WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/25/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The WWE Universe is still buzzing about the brutal beating John Cena suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. To kick off Raw, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair will be in the house to weigh in on the upcoming Brock-Cena rematch at Night of Champions. And following a week of relative silence for the normally outspoken Superstar, Cena will be at Raw to address the WWE Universe. What else awaits? WWE.com offers some theories and predictions. (via WWE.com)

No five-point preview this week as I’m stuck in a car somewhere between Chicago and Austin, but enjoy the show. As always, 10 of the best comments from the night’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to it with a +1.