WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 5/26/14: Happy Memorial Day

Memorial Day edition of the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
We’re less than one week away from WWE Payback, but we might very well be heading into the anticipated special event without a WWE World Heavyweight Champion. As the WWE Universe waits to see whether the leader of the “Yes!” Movement will indeed relinquish his hard-earned title, what will transpire when a special Memorial Day edition of Monday night’s hottest show emanates from the University of Tennessee? WWE.com has five theories.
Our five-point preview:
1. The show should begin with John Cena being awarded the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, followed by Cena Attitude Adjusting Daniel Bryan onto Bray Wyatt, putting both of them out for six months. Then: John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Payback. Please hire me to write your shows, WWE.
2. Troops will be appreciated.
3. Batista’s new DVD cover is him wearing sunglasses and looking at wrestling from very far away. Did we get together and fantasy book this? I hope the content of the documentary includes him saying, “I have money from things and have used it to by homes and cars.” STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM~
4. I don’t know about you guys, but I’ll be happy when Payback is over and we can move on to new feuds. At this point I want, I don’t know, Kofi Kingston to show up, kick Cena in the back of the head and call him out for something. Put Bray Wyatt in a feud with Bo, who cares, let’s just not have the same month of wrestling done a fourth time in a row.
5. Happy Memorial Day, everybody!
Enjoy the show. The 10 best comments from the night will be included in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report, so reply to your favorites with a +1.
Alica Fox spraying orange soda all over herself…. Meanwhile, somewhere in America, Kel Mitchell from “Goodburger” fame is Jackin’ in with the fury of a hurricane.
Jackin’ It*…. there goes my chance to get on “best of”! Come on man! Proof read….you’re better than that.
Easy on the show polish, Paul.
Shoe* damnit.
WWE Payback…where the WWE Championship isn’t fought for…it’s…. (dramatic pause)….. (extended dramatic pause)…..
TALKED ABOUT.
As poor as that show was, we did JBL getting his jaw discuss lariated in and got an Emma match where she finally looked like a real wrestler again and managed to win as well. All in all, not a completely irredeemable show like two weeks ago.
Adapt… or Perish… or get a sledge hammer… definitely get a sledgehammer…
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again- those of you who watch Raw live without being able to skip commercials or the other crap are the real heroes!
It’s not easy, friend. It’s. not. easy. Unless you have lots of alcohol. Then it’s fine.
Renee doesn’t wear shoes during interviews and I guess I’m a foot guy, who knew?
Heck yeah. That was from a Renee-starved time after she signed with WWE but before she started showing up on TV regularly, so it was extra-amazing at the time.
She was wonderful (as always) on the WWE Network 25 Greatest Rivalries. Teaching me all about chemistry, and lab coats, and beautiful, golden curls.
Even the thought of foot fetish guys getting off on that segment could not make it less adorable. Renee is the best.
Where is Big Show? Mark Henry? etc….
Mark Henry? Probably in bubble wrap until Summerfest when he wrestles Rusev.
Big Show? Who cares? He’s off my tv, which is all that matters.
So is Sandow going to get stuck with a venue specific gimmick every week from now on? Is he going to show up in Moscow, Idaho as Trotsky With Muscles and his opponent draws a DQ for an ice axe shot to the head?
What happened to that crazy guy thing he did for two weeks? I really want to see someone try a Brian Pillman, Loose Cannon style thing — and if someone can pull it off in the PG era even better. I really thought Sandow was on to something.
Sadly… yeah just sadly.
“I don’t care. Am I f*cking trending?!” – Triple H
Renee, you are a beautiful soul
Renee doesn’t wear shoes when she does backstage interviews?
That was amazing.
So that was…yeah, something televised
Can Vince drive a truck full of money to Chicago and get Punk and AJ back as an evil couple who get the night off when there’s an important hockey game?
Good grief I miss those two. I am starting to remember why I stopped watching wrestling and may go back to not watching.
Give him The Goon gimmick.
+1, damn it, +1
Do you know what would’ve made this episode better? If it was just 3 hours of Alicia Fox beating the shit out of men whilst Stephanie verbally berates them to their face.
If they ever did that, their stocks would go up. Granted, it’d be purchased by a punch of weirdos, but it’d go up.
After Batista took that Superman Punch he was in dreamland counting Rollinses leaping over the rope.
I’m actually considering not watching the PPV and I’ve already paid the $10 for the month. That’s how little I care about these storylines.
eh I want to see Shield/Evolution again and while it hasn’t been a great build a Sheamus/Cesaro PPV match should be fun
Samesies.
As I was laughing about not paying for this terrible PPV…this post reminded me that I already had.
HE STILL CAN’T DO IT RIGHT! EVEN WHEN THEY SWITCH HANDS FOR HIM!
SIGNAL LOSS DETECTED. #RAW
What a shitty raw.
Well it’s no holds barred right, not sledge hammers allowed?
Hey Dave big back tattoos only look cool on Yakuza, jus a heads up
The backup plan had the announce table stayed in tact was to have orton stand by it until it crumbled due to boredom.
they’re jealous of his hair
I am disappointed the Rhodes Brothers didn’t come down ant attack Orton/BAtista
Bravo Oscar!
batista’s back looks like a baby ate a bunch of crayons and shit on him
“DAWWWWWWW”
Batista didn’t sit down on that powerbomb…progress!
Now steal JBL’s hat.
Well except a fair fight, they haven’t done that kind of fight yet.
That was pretty good ringside destruction there, Evolution, but it’s no Alicia Fox.
I hope Dave clears the table better than he did at Wrestlemania or Orton’s back is going to be cut UP.
Then Alicia Fox enters gives everyone a wedgie.
Naturally, Orton believes that Evolution is how shorts became pants.
the hammer breaks on reigns skull,
Trips: “oh Shit”
Dave sold that punch like gravity stopped working for a minute.
Batista’s new catchphrase should be “I have big legs!”
What’s HHH’s favorite Peter Gabriel Song? Red Rain, because of all the blood that spurts out after a sledgehammer shot.
Give Dave credit….dude can sell the SHIT outta the superman punch.
+1
“I’m ahead, I am advanced!
I am the first mammal to wear pants… yeah” — Do The Evolution (without Randy Orton) by Pearl Jam
I CALL REIGNS THE TREADMILL, BECAUSE BATISTA IS SCARED OF HIM
TrippsL Okay randy, you take the right, Dave, you take the
(Batista heaving wind)
Tripps: You just hang tight big guy alright.
“We’re gonna find out if the pen is mightier than the Shield!”
“You mean ‘sword,’ Dave.”
“Let me have this one, Randal!”
Compare the Wyatt/Shield staredown to this one. I think there’s a gas leak in this arena.
[caitlinliveblogs.files.wordpress.com]
Yah. Outside of Alicia Fox being a man-beating lunatic, everything is kind of terrible.
This should be the Shield’s new gimmick. Never let HHH finish a statement.
Lol +1
Okay, so here’s where Sister Abigail went.
Sister Abigail was an alter ego/persona of Bo Dallas back when Bo was a part of the Wyatt family with his brother. But when he abandoned them, Bray and the family continued to hold onto the belief that Bo, whether as Sister Abigal, or himself, would return to them, and that’s why there’s still mention of her.
Bo in 5-4-3-2…