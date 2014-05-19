WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/19/14

Spoiler alert: whatever she does will be the best part of the show.
Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Guess who’s back? That would be The Shield, who rebounded from a rough week to more or less tear Evolution a new one, scattering Triple H, Randy Orton and Batista to the windandtaking out a slew of Authority-commanded Superstars to boot. As good as The Hounds of Justice look right now, though, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan’s fortunes are far more difficult to determine. With the leader of the “Yes!” Movement recovering from neck surgery, The Authority has promised to determine the fate of Bryan’s title this Monday. What will go down on a sure-to-be epic Raw, emanating from London’s O2 Arena? WWE.com presents five ideas for anarchy in the U.K.: (via WWE)
Our five point preview:
1. Daniel Bryan and CM Punk are currently drifting downriver on a wooden raft, so enjoy six more years of “I broke my neck but whoops I’m back in four days” JC as WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
2. I’m on an airplane during this Raw, so get your jokes ready. A few technicalities: I’m typing this in the early afternoon as I sit in the Orlando airport food court with iffy WiFi and it’ll publish a few hours from now. Raw’s in England. It might not be perfect, but if my “Raw’s best when I’m stuck in transit” luck holds up, I’ll get a great Raw AND get home in time to watch it. BOOM.
3. Bad News Barrett is going to rule tonight, and I hope they give him the full Punk In Chicago treatment.
4. If Big E addresses Rusev’s racially-profilable violence at any point in the show and they use it as the official story, I’m a Big E fan again. If they have an awkward match and one of them bleeds by accident, probably not.
5. If Rob Van Dam and Adam Rose are gonna be friends and team up, Jack Swagger needs a new Real American pal. Can we put Fandango in USA pants? He looks like a guy who’d love America. Also, an RVD/Adam team needs to be called “Van Lear Rose.”
Enjoy the show, everybody.
It was a great game though… NYR Playoffs beat pre-taped Raw
Oh hey British Indy Wrestlers as Rosebuds! Nathan Cruz as white jumpsuited Elvis, Zack Gibson as Cheeseburger. So cool to see them on RAW.
All I know is, if Alicia Fox would’ve dumped my UK equivalent of a 12 dollar drink on her face, I would’ve pushed her ass off the barricade.
To be fair 12 dollars is like 20 pence here in Britain.
I liked when Alicia’s bewbz were all wet.
That was the most realistic ex-husband/ex-wife fight I’ve ever seen on tv. (Louie, not Cena/Harper)
Well, that was a slightly above average Raw in May.
It’s kind of sad to say, but Steph’s promo and Ambrose on commentary probably were the best things on the show. And I don’t mean that it was a terrible show, just that Steph and Ambrose are both really, really good at their jobs.
Anyone else watch tonight’s Louie? Louie not understanding why he can’t afford a $4 million home, not understanding grade 4 math (via twitter) and against his kids going (on the show) to a private school, has been a ringing endorsement for public school education.
WWE running commercials for the Wrestlemania 30 DVD on the Network… The Network that has Wrestlemania 30 available for on-demand streaming… I don’t get it…
@Lester But the extras have the complete Hall of Fame ceremony!!… which you can also stream on the network… Yeah, I love the network like anyone, but they really sabotaged themselves in a lot of other areas. Hopefully the Undertaker elite figure I got for my birthday will help offset all the money they’re currently hemorrhaging.
Never underestimate the hardcore fans who piss and moan about a stagnant product. They’ll still buy that shit up.
There are always going to be completists, or collectors, or just OCD people who have to *own* their favorite PPVs. Wise of WWE to try to milk as much money out of us as possible.
Late to the show tonight but by looking at the results I see that being an undercard champion makes you lose all your matches, being Divas champion make your internal organs explode when you hit the turnbuckles, and being world champion means your dad and number one fan die before you end up with career threatening neck surgery?
Are we sure Scooby and the Gang did their jobs properly? I am begging to think all the belts are h-h-h-h-h-haaaaunted!
Decent Sheamus-Cesaro hoss fight
Epic trolling by Steph
Ambrose on commentary
Alicia almost drank a stranger’s beer
My cousin in law, who is a minister (and occasional indy wrestler), is becoming legitimately worried when he hears his kids, ages 3-7, start singing with bray
If the fact that kids that young are also seeing Evolution and the Shield bash each other with chairs doesn’t bother him, their singing along with an easy-to-memorize song shouldn’t bother him.
Sounds like a grade A lemon.
Alright guys, missed the whole show. Is it worth going back to watch or should I just wait for the B&W?
Also watch Wyatt murder The Usos and him and his sons beat up Cena.
Well, there’s also the aftermath of the Ziggler/Henry match, so watch that.
I’d watch the Fox/Paige match again. Other than that, avoid.
Is it just me or is there a dead body in that park behind Louie and his daughter?
It’s only a Union Jack when used at sea, they should be the Union Flags and can somebody let Ryback know that it’s the bell that’s Big Ben not the clock. That’s twice I’ve spilt my cup of tea tonight
I kinda feel like there needs to be a skit of Cena no-selling his own t-shirt to kids at the merch table.
CENA: That’ll be $30 little bud…NOT SO FAST, JACK!
/snatches t-shirt away from the poor kid
+Coens
Cena’s a man in momentary sorrow.
Is that the first time the show has ever ended
**BLERP**?
So that was the best Raw in a month and half the open thread regulars skipped it!
Uh, yeah, what they said and stuff…
Family night, just got in like fifteen minutes ago.
themosayt had an exam or some bullshit.
Missed most of Raw. Rangers hockey fan. Couldn’t be helped.
Or their comments just didn’t show up…
Bray’s got two guys that can…count to ten…
Bray:”Luke shut up! I’m trying to sing!”
That was a nice way to end the show.
wouldnt have surprised me to see cena stand up at 9, wyatt gets cut off mid song, and RAW goes off the air.
DQ finish. Someone owes me money.
*Cena gets up at 9 out of instinct*
*Young Neil* He Sister Abigail’d Cena out of his shoe!!!! He Sister Abigail’d Cena out of his SHOE!!!!
I received fall away slams onto a couch that had more impact than that
So do little kid Cena fans think that England is a whole country full of jerks?
Cena’s gonna kick out on instinct.
Holy crap they can count!
Suddenly this crowd became so boss
Yes, Cena has mailed this rivalry in, but, at least he’s still bumping pretty hard for Bray.
Abigail’d him out of his goddamn shoes.
SISTER ABIGAILED OUT OF HIS SHOES
He sister Abigailed Cena out of his shoes!
THROUGH the PHONE booth (clap-clap-clapclapclap)
Don’t put Cena in the phone booth or he’ll turn into Super Cena.
Put John in the phone booth so we can make Dr. Who jokes!
Fallaway slam! Right onto the STEEL carpet!
Get the swaying synced crowd.
Bray’s gonna kiiiiiill you!
oh look a DQ finish, glad to see WWE braking new ground…..
Action Bronson needs to get in the ring and join his bearded family.
Making that suddenly a come from nowhere finisher is such a best
Sister Abigail is so much better when he does it fast like that.
wait, jbl can acknowledge a japanese move?
It wasn’t really, but how great was it that JBL called that move a Michinoku Driver?
INDEED!!!
it was great
CENANEVERLOSESFTW
Cena’s down! And…back to 100% in 3…2….