WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/25/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The WWE Universe is still buzzing about the brutal beating John Cena suffered at the hands of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. To kick off Raw, WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair will be in the house to weigh in on the upcoming Brock-Cena rematch at Night of Champions. And following a week of relative silence for the normally outspoken Superstar, Cena will be at Raw to address the WWE Universe. What else awaits? WWE.com offers some theories and predictions. (via WWE.com)
No five-point preview this week as I’m stuck in a car somewhere between Chicago and Austin, but enjoy the show. As always, 10 of the best comments from the night’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Nominate your favorites for consideration by replying to it with a +1.
I was hoping that the match against Bray would end with the one time a distraction finish makes sense. Bray and Cena fight to a standstill. Cena and Bray charge at each other and double cross body block. Both struggle to their feet. The opening noise of Brock’s music hits, Cena looks vulnerably terrified toward the entrance ramp, Bray hits Sister Abigail. Next week the Hall of Famers talk about how they are concerned about Cena and the look when he hear Brock was coming.
An interesting story that moves Cena forward, gives Bray a win he needs, gives more heat to Brock as beast, and protects all involved. Of course we didn’t do that, though. LOLCENAWINS
Behind, but Slater Gator showing no love for either Sigurd Jarlson or Dr. Donald Blake!
Maybe Cena’s destructive behavior can be explained by suggesting when his music played he thought he heard “BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR-Rock Lensar!” before the horns played and it made him crazy.
They even had a valid explanation of the Bray beatdown sitting right there. The whole Cena-Bray program revolved around Bray wanting to bring out a more vicious Cena. It finally happened, with Bray in the ring, and nothing. They could have had Bray smiling while getting beaten, ecstatic about being proven right, but we can’t have him directly involved in the main storyline and getting over, so nope.
I didn’t watch the last 30 minutes of Raw because I just assumed that John Cena would bury the Wyatts, so I played video games instead. Sounds like I chose wisely.
Late to the party with this, but here is John Cena to the Wyatts.
At least they waited until the cameras were off before they stuffed the Wyatt Family in a box marked ‘OVW’.
Funny how Cena spent months struggling with the Wyatt family when it turns out all he needed to do to take them out was take the worst beating of his career and wait eight days.
Brock Lesnar just became the biggest face in the company.
Just got home from the show, don’t know how it came across on tv yet but it seemed light with so many people missing (was Orton selling the beating he gave RVD on Smackdown?). I was happy to see that Aiden English tweeted my #RawVsEmmys hashtag.
The Bellas are just insufferable.
Fuck you Cena, you fuckin’ cocksucker.
It never fails, everytime I miss Raw something great happens. When I do watch, I end up watching this crap
Remember when we all thought Bray was going to be the next Undertaker. Well, in the immortal words of Marky Mark, John said, “Not on my watch!”
I’m not even sure they can be the next Oddities.
The Wyatts are a few squashes away from becoming the new 3MB
According to these James Harden commercials, all the greats have short memories. So in Cena’s case, he definitely doesn’t remember.
Hey, he still can be the next Gangrel. That’s something. Right?
Why can’t Cena be in every single WWE Studios production so that I would never have to see him again?
Can’t wait to catch this episode of Raw on the WWE Network under the title:
The (Character) Assassination of Bray Wyatt by the Coward John Cena
I think perhaps we just have to accept a certain reality: people above the age of 13/ who want interesting stuff shouldn’t look to the WWE. We are not the target market. The WWE says it puts on a show that appeals to everybody but that’s just got to be tradition talking or something, right? Kids are the ones keeping this machine rolling. And kids… can’t stand see to see their hero loose? Ever? Kids don’t have the patience for longish stories? I don’t know…. I’ve got nothing. I’m just completely baffled by the WWE sometimes… that’s a sign it’s not for me, right?
“Coming soon: a feud that will change two wrestlers forever. A champion defending his incredible legacy; an hungry and incredible challenger who will stop at nothing to claim what he cherishes more than anything. After months of speculation, the wait is– um, excuse me? Yes, you watch this vignette, yes. Are you above age 12? You are. Okay, are you a functional, healthy adult? Yes, okay, um. Do you have access to more storytelling opportunities than any other group of people in history, like many do? You do! Sorry, I don’t believe we’re for you, unfortunately. I know! We know you see potential, we know. Realizing potential… that’s just not the way we do things, you know? Hey, before you go, do you have any kids? Do you think they’d like bland characters with bright coloured t-shirts? Perfect!”
A day later and I’m just shaking my head and chuckling to myself thinking about all the brain dead decisions the E has made lately. I’m not really even sure why. They are just so goddamn masterful at getting my attention then telling me to fuck off. Lol and I fall for it again and AGAIN! Anybody else feel this way? Are we all just gluttons for punishment?
A friend of mine had a similar-toned conversation recently. In my perfect little world, now that Vince has the Network and hours to fill, he’d create a splinter promotion based on workrate and the kinds of wrestlers I want to see. NXT is kind of, sort of that – but I mean a promotion that feels and looks more big league. I know it’s incredibly unlikely, but I keep holding out hope.
*There are so many, God WWE you’re just melting my brain. It’s all a conspiracy, isn’t it? You want to assimilate me into your damn Universe, don’t you?! YOU’LL NEVER TAKE ME ALIVE!
The Wyatt family thing especially just bothers me. Like… Why? There is so many interesting places to take characters like that. Do you not want them to be a thing?
So how bad was the show?
Why couldn’t they just have had Bray refuse to fight Cena, introduce some fresh-faced nobody, all chipper and ready to take this rare opportunity to fight a big time star, have the gruff veteran in Cena do the same thing he did to Wyatt, and then nobody gets hurt and that kid could still clap all proudly.
The only way to make up for this main event is Cena losing to Heath Slater next week.
The biggest upset victory in WWE history ever.
Now that they have Swagger busy with Bo, everything is lined up to have the Cenation Domination train roll over Rusev. Why keep someone with momentum strong when you have to make this up-and-comer from Boston into someone the fans can buy as a potential champion, Jack!? If this doesn’t end in Cena looking like the Incredible Hulk charging into Night of Champions only to be swatted away by Galactus, I’ll do everything in my power to shake the hands of the WWE creative staff. Anyone getting paid to be that terrible at their job deserves admiration.
The real circus aspect of the WWE isn’t what happens between the posts it’s what happens in the creative planning room. ” Feast your eyes! You’ll believe what you’re seeing and hearing! Human beings who barely function at their jobs propelling forward a multi-million dollar entertainment company! You wouldn’t believe they put on their own pairs of pants, but they can!”
To be honest, I started thinking about the treatment of Galactus right after I posted that and realized I should have went with someone else.
If there’s four weeks until Lesnar, then I’m going to say Cena destroys (in order) Cesaro, Rusev, Seth Rollins & Kane, and then Rollins, Kane, & Orton.
Nice! But you forget that Marvel’s booking is even shittier than WWE’s. Galactus has jobbed to so many people, he should go to Damien Sandow for career advice.
Good call. I was racking (wracking?) my brain trying to think who Cena is going to destroy for the next four weeks. Russev had better call in sick for a while.
Related: I just saw on a dirtsheet that Ryback is taking some time off. Excellent timing, young man.
The Wyatt Family gets squashed, the Rhodes brothers turn heel for no reason, and 10 solid minutes of the Bella Twins trying to act. Maybe NEXT time, you guys will renew your WWE Network subscriptions, hmm?
I’m kind of digging the Dusts’ heel turn. But I’m a sucker for entertaining heels so maybe it’s just me.
What’s weird is that the last time the Rhodes fought the Usos it was the Usos that worked the match as the heels. I really wish there were a legitimate competitor to WWE, so Cody Rhodes could be the main event superstar he deserves to be.
This might be the last Raw discussion I’ll take part in as I’m busy next month and after.
I’ll be back for the NXT Takeover 2 and the Hell in a Cell discussion.
I like Cena as a person. He’s arguably the greatest WWE superstar of all time. But man, I can’t wait until he retires and WWE learns to live without him.
JUST KIDDING THEY’LL DO THE EXACT SAME THING WITH ROMAN REIGNS
Be fair, here, it wasn’t the exact same scenario. That was a no DQ match that featured giant pile of chairs bomb, suplex through a table, and an extended, competitive beating laid on Ambrose, and a surprise Kane at the end. With a chokeslam on a table among other things. Ambrose suffered a lot more and was incapacitated, completely, before the cinderblocks came out.
Reigns was insufficiently incapacitated before the two guys tried to go for their big finish. They didn’t do much at all to him before they went to the blocks. So he was able to escape and use their weapon against them. It was fairly far from Cena booking; Cena booking would’ve had Reigns take the Blackout onto the cinderblocks and then spear them both anyway.
You mean like they did tonight by having Reigns EASILY overcome the EXACT same scenario that took out Ambrose?
It’s going to take a debuting Thanos to stop Cena
Cena would make him tap out in the STF, and cancel Avengers 3 in the process.
Cena no-sells the Infinity Gauntlet.
“We ant heel Cena”
Cena acts like a heel
“BOO, this sucks”
I know you’re just posting this to be contrary, but you’re not entirely wrong. Heel Cena would be insufferable. Because the character wouldn’t be any different. He’d just be wrecking the faces instead of the heels.
No, people want Cena to make a heel turn and embrace it. Not act like a prick Sheamus style but still get treated like a face from the announce team. Also, no one wants to see Cena bury Bray Wyatt again. Christ, what was the point of bringing in Jericho to put over Wyatt if they were just going to feed him to Cena again?
But he didn’t act like a heel? He was just more aggressive. Which is kind of cool but it’s really disappointing to see him continually steam rolling the same people.
Somewhere Jericho is going What the fuck did I come back for again? I’m putting over who for what?
It took Dumbo until the end of the movie to learn that the power was inside all along. It took Dorothy an entire trip through Oz before she learned to believe in herself. And for Cena, all it took was burying the Wyatt Family. Welcome back, Jern! I knew you had it in you!
Hard to believe The Wyatt Family beat The Shield after seeing this.
This beating was so bad, it pretty much retroactively nullified all their victories.
We’ll be reading “what could have been” articles about this for years.
If Bray is being helped out by a trainer he must be legit hurt. Way to fucking go John. You ruin everything.
I missed six episodes of the Simpsons for that.
Every time the Wyatts get buried I’m thankful the Shield broke up.
“Would you like a really aggressive Cena that doesn’t get cute and really looks like he’s trying to win?”
“Yeah, that’d be great!”
“Okay, well he’s going to go over your favorite people and make them look like shit.”
“… Why?”
“Because we hate you.”
FOUR WEEKS!?!? Who’s going to be left on the roster in the wake of Hurricane Cena?
WWE could have done something interesting, like make John Cena a heel. Instead they made him Super-Cena times infinity. He is now moving planets and changing the rotation of the earth to go back in time.
If the Incredible Hulk and Thor ran down into the ring, Cena would have AA’ed both of them, and punted them out of the stadium.
He’s never becoming a heel. But they could have developed his character. Questioning whether he still had it. Looking inside himself. Showing vulnerability.
LOL JK SUPERCENA WINS
We learned a lot about Cena tonight? Because we forgot how he’s capable of burying the Wyatt Family?
The Husky Harris character might have more going for it right now than Bray Wyatt
well there’s Brandon’s 6-man he was asking for more of last week
Big Show is going to take that kids place as an audience plant chanting ‘lets go Cena’ at NOC.
Even triple h has to be like “That’s messed up, dude”
