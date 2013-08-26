WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/26/13: Comment. Stop Commenting. Be Funny. Don’t Be Funny.

#Open Discussion Thread #Pro Wrestling #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.26.13 2,558 Comments
Me vs. your Jerry Lawler jokes, illustrated.

Me vs. your Jerry Lawler jokes, illustrated.

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

Randy Orton last stood atop the mountain as WWE Champion back in 2010. Now, The Viper looks almost untouchable with the McMahon family machine backing him as the face of the company. But as Orton relishes in his new reign, former WWE Champion CM Punk looks to find a way back on top. Here are five reasons tonight’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network is must-see. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. This is my new favorite YouTube comment of all time:

Screen Shot 2013-08-26 at 12.29.45 PM

Who know?

2. Tonight’s marquee match-up is Curtis Axel verse CM Punk, which should be good. My prediction: WWE gets serious about building new stars and has Axel go over Punk clean. Axel becomes the new sensation, and people start wearing AXEL RODZ shirts on SportsCenter. Those are the names of his fans, I just decided. This is a serious prediction.

3. Also tonight, Kane might come back as a mindless, shaggy, maskless shell of his former self under control of Bray Wyatt. This is great for a lot of reasons, like “freshening up Kane” or “getting Erick Rowan out of this cool stable.” Or, better yet, “getting Luke Harper out of it and giving him his own thing, because he’s great as Wyatt’s stooge, but he’s way too good to be somebody’s stooge.”

4. The Shield makes up not attacking the Video Music Awards when I told them to by getting into more stuff with Mark Henry and Big Show, which is going to be Brandon’s Happy Segment. At no point should Henry and Show simply squash them and start dancing, WWE. PLEASE READ THAT SENTENCE CAREFULLY, WWE.

5. Triple H will try to top his all-time record and make me like something he did two weeks in a row. Good luck!

As always, replying to great comments with a +1 will get them considered for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw column’s top 10 comments of the week. Pick good comments, so I don’t just have to include Simpsons references.

Enjoy the show, everybody.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Pro Wrestling#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP