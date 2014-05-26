WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/26/14: Happy Memorial Day

Tonight, on the Memorial Day edition of the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

We’re less than one week away from WWE Payback, but we might very well be heading into the anticipated special event without a WWE World Heavyweight Champion. As the WWE Universe waits to see whether the leader of the “Yes!” Movement will indeed relinquish his hard-earned title, what will transpire when a special Memorial Day edition of Monday night’s hottest show emanates from the University of Tennessee? WWE.com has five theories.

Our five-point preview:

1. The show should begin with John Cena being awarded the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, followed by Cena Attitude Adjusting Daniel Bryan onto Bray Wyatt, putting both of them out for six months. Then: John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Payback. Please hire me to write your shows, WWE.

2. Troops will be appreciated.

3. Batista’s new DVD cover is him wearing sunglasses and looking at wrestling from very far away. Did we get together and fantasy book this? I hope the content of the documentary includes him saying, “I have money from things and have used it to by homes and cars.” STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM~

4. I don’t know about you guys, but I’ll be happy when Payback is over and we can move on to new feuds. At this point I want, I don’t know, Kofi Kingston to show up, kick Cena in the back of the head and call him out for something. Put Bray Wyatt in a feud with Bo, who cares, let’s just not have the same month of wrestling done a fourth time in a row.

5. Happy Memorial Day, everybody!

