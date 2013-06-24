WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/24/13: The One With The Do-Over

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Last week’s Raw left the WWE Universe with more questions than answers: Why did Brock Lesnar attack CM Punk? Will Daniel Bryan ever get that defining win to convince himself that he isn’t the weak link of Team Hell No? Is Team Hell No now Team HellNo More? And will Mae Young ever get her shout-out from Mark Henry in a retirement speech? The WWE Universe can only speculate on most of these matters, but perhaps this week’s Raw will provide illumination on five fronts.
Our five-point preview:
1. Big ups to whoever made this the WWE.com Five-Point-Preview headline:
2. The main-event is a “redo” match between Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. Y’see, Bryan was supposed to beat Orton last week, but they got scared about concussions and stopped it prematurely. Now Bryan gets to beat Orton and continue his push to a championship match. Yes, WWE is repeating their spots. Didn’t they go to wrestling school?
3. CM Punk vs. Paul Heyman on the microphone can go in one of two directions: direction a, a wonderful, entertaining back-and-forth between two great talkers. Direction b, Punk defaulting to WWE Babyface and just calling Heyman a fat booby walrus over and over. Either one is likely.
4. Vickie Guerrero is supposedly “making the Shield pay” for “putting her in the doghouse.” I have some theories, but I think WWE.com just wanted to say “Vickie Guerrero lives in a doghouse” and make Vince and Stephanie laugh.
5. The Wyatt Family, maybe?
As always, the 10 best comments from tonight’s WWE Raw open discussion will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst report. To nominate a comment for top 10 consideration, please reply to it with a +1.
Enjoy the show, everybody.
C’mon Brandon, I’m having Best and Worst of Raw withdrawal!
I love the Rangers and hate the Penguins…Bruins I feel kinda “meh” about.
Few Game 7s will beat Rangers/Canucks in my lifetime… but I’m biased :-)
Punk with the Corleone hug.
“I know it was you, Paul. You broke my heart. You broke my heart!”
the crowd were chanting ‘we want wrestling’ in the middle of an awesome Punk / Heyman promo.
Fuck you crowd.
Where were you and your chants while Cena was blabbering on like an idiot
Because SC crowds consistently are terrible
Whenever the Shield’s music plays, it causes the face in the ring to inexplicably become trapped in the ring in a stare down (usually leading to a beat down). I’m waiting one of these days to see the person or persons in the ring just go “peace out” while the Shield awkwardly stands there with their dick in their hands.
Still no Wyatt family? I was hoping for a Triple Threat Trios match between The Shield, The Wyatt Family, and the McMahon Clan to see who ruled Monday Nights. I mean, the McMahons would win in every rewrite, but I guy can dream.
Just now watching the show due to time delay in Alaska; when Cena told Henry to “check the date”, am I the only one who thought he was gonna say “because it’s June 26th so I’m going to murder your family”?
I’ll see myself out.
Why does Ricardo carry an empty bucket around?
Oh I see. I think he used to have ice in it or something, but now it’s just an empty bucket.
Technically I think it’s supposed to be a spit bucket (like they use in MMA), but then I wonder where the refreshing water is…
It’s full of his love for and friendship with Alberto.
I thought tonight was the perfect example of how a bad crowd can almost ruin a good show.
Ast least they had the good sense to keep my racist Uncle Zeb off the show.
It almost makes you wonder why they keep going back to SC the week after a killer show.
I went home and re-watched that Punk-Heyman segment again on the DVR. It was exquisite. In addition to all the truth being slung around, Punk showed an impressive and very real amount of uncertainty, concern, and–dare I say–self-doubt throughout Heyman’s verbal fellating.
It was as though re-living those days in ’05-’06 brought back every ounce of doubt and concern, and possibly even fear that he isn’t actually as good as he says he is.
It was a fantastic amount of vulnerability for a babyface character, not from a physical standpoint, but a purely emotional and mental one, and it was fantastic.
As a (non-native) Bostonian, this made me very happy.
/I hate Chicago
//But I hate the sports teams where I live even more.
///GET OFF THE TRAIN, SPORTSGOERS.
Huh, when the McMahons start having a biggest dick contest, why am I not surprised that Steph seemed to be winning?
outside of the DBry/Orton, this was a horrible, weird and slow show. Everything just looked off from the get go
I may have missed this in the section of the thread that was ‘active’ at the time that Curtis Axel came out to save CM Punk from the 2-on-1 beat down, so forgive me if someone said it already (and they probably did)…but how goddamn ineffectual did Axel look in that spot? I mean, sweet baby Jesus in a fucking manger, that dude who won the auction so he could dance with Brodus and Tensai could have done about as much damage as Axel by the looks of things.
That’s probably on purpose, considering where the story is likely going.
Also, I liked how that powerbomb Bryan gave Randy through the table was basically Last Ride, since it was from an elevated position. Time for some top rope Tombstones, hehe.
So… World Heavyweight Championship MITB match is?
Cesaro, Miz, Barrett, Fandango, ??
Now that The Nature Boy’s daughter is wrestling on NXT (and using the Figure-Four), maybe the WWE can drop fucking Miz altogether. She’s taller, hotter, substantially less annoying and, I can only assume, actually understands how to set the goddamn hold up before applying it.
With Cesaro as the recipient, of course.
Sin Cara for the high flying spot.
Oh sure, Rhodes and Sandow. I knew I was missing someone obvious. So they could easily do an all-heel MITB to match the all-face one we already have. (Just replace Miz in my random naming of people above).
Curtis Axel, Rhodes, Sandow.
Another solid episode of RAW tonight, IMO.
Cena is such a fucking douche on the mic. He actually stole nostalgia pops for Edge, Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio and a couple of other retired / inactive guys. That’s just fucking shameless.
What’s the deal, WWE Universe? This is your broski, Zach Ryder. Apparently, all I’m good for is cutting promos telling you not to try what you see WWE Superstars do in the ring at home. And, look, the way I routinely get destroyed in the ring would lead to straight-up murder charges if your best friend beats you down the way I job for the likes of Ryback. So, fist pump your faces off (and maybe have 911 on speed-dial whenever you happen to see me wrestle), but don’t try this. I am fucking terrible at wrestling. Woo woo woo, you know it.
Don’t try this at home. And I won’t try it in the ring. Because I’m rarely on TV. BE A STAR: Zack Attack Edition
Look in my eeeeeeeeeeeeyes…what do you see? THE GOAT OF PERSONALITY!
I was waiting for Orton to turn heel and RKO Bryan (possibly punt him as well)
But I’m kinda happy for an ending like this. Thinking kayfabe, Orton seemed like a cool guy there for a second, and his work in this match (minus that exploder into a table kinda botch) was pretty stellar as well, so was his promo earlier where he went full OIL FOIS EM Sheamus. All in all, props to the guy for tonight’s work.
But on the other hand, THAT’S MAH BOI D BRY RIGHT THERE, GOING OVER RANDY ORTON IN A RAW MAIN EVENT STREET FIGHT MATCH CLEAN, DAWG, THAT’S WHY HE’S ON TOP OF MY FAAAVE FIVE!
I’m seriously missing Booker T during some of these latest Bryan matches, I bet he would totally “mark out” when he got that Kendo stick crossface on.
TELL ME, HE DID NOT JUST TAP TO *THAT*!
HE’S A SUPAH HERO!
I hope the post-show is CM Punk running down John Cena until he cries.
Just remembered Cena’s from (around?) Boston… Haha, some really epic hockey-wrestling chemistry tonight.
I got to be awake in five and a half hours and that match got me wide awake…but I don’t care.
Good main event. Another overall great show.
Overall another great show*. :/
Either the injury last week was one of the best, subtlest works they’ve put together lately, or they made the absolute best of a bad situation. Great match, great story told.
Blackhawks win, Orton taps, Ziggler looked determined, Cena wasn’t there very long…
Guys, tonight was awesome. I feel so great right now :)
Also, Punk didn’t go typical WWE babyface and great promo with Heyman
[t.co]
Wow, so that was two better than average Raws in a row. Amazing
And you know what? All that, even with Triple H and McMahons appearing on the show. That’s the power of D Bry (and AJ) (and Punk) (and Heyman) (and Bork) (and Ziggler)
RANDY ORTON UPHOLDS THE CODE OF HONOR ROH ROH ROH
Orton wastes perfect heel turn opportunity…. Remains boring
Nah, I like the fact that they managed to settle the Orton vs. Bryan match without a heel turn. Because a heel turn would have be super obvious and not particularly exciting. It’s kinda cool, when you think about it, but WWE Creative have been throwing some interesting curveballs at the audience over the last few weeks. And good for them, too. It’s been enjoyable.
You want to keep Bryan looking strong. They have plans to push him to the moon for Summerslam.
True story – I broke my leg about a month ago and have been recovering from surgery for a few weeks. I think I might have re-injured something when I jumped off the couch for that kendo stick no lock.
Thanks…that will be an embarrassing injury to explain. MY FAVORITE WRESTLER WON AND IT WAS A VERY IMPORTANT MOMENT IN HIS CAREER, DON’T YOU JUDGE ME SURGEON.
Uh oh. Elevate the foot and keep off of it for a day. If it still hurts, call your doctor.
There’s your [second] two time money in the bank winner right there o/ o/ o/
This time, it’s the red one.
And he fulfills his promise of cashing it in on Wrestlemania.
The fact that RAW didn’t end with Orton RKOing Bryan is proof positive that this main event level push is legit
And Orton didn’t call anyone stupid!. Looks like a win win to me
When was the last time a Raw was main evented without John Cena, CM Punk, Triple H or a McMahon involved?
When was the last time Daniel Bryan main evented a Raw?
Holy shit, Randy Orton was actually awesome for the first time in a long time.
Now that’s being a star :-)
well all in all, considering what orton did after they’re match last week, it made sense that he wasn’t going to attack him.
*their
I would’ve preferred Orton RKO D-Bry right there, Orton would never get more heat
When’s the last time Raw ended with an honorable, happy moment?
Daniel Bryan: one guy who isn’t going to shave his beard after a big win tonight.
See Randy? You were the weak link all along!
And that little boy that nobody liked grew up to be… Randy Orton!
[i.imgur.com]
You know WWE recognizes someone is over when they don’t have Randy Orton rage RKO him after losing.
Ugh, perfect chance for an Orton heel turn.
Derp. Sorry, that should be in response to the comment below.
Yup. You can crap on Randy for reportedly being a dick to work with or too frequently looking like he’s in “ain’t care” mode in the ring, but he’s put a ton of guys over.
*win
Yeah but if Bryan is going to with MITB you want him to look strong as hell.
Orton did the same thing (tapped cleanly) to Alberto Del Rio when he was getting pushed so I say again, good on you Randy.
Even the voices in Randy’s head are chanting “Yes” right now!
Also, BEST: No Randy Orton’s musical cockblocking
I wonder if Orton tapped quicker when he was in the Marines or right there.
oh thank god…
You know what? This Orton guy isn’t so bad after all.
You either tap or you snap. Good choice, Randy.