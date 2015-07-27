WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/27/15

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
SummerSlam is four weeks away, but Kevin Owens is as hot as asphalt in August coming out of Thursday night’s SmackDown, where he brutalized Cesaro after The Swiss Superman’s near-victory over WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Will we see K.O. and The King of Swing collide Monday night? What else is in store one week after The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar’s chaotic, locker room-clearing brawl? WWE.com has a few ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Hulk Hogan died on the way back to his home planet.
2. All I want from Raw is Brock Lesnar in prison, cutting promos about how he’s gonna break through the walls, find the Undertaker and literally kill him. I want the Undertaker to respond by, I don’t know, creating a giant cloud around the prison so Brock can’t find his way out. I don’t know what I want from wrestling anymore.
3. I can’t wait to see which great wrestler Brie Bella faces this week!
4. Bray Wyatt will play more MIND GAMES with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. As long as Roman drives a motorcycle and Dean rides in a tiny sidecar, I’m into it.
5. Stay tuned after Raw for a special look at the documentary from the Kliq DVD. How funny is it that 20 years later, WWE hates Hulk Hogan and puts all their efforts into pushing The Kliq?
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, everybody.
My only hope is that once Seth loses the title to Cena, he can leave the Authority and reform the Shield.
Whoo! Home in time for Banks/Paige.
*Cena aka Center of the WE Universe.
Fell asleep at Show/Ambrose. Woke up to see Center walking out and went back to sleep.
That fish has already pinned King Barrett 6 straight weeks
They will now sell CENA face guards, CENA face masks, and CENA nose bridge protectors – available by Thursday on SMACKDOWN (taped tomorrow). Everyone nose that.
“You wan thumb, come ged thumb!”
You know, when Stone Cold had to take a year off for neck injuries, guys like Rock, Triple H, Taker, & Angle were able to fill the void while he was gone. WWE would be entirely screwed if Cena ends up in that situation, or worse, an Edge/Bret type situation where he must retire. Because they’re dependency on the merch sales from Cena has made sure no new stars truly emerge.
That’s a self-made problem for them though, too.
John Cena has been cast as Sloth in the new Goonies movie.
I’m getting good matches that I should be enjoying out of Cena, but the foregone conclusion aspect has been grating and now that it appears that the whole US Open Challenge was leading up to another Cena title run, the whole thing feels gross.
I can barely remember KO pinning Cena.
The fact that people didn’t see that coming like 10000 miles away is what really scares me.
Current WWE product : Everybody loses matches, especially the champions on RAW. Its been like this for a while.
More like: matches have non-finishes that no one will remember & John Cena is the only one who gets decisive victories.
This is bad press for WWE. Cena wins all the time like Hogan did. They need to have him be the opposite of Hogan if they don’t want heat.
Oh no. Vince is quintupling down on Cena now that he has to build a new (hopefully) non-racist Hulk Hogan.
We should send Cena to fight ISIS.
No you wouldn’t.
I’d root for ISIS.
The Kilq in the ’90s: A group of rebellious frat buddies who changed the wrestling business forever.
The click in 2015: Me putting the gun to my head while My Time is Now plays on the TV for 10 millionth time in a row.
Vince and the WWE are so insecure about Cena…if they had built a lasting character he would be able to lose the US title to the HEAVYWEIGHT champion and still sell shirts.
Sting lost time after time after time and still sold merch, still was a draw and still made kids believe in him. “never giving up” and “never losing” isn’t something to build a hero on. “getting back up” is.
Never Give Up.. a chance to put yourself over.
But Owens had to lose to justify Cena’s shot, but Rollins had to lose for Cena to actually GET the shot.
Y NO NEW STARS THO, right.
Me trying to be optimistic and trying to take a positive from this: It took a lot more punishment to make Owens tap than the WWE WHC.
Nikki Bella: Great match hun. Oh, but your nose…
John Cena: You can look, but you can’t touch
Cena’s gonna unify the World Heavyweight and U.S. Titles at Summerslam isn’t he?
You know how when WWE talks glowingly about the Attitude Era, one of the talking points is that they had “so much talent,” and name drop Austin, Rock, Foley, HHH, Taker, Angle, Jericho, and so on.
Maybe the reason they had “so much talent” and so many stars was because one of those guys wasn’t constantly beating the others all the time no matter what for 10 friggin’ years.
another irony: They slag off dying-era WCW and make the exact same mistakes.
Hulk Hogan hates the way Cena’s nose looks.
I read reports saying that after Owens beat Cena, sales of all merch and tickets dropped slightly and it freaked out Vince. I guess now we’re in full on Cena Wins Lol mode for the next five years.
That’s consistent with the “Cena gets demolished at SummerSlam, comes back and lays waste to the entire roster because Vince is afraid children would stop believing in Santa Cena” story from last year.
Rollins taps out. They show the replay of Rollins tapping. Cole screams “Cena just pinned the WWE champion clean!” This man is bad at what he does.
I think Cena might have a concussion
Did Seth have to tap immediately?? I mean ffs give him some credibility
Called on the fly. I have no idea how anyone could think that THAT specific finish wasn’t called on the spot.
Awful, they should just strip Rollins of the belt. They make him look like a scrub each week. :( Such a waste
Maybe point the belt out, Cena.
I’ve gotta feeling that Summerslam is going to be Cena beating & retiring the whole roster & Summerslam being the series finale for WWE.
fade to black as the ref counts two. Don’t stop believin’ plays.
Montage with the “Breathe Me” song /sixfeetunder
Cena leaves the ring and looks back slowly as he turns he lights off.
at least the STF was good?
Vince is powerwalking to the beat of Cena’s theme right now, isn’t he?
Why is WC Fields in a wrestling ring?
This match got pretty good after Rollins broke Cena’s nose.
Apparently it takes a broken nose to make Cena really close the window on the stf.
*Backstage Wade Barrett watches the match*
BNB: “psh…Pussy.”
Man its a good thing Cena’s getting that push finally..I hope he can graduate form the US title to the Heavyweight title and really become a permanent main-eventer.
I should send Rollins an Edible Arrangements fruit basket as a thank you for breaking Cena’s nose
Losing a match that’s not for your title to set up your opponent who must now beat you on PPV?
Yep. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship is a secondary title on WWE TV.
Cena doesn’t have it
Seriously you guys, where is the “unsubscribe” button on the WWE app?
That was called on the fly.
……..cena goes over clean over the champ…..
Fuck. This. Shit.
Ew. I hate people tapping to that horrible “hold”
