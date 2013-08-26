WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/26/13: Comment. Stop Commenting. Be Funny. Don’t Be Funny.

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

Randy Orton last stood atop the mountain as WWE Champion back in 2010. Now, The Viper looks almost untouchable with the McMahon family machine backing him as the face of the company. But as Orton relishes in his new reign, former WWE Champion CM Punk looks to find a way back on top. Here are five reasons tonight’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network is must-see. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. This is my new favorite YouTube comment of all time:

Who know?

2. Tonight’s marquee match-up is Curtis Axel verse CM Punk, which should be good. My prediction: WWE gets serious about building new stars and has Axel go over Punk clean. Axel becomes the new sensation, and people start wearing AXEL RODZ shirts on SportsCenter. Those are the names of his fans, I just decided. This is a serious prediction.

3. Also tonight, Kane might come back as a mindless, shaggy, maskless shell of his former self under control of Bray Wyatt. This is great for a lot of reasons, like “freshening up Kane” or “getting Erick Rowan out of this cool stable.” Or, better yet, “getting Luke Harper out of it and giving him his own thing, because he’s great as Wyatt’s stooge, but he’s way too good to be somebody’s stooge.”

4. The Shield makes up not attacking the Video Music Awards when I told them to by getting into more stuff with Mark Henry and Big Show, which is going to be Brandon’s Happy Segment. At no point should Henry and Show simply squash them and start dancing, WWE. PLEASE READ THAT SENTENCE CAREFULLY, WWE.

5. Triple H will try to top his all-time record and make me like something he did two weeks in a row. Good luck!

As always, replying to great comments with a +1 will get them considered for tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw column’s top 10 comments of the week. Pick good comments, so I don’t just have to include Simpsons references.

Enjoy the show, everybody.