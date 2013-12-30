WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/30/13: Live At The Whim Of A Smackdown Taping

This week, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
With the huge announcement that Batista is returning to WWE, 2014 is already shaping up to be an exciting year. But let’s not forget about 2013 just yet. In fact, here are five things to look forward to on the year’s final Raw, tonight at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. After a week of holidays (which we are not allowed to legally mention, per the ongoing War On Christmas) we return to business as usual. Here’s a quick Best and Worst recap of last week: the show was kinda brutal whenever we weren’t six-man tagging, and we should all be shaking our head dismissively at John Cena’s scrappy little buddy CM Punk.
2. Smackdown spoilers have accidentally ruined chunks of tonight’s Raw, but if you haven’t been spoiled yet I won’t do it here.
3.
The New Year means a fresh new start for everyone in the WWE Universe. Ring in 2014 with WWE’s 7-foot, 450-pound New Year’s “baby,” Big Show. What will unfold when The World’s Largest Athlete dons a diaper to say goodbye to 2013?
What won’t unfold: an ironclad contract.
4. This is one of those weeks where it seems like WWE has no idea what it’s doing. Every point on the WWE.com five-point preview is just WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR JOHN CENA or WHAT WILL THE AUTHORITY DO IN 2014 or WHAT DOES JIMMY USO THINK ABOUT BATISTA COMING BACK TUNE IN TO FIND OUT. We’ve got a long time before the Rumble and WWE only feels comfortable booking in 3-week windows, so look for a hell of a lot of water treading.
5. What will happen to Randy Orton tonight? Who knows?? Click here for pictures of Randy Orton.
As always, reply to your favorite comments with a +1 and I’ll pick 10 of the best for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, everybody.
Reading through these…FUCKING RELAX.
This is why wrestling sucks…we know it’s fake and have to constantly come up with AMAZING IDEAS!!!!!!!! But if they don’t do your AMAZING IDEA it sucks… But come on…relax.
Because we know it’s a scripted show and if anything isn’t EXACTLY how we want it and NOW NOW NOW we are mad. Fantasy booking is great…but it’s just that. Fantasy.
I have to agree with dad here. I thought the ending was great. Even though it was speculated for a while on the Intarwebz that D-Bry would join the family, I didn’t think they’d pull the trigger after he won SOTY. With that said, he played the part of “conflicted about this decision” about as well as a wrestler could, and I’m actually super interested to see where this goes.
Also, the Punk/Rollins match was two bad botches away from being a fantastic match. Even with the screw ups, I thoroughly enjoyed the match, even though it appears The Shield are indeed breaking up sooner or later.
Note on that, was I the only on that briefly thought that when Punk called The Shield to come out that he was going to offer to join?
Had to DVR it to see the 2nd half.
So confused. Did the Wyatt Family just turn face?
Obviously not.
How could you possibly be confused about that??
YAY!!! Orton vs Cena…again…this time to determine who the man is…
This ends with Brie saving Bryan. IT MIGHT JUST SAVE YOUR LIFE THAT’S THE POWER OF LOVE.
I want to see segments of the Wyatt Family and Bryan & Brie having uncomfortable dinners.
+1
Bray Wyatt for best man at D-Bry’s wedding, please.
This RAW was cool and all, but I just completed an epic comeback in Words with Friends.
WWF comebacks > WWE comebacks
Seriously, this can’t lead anywhere other than Bryan vs a) Bray or b) HHH at Wrestlemania. Either way, Bryan is the face of that match. Nothing else makes a lick of sense. Everyone freaking out about this is basing it off past fails by Creative, and really, there is just nothing you can do about that at this point, he’d be just as likely to be screwed by Creative without this angle.
There was a report on Bleacher and other places that Vince thinks the face/heel dynamic is/should be dead. If that’s true, then there would be no reason for Bryan and the Wyatts to not become the faces in a feud vs. the Authority (There’s really no way to spin that feud any other way).
The only way it goes completely bad is if Bray suddenly goes “Oh, you thought the Machine was the Authority? Nah man, it’s Fandango!!”
If they stick to the angle through Wrestlemania season, it would have to be a monumental screwup for this not to end with Bryan being a face at the end, either with or against Bray
Ok so c) Cena is possible too. But really, if he faces and potentials beats Cena at WM30, that be a big deal too. And it ain’t no midcard
Cena could easily be seen as a major cog in the machine.
Remember when HBK was balls deep in a feud with JBL over getting Virgil’d because he lost all his money in “the economy”? And how it was quickly blown off at No Way Out so could battle the Undertaker in one of the best WM matches ever?
I guess I’m just trying to be optimistic for whatever his role is going to be.
For what it was worth there was a speculation type article that had Cena fighting Bray at Mania.
I’m kind of curious if SummerSlam really was Daniel Bryan’s only moment for the foreseeable future, and if he and Punk are going to have these Shawn Michaels-esque upper middle card feuds for a while.
I guess I’m just sort of getting my mind ready for ‘Mania.
That was absolutely mesmerizing but isn’t this just a really cool, well-thought out way for WWE to once again derail Bryan’s momentum?
I mean the reactions he’s been getting the past few months have been epic. That crowd was dead for the whole show and they went nuts for him. He shouldn’t be involved in anything that isn’t a main event storyline and I don’t trust WWE to not just turn this into Bryan & Bray: Tag Team Champions. (which would be kinda cool of course but it’s not what Bryan deserves).
LBCS nailed it: There’s one World title. So only one “Main Event Feud” (technically). How many people can be in that at once? And it can’t always be the same people. Midcard, main event, whatever. Bryan will be fine. He didn’t suddenly become Brodus Clay or Dolph Ziggler.
I mean the thing that occupied the last hour of Raw seems pretty Main Event.
There is enough room now for a title feud and a main event feud that doesn’t have the title now that there is only 1 title on top.
Now we cross our fingers that the rating is through the roof with no Cena or Orton on the show.
Not sure how I should feel about this. On the the hand it’s good to find get some sorta payoff for the Wyatts. On the other hand, it seems really foolish to turn the most over babyface on the roster into a stooge for a heel faction.
Byran doesn’t have to be a stooge, if this is the route they are going (I doubt WWE Creative has it in them, though).
I can get behind that, Iron Mike
*finally get–3 hour RAWS awaken the typo faeries.
I mentioned a possible way this could be awesome below, but here’s a bit more of an explanation:
Bray brings Bryan under his wing to push him to greatness. Bray’s a mastermind. He doesn’t seem particularly interested in winning any titles himself. So now he has Bryan under his wing / at his side. And he can use the Family to ensure Bryan wins the title – the ultimate goal being to implode the existing system (The Authority) by giving everyone what the system doesn’t want: Bryan as the Champ.
The only hope is turning the Wyatts against the Authority with Bryan and Bray leading the fight.
Bryan then Punk then Cena then Big E?
That’s right. They just turned the most over Babyface. Who’s left after Cena and Punk? The Primetime Players?
Booo. WWE.com lacking photos of Summer Rae’s outfit from earlier tonight.
The Wyatts kidnapped Kofi and the Miz and we were all confused because they were both completely fine afterwards and acted like nothing happened.
But tonight they both lost a fan poll to The Great Khali. They are broken. I BELIEVE IN BRAY WYATT
+1
+1
Also, I’m just catching up with the Lesnar segment and holy balls I don’t know what was more unsettling, Wyatt’s Wyatt-ness or Bork’s alien dinosaur screams.
The Heyman commentary post-F5 was just amazing as well. “He got the message…he got the message. Somebody had to be made an example of.” ILU forever, Paul.
Those screams by Lesnar were NUTS.
Well I don’t know why Brandon had to go on an airplane at 10:55 PM, but I hope he has a safe trip.
He must have also been on a plane for Bork vs. Henry.
+1
I am afraid. I am afraid because this has potential to be the best thing of 2014. And I have no faith in WWE.
+truth
Sad Daniel Bryan is like Sad George Michael Bluth
[awesomegifs.com]
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see…
Wait a minute, wait and see, wait and see? It turned awful the last time we had to wait and see!
well technically your still waiting and seeing, it just dragging
So guys was that a great first act or what?
Keeping with this recent development, can we please have Kane be their inside man?
Replace Kane with Undertaker in that sentence and WWE can have all my money.
i
My dream scenario for this is that Kane is actually the one pulling the strings–that Kane is the Devil that made them do it.
so much yes
I need Brandon to tell me what to think.
I’m pretty sure his twitter was SPOOOGGEE
SAVE_US STROUD
I just now remembered to turn raw of because they have trained me that it ends with a shitty Cena segment.
You have us all intrigued WWE.
Don’t fuck this up.
I’m just…confused, which to WWE’s credit is the first time in a long time they’ve made me feel that way.
Yeah, it’s… I mean we want to think well of this development but we’ve been burned before. It’s weird.
So… does this enhance or hinder D-Bry’s chances of winning the Rumble?
Most definitely what Iron Mike said needs to happen. Bryan winning the Rumble is the next logical step in the story.
Nope. The Wyatt Family will help him clear the ring and then eliminate themselves to ensure Bryan wins. That’s how I’d write it.
yes
this ending has me scare-roused.
^^^THIS
Damn shame next week is old school Raw.
Maybe we don’t see him until the Rumble? *shrugs*
Well that was pretty much everything I ever wanted.
Daniel Bryan fought too many monsters not to become one and Bray Wyatt’s abyss gazed back.
+1 cold dark blackness
Does anyone think this is a clever ruse for Daniel Bryan to fight in the Family as they fight in the system, like some sort of crazy wrestling Russian nesting doll?
Heel Bryan is the better Bryan.
Next week’s Raw is important to see if this storyline is going to be good or bad.
I mean, I hope it goes amazingly perfect, but with recent Creative decisions, nothing would surprise me
I’m with ddragon7, a vote of no confidence of this going anywhere we could fantasy book it.
Opening segment: Bryan comes out, says nothing about going with Bray, immediately decides to join another random group.
At least, that’s been the MO when Bray has taken someone before
TAKE DOWN THE MACHINE!
Interesting..
As soon as D-Bry’s head dipped and shoulders slumped I heard the Charlie Brown music start playing. Quick! Somebody Photoshop him into the George Michael montage.
Think about it, if D-Bry wins the championship, Bray would have the ultimate weapon against the machine under his control. No of course creative could decided not to do this.
Imagine Bork vs D-Bry and Bork is the prey because the Wyatts are backing D-Bry.
somehow i feel like “the devil made me do it” may still be relevant come 2014
AWW SON OF A BITCH!!
“IT WAS ME, BRYAN!!!!”
It’s an unfortunate truth… Daniel Bryan was not gonna be a champion anytime soon because Vince is the antichrist… I’ll take good character development any day…. I don’t necessarily believe the crowd turns on him anyway
It just dawned on me. This is going to be what the Nexus was going to be before Bryan got fired. I am now on board with this.
What in the world was that? Drama? Development? On my RAW??
Next season on TOTAL DIVAS: Bryan takes Brie to live in the swamp!
“Are you kidding merightnow???”
Only on E!
A delayed +1
+1
+1 Plus! One!
I can’t wait to see Bryan’s hillbilly outfit
Holy shit, that was a Raw without Cena or Orton.
Did you notice the improvement?
I agree it’s a very interesting character turn, but to admit this kind of weakness could be the beginning of the end of Daniel Bryan as a megastar in WWE fan’s eyes.
We only saw The Wyatts going after Bryan, so we assumed they were heels. If we are shown they were trying to recruit Bryan so that they could tear down HHH’s regime, it would be a face turn in our eyes. And most fans never saw it coming.
Bray has said things about the Authority, though, without ever calling them out directly.
This would make sense if Bray has ever said one word against the Authority, but wouldn’t that make them defacto faces?
As long as Bray and Bryan come out and cut a promo that explains very clearly what ddragon7 just said, this will be fucking awesome.
I don’t think he admitted to weakness, he admitted that the Authority had all the power and would never let him rise any higher, so he joined the people who promised to tear it all down.
Nope, exact opposite, I suspect.
That was the best segment of 2013, idc idc idc.
2013 concludes with Daniel Bryan Sad Sacking a la George Michael Bluth. Sounds about right.
[awesomegifs.com]
The only good story I can imagine is Wyatts turning face against the Authority.
If Vince and Co. are really serious about Cena v. Bray Wyatt at mania, have Cena beat Orton at Rumble, the the Wyatt’s help DB clear the ring, only for Bray to double cross and eliminate DB.
Let’s pray this is where is goes
Creative is probably gonna crash and burn spectacularly on this…. But what if they didn’t????
The new year is looking just great.