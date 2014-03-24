WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/24/14: Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Scooby-Doo

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The bell tolls once again on Monday Night Raw when The Undertaker returns to confront Brock Lesnar just two weeks before they go head-to-head at WrestleMania 30. While The Phenom tends to his “yard,” Triple H makes his Raw return one week after handcuffing and beating Daniel Bryan into unconsciousness last week. Suffice it to say, the “Yes!” Movement will not be pleased, to say nothing of The Game’s old foil and Raw Guest Star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Here’s what else WWE.com thinks lays in store for this Monday’s show, which will also feature an appearance by WrestleMania 30 host Hulk Hogan. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. If I was in charge of Raw, my first Arnold Schwarzenegger joke would be him yelling GET TO THE CHOPPA at someone and then taking them to Ric Flair. This is not even 1% funny and a great example of why I am not in charge of Raw. Second joke: him yelling I LIVE TO SEE YOU EAT THAT CONTRACT at CM Punk.
2. The Undertaker returns to confront Brock Lesnar and hopefully make fun of his show-specific novelty shirt. I hope he drives another pen through his hand. I want Lesnar to show up to WrestleMania with an entire pack of pens jammed in there.
3. Scooby-Doo is also making an appearance on the show. It’ll be the mascot version of him, even though I’d prefer them Roger Rabbit his ass in there. Extra points if the Bella Twins get all sexually charged by an enormous dog guest hosting.
4. Will this week keep me heel, or will I return back to that sane universe where my favorite wrestler is the guy I’m cheering for and the personification of what the Internet thinks is wrong with wrestling isn’t the guy who makes total, rational sense? I want to be able to cheer for what everybody else is cheering for, okay :(
5. Rey Mysterio’s also apparently supposed to be on tonight’s episode, so set phasers to “disappointed.”
my little lad came down the stairs this morning and the first thing he saw on the TV was Scooby Doo and Sin Cara walking to the ring together.
i haven’t seen him this excited for like ever.
Congratulations to Rick Bognar on his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Why didn’t Ryback break up the pin? And why did 2 matches manage to last up to 4 minutes of in ring action? (Sandy/Cara lasted at least 1:55 and Fernando/Axel lasted 2:00ish.)
Also I really want Danielle or whomever (whoever?) to translate Wyatt’s promoes into Willow-ese. Or shit just have Willow be dubber of everyone.
If they gave Fandango & Summer Rae The Kat then they’ll be the real Team Rocket. (I’m at the I.C Match.)
Yeah. (Also it’s 6:30 in my timezone I didn’t go to sleep at 7 and wake up at 2 AM.)
Or just put Hornswoggle in a cat suit.
This is like the WORST year Batista has ever had. He’s out of shape, booed mercilessly, his comeback is ruined, ripped a giant hole in his skinny jeans. Next week Jake the Snake will be there and his snake will bite Batista’s dick, and the circle will be complete.
When Miz said people were still talking about his main event at ‘mania 27, I couldn’t help but think, “Wow Miz, people can still talk about that, I guess you’re ranked 28 of 29 after all, just one ahead of Chris Benoit.”
I’ve just started watching it, no spoilers and that kid with the Sheep mask is adorable.
I wonder what Scooby Doo thought of Sin Cara’s awkward grey lighting.
I can’t believe I just saw an arena full of people chant “THIS IS AWESOME” for the top heel faction “sacrificing” the top babyface. I love you so much, Wrestling In 2014.
And Del Rio hits Sheamus with the patented invisiguri!
I remember in the not so distant past I went to a live Raw hosted by Al Sharpton with a main event of Mark Henry teaming with MVP..
..this was pre-Hall of Pain Mark Henry, if anyone needs a reminder.
I am ridiculously excited for Bray donning the butcher outfit in the main timeline.
I kinda want him to use it at ‘mania, but I’d also like him to save it. Don’t waste it on this Cena angle right now..use it to show an even creepier side down the line.
I’m excited for the mask, too.
Do you think he’ll use it at Wrestlemania? Make some little kids cry?
Me too. A few of my friends who haven’t seen NXT or are just getting into it keep talking about how much they’ve fallen in love with Wyatt, and I keep saying “wait, there’s so much more!”
Seriously. Remember how awful the WWE was in 2011 before the Summer of Punk?
Good call on the WWE for having a curtain prohibiting us from seeing the dark match.
If they want the WWE Network to have continuity with the show, we can’t be getting too distracted by the dark matches going on behind.
You know what? +1 I am also very happy I live in that world.
Pointing for everyone
[i.imgur.com]
This deserves top comment. Not joking in the slightest.
+1 to The Miz for not being on the analysis group
Wait … Scott Hall, Jake Roberts and the Ultimate Warrior in the same place? Is this a Hall of Fame induction or an intervention?
Time to watch some Legends of Wrestling on the Network and have more of my respect for Flair destroyed.
Oh, right, I forgot about the clocks going forward and was waiting for Raw to return from commercials. I am a dumb.
No shit I’m in the same boat. What the hell is this thing that’s on instead of Chrisley?
I find it very amusing that in an alternate universe Dewey Crowe is about 1 foot taller and is so good at wrestling that he was able to make a zombie/mortician gimmick win 21 straight victories at wrestling’s greatest show.
Yeah, but where did the lighter fluid come from?
Guys, if this was a standard episode of RAW, I’d be a lot more open to friends and coworkers about my wrestling fandom.
It’s becoming more and more common. The caliber of wrestling on Raw this year has been stellar.
If it weren’t for that Scooby-doo segment, I’d be willing to admit it
Wait. Where the hell is Chrisley!?!
Your terrible jokes drove him away.
Am I the only one who thinks that Jimmy Johns is completely mediocre?
@CMDrunk This is the kismet where my personal beliefs join my dislike of his food.
@SHough610, having graduated from the University of Illinois (James “Jimmy John” Liataud’s hometown), I’ve seen him at a few bars and restaurants, Jimmy John the guy sucks. He kills endangered animals on safari and objectifies college women as his servers. He’s a bad person, man.
Agreed. 8 inches is quite simply not enough…
…Said Ripley to the Android Bishop
I concur.
Well, folks, that was an episode of Raw right there.
Oh good, Rocky IV is on. This version of Rocky Balboa is the prototype of John Cena.
And now Brock evaporates into the night to find the nearest Jimmy John’s.
It would have been better if the druids had brought out a bunch of Jimmy Johns and Taker popped out of the Jimmy Johns.
Great RAW tonight
YUP.
“A slum like Brooklyn, New York!” (affected, ironic boos)
oh man it would have been so much cooler if Lesnar had fallen into an open casket
I think it was supposed to stay open but when Taker got out it closed on its own. It would seem weird that they’d have Lesnar get tossed out onto a closed casket. Especially when that’s how Shawn Michaels nearly broke his back.
I know, right? Sadly, he had to escape…
Monster put in wallet.
Digging the Ministry goatee throwback tho
One lone guy chants Happy Birthday. Makes my night.
It’s not a trick, Brock! Tricks are what WHORES DO for MONEY!
It’s the little things: I love how the casket is at ring height so that when one topples over the ropes, they can prepare for a fall similar to their muscle memory.
Somebody listened and was shouting happy birthday…
Happy birthday?
Point harder, boy!
Inappropriate high back and sides theatre.
EAT
SLEEP
POINT AT WRESTLEMANIA SIGN
REPEAT
I’ve never noticed how much Taker looks like Jarrod from Storage Wars.
Ha-ha!
The old ‘Hidden Taker in the casket” trick…next week he saws himself in half
I guess there are probably some 8 year old kids who haven’t seen the Undertaker do that same trick 300 times before that are amazed.
But…but that casket was empty
POINT AT THE SIGN! POINT AT THE SIGN!
POINT AT THE… SIGN?
oh man, why wasn’t the coffin open