst recap of last week: the show was kinda brutal whenever we weren’t six-man tagging, and we should all be shaking our head dismissively at John Cena’s scrappy little buddy CM Punk.

2. Smackdown spoilers have accidentally ruined chunks of tonight’s Raw, but if you haven’t been spoiled yet I won’t do it here.

3.

The New Year means a fresh new start for everyone in the WWE Universe. Ring in 2014 with WWE’s 7-foot, 450-pound New Year’s “baby,” Big Show. What will unfold when The World’s Largest Athlete dons a diaper to say goodbye to 2013?

What won’t unfold: an ironclad contract.

4. This is one of those weeks where it seems like WWE has no idea what it’s doing. Every point on the WWE.com five-point preview is just WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR JOHN CENA or WHAT WILL THE AUTHORITY DO IN 2014 or WHAT DOES JIMMY USO THINK ABOUT BATISTA COMING BACK TUNE IN TO FIND OUT. We’ve got a long time before the Rumble and WWE only feels comfortable booking in 3-week windows, so look for a hell of a lot of water treading.

5. What will happen to Randy Orton tonight? Who knows?? Click here for pictures of Randy Orton.

As always, reply to your favorite comments with a +1 and I’ll pick 10 of the best for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, everybody.