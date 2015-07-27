WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/27/15

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

SummerSlam is four weeks away, but Kevin Owens is as hot as asphalt in August coming out of Thursday night’s SmackDown, where he brutalized Cesaro after The Swiss Superman’s near-victory over WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Will we see K.O. and The King of Swing collide Monday night? What else is in store one week after The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar’s chaotic, locker room-clearing brawl? WWE.com has a few ideas. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Hulk Hogan died on the way back to his home planet.

2. All I want from Raw is Brock Lesnar in prison, cutting promos about how he’s gonna break through the walls, find the Undertaker and literally kill him. I want the Undertaker to respond by, I don’t know, creating a giant cloud around the prison so Brock can’t find his way out. I don’t know what I want from wrestling anymore.

3. I can’t wait to see which great wrestler Brie Bella faces this week!

4. Bray Wyatt will play more MIND GAMES with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. As long as Roman drives a motorcycle and Dean rides in a tiny sidecar, I’m into it.

5. Stay tuned after Raw for a special look at the documentary from the Kliq DVD. How funny is it that 20 years later, WWE hates Hulk Hogan and puts all their efforts into pushing The Kliq?

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, everybody.