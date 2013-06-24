WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/24/13: The One With The Do-Over

#Open Discussion Thread #Pro Wrestling #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.24.13 2,842 Comments

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Last week’s Raw left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers: Why did Brock Lesnar attack CM Punk? Will Daniel Bryan ever get that defining win to convince himself that he isn’t the weak link of Team Hell No? Is Team Hell No now Team HellNo More? And will Mae Young ever get her shout-out from Mark Henry in a retirement speech? The WWE Universe can only speculate on most of these matters, but perhaps this week’s Raw will provide illumination on five fronts.

Our five-point preview:

1. Big ups to whoever made this the WWE.com Five-Point-Preview headline:

Screen Shot 2013-06-24 at 1.12.02 PM

2. The main-event is a “redo” match between Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. Y’see, Bryan was supposed to beat Orton last week, but they got scared about concussions and stopped it prematurely. Now Bryan gets to beat Orton and continue his push to a championship match. Yes, WWE is repeating their spots. Didn’t they go to wrestling school?

3. CM Punk vs. Paul Heyman on the microphone can go in one of two directions: direction a, a wonderful, entertaining back-and-forth between two great talkers. Direction b, Punk defaulting to WWE Babyface and just calling Heyman a fat booby walrus over and over. Either one is likely.

4. Vickie Guerrero is supposedly “making the Shield pay” for “putting her in the doghouse.” I have some theories, but I think WWE.com just wanted to say “Vickie Guerrero lives in a doghouse” and make Vince and Stephanie laugh.

5. The Wyatt Family, maybe?

As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, everybody.

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Pro Wrestling#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSDaniel BryanOPEN DISCUSSION THREADPRO WRESTLINGRANDY ORTONWWEWWE RAW

