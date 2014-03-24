WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/24/14: Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Scooby-Doo

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The bell tolls once again on Monday Night Raw when The Undertaker returns to confront Brock Lesnar just two weeks before they go head-to-head at WrestleMania 30. While The Phenom tends to his “yard,” Triple H makes his Raw return one week after handcuffing and beating Daniel Bryan into unconsciousness last week. Suffice it to say, the “Yes!” Movement will not be pleased, to say nothing of The Game’s old foil and Raw Guest Star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Here’s what else WWE.com thinks lays in store for this Monday’s show, which will also feature an appearance by WrestleMania 30 host Hulk Hogan. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. If I was in charge of Raw, my first Arnold Schwarzenegger joke would be him yelling GET TO THE CHOPPA at someone and then taking them to Ric Flair. This is not even 1% funny and a great example of why I am not in charge of Raw. Second joke: him yelling I LIVE TO SEE YOU EAT THAT CONTRACT at CM Punk.

2. The Undertaker returns to confront Brock Lesnar and hopefully make fun of his show-specific novelty shirt. I hope he drives another pen through his hand. I want Lesnar to show up to WrestleMania with an entire pack of pens jammed in there.

3. Scooby-Doo is also making an appearance on the show. It’ll be the mascot version of him, even though I’d prefer them Roger Rabbit his ass in there. Extra points if the Bella Twins get all sexually charged by an enormous dog guest hosting.

4. Will this week keep me heel, or will I return back to that sane universe where my favorite wrestler is the guy I’m cheering for and the personification of what the Internet thinks is wrong with wrestling isn’t the guy who makes total, rational sense? I want to be able to cheer for what everybody else is cheering for, okay :(

5. Rey Mysterio’s also apparently supposed to be on tonight’s episode, so set phasers to “disappointed.”

