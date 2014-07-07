WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/7/14

Tonight on the first With Spandex-branded WWE Raw open discussion thread,
Just days after the United States celebrated Independence Day, the fireworks continue as WWE heads to The Great White North for Raw. In his native Canada, Chris Jericho prepares to do battle with the brash and egotistical Miz, but what else can the WWE Universe expect less than two weeks before WWE Battleground? WWE.com has some theories. (via WWE.com)
Here’s our five-point preview:
1. Raw is live from Montreal tonight, so expect at least 15 minutes of Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels standing in the ring and making sweeping HEY, REMEMBER THAT THING THAT HAPPENED gestures. Natalya will also probably show up and yell “come on!” at the crowd, because that’s as deep as her character arc runs.
2. Babyface Zeb Colter enters week two. Will he do a promo about how he used to be racist, but he’s turned over a new leaf? Probably not. He will probably just say “USA.” But Jack Swagger armdrags, though, I mean, seriously. In a related note, the chances that Lana will say the phrase “just like America” to Canada are set at 100%.
3. Damien Sandow costume recommendation: Prime Minister John George Diefenbaker. Big E can dress as an Aboriginal person appointed to Senate and squash him.
4. In case you missed it, Santino announced his retirement on Sunday. I’ll be honest, I’ll pop if they do a tribute to the Cobra set to ‘Tell Me A Lie.’
5. Seth Rollins might try to cash in his Money in the Bank contract again and get stopped by Dean Ambrose. Can I take a moment to say that the worst part of the story is John Cena having to pretend he’s incapacitated in everyday John Cena situations? Last week he gets tombstoned, and he’s just KO’d for five minutes in the middle of the ring. John Cena would NEVER be KO’d by a tombstone. If the guy wasn’t up before his legs hit the ground I’d think there was something seriously wrong with him.
As always, reply to your favorite comments from tonight's thread with a +1 and I'll include 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, all.
As always, reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s thread with a +1 and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, all.
I know everyone was so hyped to see Sandow in a segment with Bret, but what a WASTED opportunity was that for Bo. Imagine, instead of that bull…shit he got, he could have gone out there and said to Bret:”If you want to lace your boots one more time and reach Shawn Micheals’ level of perfection, all you have to do is BO-Lieve”. And that’s it. Bo’s “man of 1004 holds”-moment.
I dunno man, I’m kind of into Bo being the first man to do the trampling when matched up with a bull.
So that Roman promo was actually pretty decent, wasn’t it?
I came hear thinking Aubrey was a hot chick. #wrong
Words hurt, bro.
Fandang-low volume. Speak up you gyrating fool.
now miz know how we feel when he shows up on tv
and I’ve got a new wall paper: [static10.imagecollect.com]
jerry and bret in the ring. The category is before and after…Bret Hart Attack
Hey guys, just got here, what’d I miss??
Nah just kidding, I know.
Next week, Quiet Wyatt will play their hit single “Come On Feel The Noise” live on Raw.
hey, cm punk on the network
This show needed more Stephanie drunk white girl dancing.
Every show needs more of that.
wwe network on regular laptop, bad idea or horrible idea?
I run the network off my ps4 and play it through my projection screen. 140 inches of awesomeness
The Network works fine on my laptop, barring the occasional issue when I’ve been skipping around looking for a specific moment on a show. And looks lovely when I connect to my TV by HDMI.
Go to Speedtest.org. If you can’t sustain at least 10 MB/s it’s going to be choppy. Less than 5MB/s quickly becomes unwatchable. Otherwise it’s fine.
Fine idea.
Been okay, not great for me. Depends more on the strength of your network.
I’m pretty sure this show was just The Authority’s way of making us miss them.
*watches Roman Reigns raise John Cena’s hand*
*signs a DNR*
Wait, so Reigns opens the show by saying Cena sucks and is trying to win the title from him at Battleground, but then saves Cena’s ass and raises his hand at the end of the show?
Did I miss his whole motive changing somewhere along the way? Did Cena the quasi-Bray Wyatt character brainwash him into the cult of hustle, loyalty, respect?
@Baltimore Dan I thought the same, but I think it worked extremely well. He grabbed some balls and basically said, “This isn’t in the script, but I know I’m going to be a top guy by next year, so I’m going for it,” and good for him. It added HUGELY to the tension between he and Cena for the rest of the night. It made me realize that if Reigns doesn’t stick to the robotic promos they script for him, and lets his own personality shine through more like that, he’ll be even better than we could predict.
But is crowd approval something that Roman Reigns should care about when all his talk is about being the best in the ring and winning the championship by fighting?
The fans cheered when Cena raised his hand, and booed when Roman raised Cenas… He was proving a point
Yeah, I’m sure Chrissley is all up for that sex with his wife…
Just like Rollins sided with The Authority, Roman has sided with Cena to get himself ahead. He thinks to himself if I teamed with Cena, and since Cena never loses, I will never lose again.
Keith David better on WWE Network or Saints Row IV?
Someone tell WWE that rubbing alcohol can remove permanent marker from a dry erase board
Is Roman wearing The Hardyz old cargo pants?
wwe.com’s new address: [www.OURFUCKINGNETWORKISFREEGODDAMNITBUY10OFTHEMTELLYOURFRIENDS.com]
is monday night wars on now?
Was hoping for a turn, but I’d rather Roman not be relegated to mid-card hell after 2 months
And then they fucked.
i can’t for ten years from now when reigns has the rocks charisma and cena’s cena-ness
John, Roman can see you…very well.
I could have had a v8
that arm raise at the end was a total boner killer.
My WM 31 Prediction.
Roman wins the Belt from Cena at the Rumble.
Dean wins the Rumble.
Seth cashes in.
3 way at Mania.
Roman with an epic dick move to end the show!
Reigns raising Cena’s hand? Cena reciprocating? What insanity is this? DUNN. DUNN. DUUUUUUUUUNNNNNNNNNNNN.
So are we hanging around and watching Monday Night Wars?
People leave Chrisley????
Brandon is gonna be on Straight Shoot, so I am gonna pop over onto that.
Have they already given up on Backstage Pass?
I don’t think so. I think they did the Monday Night Wars preview during the free week to get people to sign up/renew. I just wish they mentioned the free week during the show. Gotta learn how to advertise.
That’d be sad. I actually enjoyed the show; something weirdly comforting about it. Maybe it’s the intimate setting? I also love how it always sort of went to shit, like, unraveled, towards the end with no one really going by the script anymore.
Reigns corpsing at the audience booing Cena after lifting his hand the second time is kind of a gem, tho
I guess HHH is like , “Hey IWC, I gave you Bryan. You get no one else.”
Triple H doesn’t care about the IWC.
Cena vs. Reigns could be modern day Warrior/Hogan if they play it right.
Can’t wait for Rollings vs. Ambrose.
BRING BACK SANTINO
I don’t like how every show is ending with a spear by Reigns. Not anymore.
I know he ‘passed the torch’ to Bryan a year ago, but, this is John Cena ACTUALLY staring obsolescence in the face.
Say what you will about Cena, but my nephew absolutely loves him. Thinks he’s the greatest thing ever. Right as the show ended, he nodded and said: “Yeah! Nobody beats John Cena.”
If only he knew…
He hasn’t seen SummerSlam ’13 or MITB ’11?
Seems like he does, unfortunately
This is, without hyperbole, a million times worse than Rollins blasting everyone with a chair.
I lost some respect for Roman Reigns tonight.
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
CONGRATULATIONS, RANDY ORTON! YOU’VE JUST RECEIVED YOUR MILLIONTH ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT! HERE IS A COMPLIMENTARY DIVA’S GYM BAG!
So they really are going with the idea of Seth getting his cash in attempts thwarted every time.
Trollman Reigns.
Hand holding?
What kind of facey crap is that?
The sexy kind.
Roman standing with Cena. This truely is the darkest time line.
Just remember that Ryback was in this exact same position 1 year ago today.
Yes Cena you can totally siphon off Reign’s popularity too
Don’t forget about Cena’s ‘lil buddy Zack Ryder.
CM Punk (check), Daniel Bryan (check), Roman Reigns (in process)