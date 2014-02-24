WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/24/14: It’s Slightly Over The Top

Tonight, on the SOMEWHAT OVER THE TOP With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The Road to WrestleMania is finally clear, and the main event of Batista challenging Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is set. However, the lay of the land is anything but calm in WWE the night after Elimination Chamber. The Shield’s dominance is in question after they failed to defeat The Wyatt Family, John Cena and Daniel Bryan are gunning for the Superstars who cost them the WWE World Heavyweight Championship … and, of course, there’s the little matter of a returning WWE Hall of Famer. So check out WWE.com’s five-point preview for the first Raw on The Road to WrestleMania … brother. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The WWE Network launched today. More importantly, it launched a hundred thousand WHY ISN’T THIS WORKING FOR ME responses. It hasn’t worked for me yet, but I’m keeping it together. If I have to wait until next week to watch Fall Brawl 93, so be it. I will say though, if WWE Network operation-farts me out of being able to see NXT Arrival I will Mongolian chop my computer and throw that shit in the yard.
2. Hulk Hogan returns tonight. Over-under on how long he’ll stand in the ring making wistful-face to milk the crowd reaction before actually saying or doing anything is set at 3 minutes. Personally I want them to sit on their hands during his introduction so he can reach his hand out to them, recoil it quickly and yell “AAH! IT’S NOT HOT!”
3. WWE’s five-point preview makes it sound like there’s no reason for The Shield to stay together after “failing their biggest test” against The Wyatt Family, but they’re missing the big picture: one of these guys had to have a “rematch clause” “in their contract” somewhere, so let’s just run a bunch of rematches until my hands bleed to death from clapping and fall off my arms.
4. If you’re excited about Randy Orton vs. Batista at WrestleMania, raise your hand. Now, put your hand in a blender.
5. Look for Daniel Bryan to somehow work his way into the Mania title match, probably via someone much more important who takes pity on him for his troubles and helps him out. Cena, Hogan, Triple H, take your pick.
As always, tonight’s 10 best comments will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report, so nominate your favorites from tonight’s thread for consideration by replying to them with +1.
Enjoy the top of the show, everybody, and then the part that is WAY OVER that.
I’m excited to see Brock Lesnar vs Assassins Creed Revelations-era Ezio Auditore at Wrestlemania.
The animal needs to be put to sleep.
New rule: JBL has to pass concussion protocols before he gets to announce each week.
Hogan returns! On a related note, stocks on fanny packs skyrocket
Completely off-topic, but was I the only one who signed up for WWE Network essentially on Brandon’s Jan. 9 assertion that Raw and Smackdown would stream “immediately after they air” instead of 30 days thereafter?
Did I miss something? Am I just dumb, easily taken by those kings among men? Or did I simply fail to realize that the number of people with cable who wouldn’t otherwise pony up for PPVs vastly outnumber fans who don’t have cable?
I mean, seriously, what good is a 30-day delay on current programming?
I still havent been able to watch anything. I get 10 secs then it freezes and disappers, If only Batista would do the same
If WWE gives me Shield/Wyatts II inside Hell in a Cell, they can have Bryan literally lose a Buried Alive match and I would be fine with it.
“Buried Alive Match” means losing clean to Trips, doesn’t it?
Better yet, just put them in the elimination chamber. Would anyone really complain about two in one year if you made the second one THIS?
Was I the only one to pop for Undertaker’s Ministry goatee?
I was psyched that Undertaker dyed the goat. He was looking pretty Savage in a pic I saw of him.
So…you think there’s an alternate timeline of this that happened to Stone Cold? Like in ’98 everyone thought he was going to win the RR, but instead a returning Sid Vicious won and Austin was instead booked in a handicap match against HHH and Chyna?
So what match do you guys think will go on last at Mania?
I don’t think they’d do Brock/Taker just because of the obvious outcome. Will they dig in and insist on Batista/Orton to close the show just out of spite.
Unless part of Dave’s contract is also that he had to go on last at Mania, I can’t see them wanting to end the show with that.
Taker-Brock is possible.
HHH-Bryan would make sense as the closer assuming the gameplan isn’t, “HHH wins cleanly with a pedigree but it’s okay cause Bryan sure did give him a good match.”
Logical move is to have Bryan win, then HHH and Kane try attacking him afterwards and have Hogan come out for the save and end the show with the Yes Chant and Bryan posing with Hogan.
Oh man, if this is the road we are heading on…
The crowd reaction during Batista/Orton will have to serve as a consolation prize
HHH won’t pass on the opportunity to main event and the popularity of Bryan sort of justifies it.
The only way Orton/Batista goes on last is if the title opportunity stipulation is added to HHH/Bryan
I’m pretty sure they’ll do HHH/Bryan assuming there aren’t any other big changes until then. There’s no way they’re that tone deaf that they think Orton/Batista is a closer.
I know I’m not the only one that pictured Undertaker as Kratos and Brock as Hercules.
Paul Heyman can be Hera, and the skeletons can be played by Curtis Axel clones.
Cesaro catching Big E was dooope.
I can only hope Hogan does the right thing and uses his hosting powers to get D-Bry in the main event after he’s done murdering Trips.
Whoa. You might be spot on. Thank you for giving me hope Iron Avenger 6491.
“If the screen turns dark, it doesn’t matter.
We know Starcade ’93 is coming up (eventually).”
Starcade ’93 finally uploaded for me.
the Paperminty household was able to get Halloween Havoc ’91 to load after several tries. So Spooky!
Tweet I just sent out. I feel better.
@ChrisCJackson: @WWE What the fuck is wrong with you people? Just give us what we want for fucking once in our goddamned lives.
WWE: “This ChrisCJackson guy is right! Let’s make it a Cena/Orton/Batista triple threat main event!”
If the WWE listened to this crowd, Bray Wyatt will come out looking like this next week: [www.allwrestlingsuperstars.com]
+1
+ RT
So what I’m here is.
People really want Triple H vs Batista.
,,,in a Scaffold Match over an active volcano. And the catch is we send them both in the lava.
If by some chance HHH books himself over D-Bry than the opening graphic would need an update: Then…Now…Forever…About The Game.
What? You mean the guy who is main eventing Wrestlemania is gracing us with his presence on the B-show?
I gotta admit, guys. I’m not that disheartened. I think I have an idea of how this is going to play out and while crushing despair seems to be the norm, there just has to be a pony under all this bullshit. There has to be!
But by the time we get to the pony it will have drowned in shit. This metaphor is sadly still very applicable to the WWE
Hahaha Bork looked like the Bully from A Christmas Story after getting his ass kicked
Josh Matthews is already fixing his own collar and thinking, but not gonna be saying, “…just doing her job.”
bryan v. hhh could very well get an added stipulation that “i’ve been wrestling twice in one night for 6 months because of you, if i win i get a title shot tonight”..
or you know, if he wins he gets them at the next ppv.. which happens to be in washington.
Extreme Rules is actually in Jersey.
Yeah, that’s some WCW stuff.
I dunno. Usually WWE likes to get the stipulations out front to get maximum time for traction. HHH/Bryan was teased tonight, but no title match on the line. I’m through hoping.
The right question he should have asked Kane was “So did you say hi to your brother?”
Alright, people. What you are feeling right now is classic “hopeless despair”. As a Bengals fan, I’ve been down this hole before but I know the way out. There will be some good moments and things will improve to a level of above average respectability in about 19 years.
We gotta hold out until 2033. Trust me, WrestleMania XLIX is going to be Above Average everybody!
I would say Go Pack, but I have feeling that it would be an open invite to a comment beatdown after Leakee V Harris…
Uh….stomp Giants, Stomp.
Fly Eagles fly
Go Texans.
Just watched ECW hardcore tv on the network…. October 1993… Paul E. Dangerously … What a shot out production it was… Amazing
For your consideration: BAD-tista.
Man, between the Cena preacher voice promo and the return of Hogan, the usage of “JACK!” is up like 2000% from normal TV.
Wait, Jesse Pinkman’s gonna be on Raw next week? Awesome. He’ll finally get to confront Triple H after the Royal Rumble reaction video he put up.
[www.youtube.com]
Will Show and Hogan have a monster truck battle on top of the allstate arena to promote Need for Speed.
+1
+1
So the Cena knee thing is fake, right?
I know this might be awful and bad but if the plan isn’t to have Bray crush Cena clean in a great match at Mania, I kinda hope he is injured for a couple months. Of course, a couple months in Cena time is about two weeks, so what the fuck does it matter.
@LBCS – Dear Jesus, that doesn’t look good.
The ref ran in extra shootish when he was laying around, but they are pretty convincing. I say its all a work to give him a few weeks off to rest before Wrestlemania.
I don’t know, they showed a video of him talking to the doctors and he ain’t reacting like the way someone should with that injury.
This picture seems not medically right in my opinion of not doctor
[wrestlechat.net]
I would’ve thought so but there’s a pretty convincing picture going around Twitter where it looks like Cena’s kneecap ain’t where it sposta be.
According to Raw Backstage Pass, Cena is refusing an MRI. MRI’s, of course, being for pussies and people with bad breath.
OBAMA!!!!
Yeah, I don’t get it? He’s got to have insurance…
Are we watching the Post-Show? And… why would Cena refuse an MRI??
It’s cute how the one week free trial includes a 6 month subscription…. so how is that a free trial. I’m going to wait and make sure it is stable before I subscribe.
You can just immediately cancel your subscription right when you sign up for the free trial. It then says something along the lines of your current subscription will end 3/3/14. Or a week from whenever you signed up.
Every PPV and every Raw I think “THIS is the one where they stop actively fucking with their audience” and every week I’m wrong. Imagine is Stone Cold had the rug pulled out from him this many times. I would have switched to WCW by this time and I wouldn’t be alone.
@DoctorCAW Yeah, I’m not using that comparison as too bad of a thing, I love Foley and think he had a great career. But I think we can all agree that what we really wanted for Bryan was a serious title reign. I mean, he’s still the ugly guy who tries hard according to the commentary. If he was particularly adept at hardcore matches that’d be 100% Mick Foley all over again.
Wrestlemania means the fans and actual wrestling stuff takes a backseat to the mainstream. Bryan’s gonna get his shot, just not when we want it. I can see it being dragged out to MITB, which he wins.
@LastTexansFan The difference at this point is that the WWE is too big to fail. I mean, they’re never going to stop making money. Think about it, today alone they had to make at least ten million dollars. They’re a publicly traded company with television contracts around the world and now they have a global vehicle to deliver their product to anyone who wants it, and they haven’t even started selling ad space on the network.
We’re stuck with it, unfortunately.
@JSF You know what company never altered plans no matter the crowd reaction and stubbornly told the audience what *they* were going to like? WCW.
Batista is going to be in the main event. Vince will not change it. So HHH is the next best thing.
@LastTexansFan Right. The focus was on what will it take for Daniel Bryan to get a championship match, not on his issues with Triple H. It’s ridiculous.
@PhilBallins wow, that’s a great comparison when you think about it. Good call, unfortunately? I guess? I mean, Foley made a ton of money, loved what he did, and has built himself a wonderful career outside the ring, and a huge fan base..still though, it’s a really good comparison at this point.
@DoctorCAW Exactly. Why have Cole go on a verbal tirade about Bryan’s chase for the title only to have him think the Universe only wants to see a HHH/grudge match? HHH wasn’t even mentioned last night.
I should clarify – the way Cole sold DB’s loss last night led me to believe that tonight he’d be booked back into the championship match at ‘mania.
I kept saying to my friends who watched “hey, listen, Austin won King of the Ring in 96 or 97 and didn’t win the championship until wrestlemania in 1998!: — but the booking was so, so, so much different. Especially with Cole selling it the way he did to close the show last night. I really don’t get it.
I’ve been telling people since last year, we thought Bryan was the new Austin, it turns out he’s the new Mankind. He got a sweet couple title runs and a feud with the big heel, but that’s about it. I’m losing faith
RAW post Show = Half a SmackDown
PSA: For all the network subscribers, check out the Legends of Wrestling round table discussions. Hopefully if they get heavy play we get more episodes uploaded. They’re located in the Vault section.
Not until you figure out how to do it!
Ric Flair looks more and more like a Jim Henson Creature Shop Puppet of Ric with every appearance.
+1 can I be enthusiastic and reluctant at the same time? Apparently I can
Man, Hogan left like three hours ago.
This post show is something else
“Brock Lesnar only wants to MAKE HISTORY at WRESTLEMANIA and he doesn’t give a STREAK of a DEAD MAN’s piss on a TOMBSTONE who it’s against!” – Paul “Subtle” Heyman
The only thing we can get to load on the WWE network is backstage pass. WHY DO YOU HATE US?!?!?!
I’m not going to watch it on my computer like a common hobo. Roku won’t do anything but the current stream thing for me.
I’ve been having a lot of trouble with the PS3 app but on the computer it works great.
ninteeeen ninety one/ Halloween Havoc
Everyone looks reallllly young!
but you know the stream is coming up!
nevermind again. The screen turned black/ it don’t matter
omg downbound you are right. Apparently I am about to watch something called “WCW Wrestlewar ’92”
I think my sweetie might not ever leave the couch again.
Everything else loads after, like, 3 tries.
So taking into account this RAW, i assume WWE was legit thinking on booking Sheamus vs Daniel Bryan at WM before Punk walked out.
Wow…
Yeah!
Mindboggling, isn’t it?
Undertaker’s coffin must read: “Break in case the crowd is not happy with Mania line up.”
I’m watching Cameron vs AJ and I can’t help but think it’d be better if they just shaved their heads. At least the male wrestlers with long hair get to make it sweaty/stringy so they can sort of see through it
When Summer Rae wrestles, she’s just a big mass of blonde hair.
or if they were allowed to put their hair in buns or ponytails. Still available for sexy photoshoots, not forced to work through similar viewing conditions as Sin Cara.
Welp, I guess the pen was mightier than the sword tattoo.
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
Brock is doing a bad Bob Dole impersonation.
@Redshirt just said it right. HHH only wants to wrestle Daniel Bryan because he’s the hottest thing going right now. Remind you of anyone else who got over by themselves and then had their rise curbstomped by HHH wanting to relive the glory days?
@Armando
Don’t simplify AJ’s title reign length as just being because she’s Punk’s girlfriend. Punk has nothing to do with it. She earned it.
Hopefully WWE’s desire to create some kind of record and have the largest “Yes” chant will be Bryan’s saving grace and he goes over.
I’m a little more sympathetic to NoC 2011, since it was a clusterfuck of interference from Nash and Awesome Truth. It wasn’t exactly a great, clean win for Hunter.
Yeah, this “hilarious” moment in WWE history.
[www.youtube.com]
CM Punk’s Girlfriend became the longest ever Diva’s Champion.
We all thought there was no way HHH would book himself going over the hottest thing in wrestling at the time of CM Punk. Anyone remember how that ended?
sad +1
This comes from /u/literaryghost on /r/squaredcircle: “I just want a Taker promo where he says, completely straight faced: “I don’t know about you… but I’m feeling 22…” and drops the mic and leaves.”
Way too funny not to share with you guys.
Or Brandon!
Of course. What am I, an animal (TM Batista)?
Props for citing your source and not pulling what’s known as a “Lebeouf.”
So does having a Network post-show mean no dark matches anymore?
@Lester supposedly the post-show is filmed a head of time so they still have the dark match for the live crowd
Heyman, brilliant. Undertaker vs Lesnar, awesome!
I think Triple H is some kind of heat-seeking missile. Anytime a wrestler has heat, he finds his way to it and destroys it.