WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/26/13: Comment. Stop Commenting. Be Funny. Don’t Be Funny.

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
Randy Orton last stood atop the mountain as WWE Champion back in 2010. Now, The Viper looks almost untouchable with the McMahon family machine backing him as the face of the company. But as Orton relishes in his new reign, former WWE Champion CM Punk looks to find a way back on top. Here are five reasons tonight’s Raw at 8/7 CT on USA Network is must-see. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. This is my new favorite YouTube comment of all time:
Who know?
2. Tonight’s marquee match-up is Curtis Axel verse CM Punk, which should be good. My prediction: WWE gets serious about building new stars and has Axel go over Punk clean. Axel becomes the new sensation, and people start wearing AXEL RODZ shirts on SportsCenter. Those are the names of his fans, I just decided. This is a serious prediction.
3. Also tonight, Kane might come back as a mindless, shaggy, maskless shell of his former self under control of Bray Wyatt. This is great for a lot of reasons, like “freshening up Kane” or “getting Erick Rowan out of this cool stable.” Or, better yet, “getting Luke Harper out of it and giving him his own thing, because he’s great as Wyatt’s stooge, but he’s way too good to be somebody’s stooge.”
4. The Shield makes up not attacking the Video Music Awards when I told them to by getting into more stuff with Mark Henry and Big Show, which is going to be Brandon’s Happy Segment. At no point should Henry and Show simply squash them and start dancing, WWE. PLEASE READ THAT SENTENCE CAREFULLY, WWE.
5. Triple H will try to top his all-time record and make me like something he did two weeks in a row. Good luck!
if we’re going by Raw and PPV’s, the only two platforms WWE uses to actually present their stories with any forward motion, then I’d say the WWE and their writers are pitching a no-hitter through 5 innings right now….
Doesn’t Big Show have an iron clad contract? Why can’t he interfere in the gauntlet match?
Big Show remembered it a week ago. As others have said, maybe he’s not concerned about being fired, but about having the most powerful people in the company dedicated to harming or, worse, humiliating him.
Perhaps it’s not as ironclad as we thought.
I can’t believe that the WWE made use of Curtis Axel’s “abilities”. His talking “you believe me right, Paul?” then his wrestling ability.
There’s a top secret best that I think maybe I’m the first to point out, and forgive me for jinxing it everybody: The death of the “WHAT?” chants. I’ve noticed myself not noticing them for a few weeks now, so tonight I decided to really listen for them. Not a What was heard. It seems like maybe the current crop of really good talk segments (Triple H being the prick we knew he was all along, Paul Heyman saying anything, Bray Wyatt) have made the fans more keen to listen, and their investment in the story with both Bryan and Punk have made them less bored and eager to “What?” everything that comes up.
They’re actually paying attention now, everybody. It’s weird.
Why not just have a vote of confidence and force Triple H out?
Is all this coming from the febrile mind of Freddie Prinze Jr? If so, I can’t wait to see who they make the Scooby to D-Bry’s Shaggy.
Do you guys think Triple H buys his odds in Lego-type shapes, so they’re easily stack-able against D-Bry?
Nice to see The Shield living up to Big Daddy Bossman’s legacy.
Yeah well at least you still live in or near the most relevant city in the world. I live in St. Paul. The Vikings looks awful, the Twins are a bad pun joke, and i’d rather not mention any winter sports.
Just trying to cheer you up. At least you’re not a Minnesota fan.
So.
Night of Champions – Bryan vs Orton. Bryan gets screwed out of winning the title. After overcoming the Shield, HHH, and Orton, a new member of this “faction” shows up and costsBryan the match. HHH states that is the end of Bryan’s dream. End of the line. It’s over. Bryan responds by telling him he will not stop until he is YESing over each and everyone of their lifeless bodies.
Battleground – Bryan vs guy who screwed him at NOC. Bryan knees him to death for the win
Hell in a Cell – Bryan, Show, and Henry vs the Shield. Hell in a Cell match. Shield loses.
Survivor Series – Team Bryan (Bryan, Show, Henry, Ziggler, Miz) vs Team Orton (Orton, Shield, HHH). HHH pins Bryan after Brock Lesnar, of all people, interferes. Joins HHH’s side as “insurance”
TLC – Bryan vs Lesnar. Tables match. Winner is 30th in the rumble. Loser is 1st. Lesnar wins.
Rumble – Bryan wins the Royal Rumble at #1.
No Way Out – Bryan vs HHH. #1 contendership on the line. Bryan wins.
WM30 – Bryan vs Orton. WWE Championship. Orton wins like he did at SS. Knees of death to Orton. middle of the ring. HHH looks on, defeated. It’s over. The year of the Dragon begins.
This is phenomenal. I cant see it working, just because of all of the TV they need to produce. If Raw was 2 hours, and SD didnt exist, or there was a brand split, absolutely. I hope I’m wrong, and you are right, because this would be amazing and smart booking, as opposed to the 4 straight Bryan/Orton PPV matches we’re going to get.
Except for the Brock stuff, because he’s only contracted for one match. Substitute Punk, and you’ve got something special.
Well his name was YEShua…just sayin.
shit this was supposed to be in reply to the comment below.
Thanks for reminding me guy.
fun show. cannot wait for mark henry, big show, ziggler and d.bry to reform the UNION.
also in terms of ryback: anyone else think the incessant bullying will leading to a debut? perhaps a plucky nxt upstart named Sami Zayn who emerges to defend the little guy? from there obviously they replicate the cesaro/zayn NXT feud with far lower quality matches, but STILL.
Triple H, how dare you, Orton and the Shield crucify the “Yessiah”?
Yesus, dude…
Okay, that may have been one Yes pun too far.
See you tomorrow for the Best and Axel of WWE Raw.
hey, got in late, so I’m sorry if this has been brought up a dozen times, but doesn’t big show have an ‘iron clad’, I can’t be fired contract?
Yeah, but it doesn’t guarantee good booking. Big Show’s fear is that they do to him what they did last week and what they’re doing to Bryan; hold him down.
YESterday all my troubles seemed so far away now it looks as NO there here to stay oh i believe in YESterday
I’m totally getting a Handsome Jack vibe from Trips here.
Scratch that, Triple H::Handsome Jack as Larval Varkid::Vermivorous The Invincible.
This would make Vince Terramorphous the Invincible and Stephanie Crawmerax
Triple H is like a Midget Goliath while Handsome Jack is a GOD-Liath. If Handsome Jack were the COO of WWE, it would have all of my money and eridium.
The best part about Big Show in this feud is he should remember when Triple H did the exact same thing to him 13 years ago. Instead of The Shield, it was X-Pac and the New Age Outlaws.
Bryan could not YEScape justice.
Also, for all of the shit I, and everyone else, have given HHH over the last few years…he is being as glorious as possible right now. Just please make the endgame here be about Bryan and not him…
I haven’t hated the fact that I have to wait A WEEK until the next episode in a loooooooong Time…and I’m loving it!!!
Seriously, even CURTIS AXEL was standout. I thought Cena was great, too….(stay away, Cena).
So much of the Daniel Bryan angle feels like kismet. I can’t imagine it going this well if Cena were buzzing around waiting for his shot.
Maybe Cena, Sheamus, Rocky, Taker, and friends should take a break more often. Without their reliable cash cows, they’ve actually been resorting to riveting storytelling.
+1
A part of me wants Bryan to win the title so bad at NOC, and another part of me wants Bryan to have the greatest WM moment and win it(for a long reign) then. Oh my god. WWE is doing it right.
Isn’t it amazing how when you remove John Cena from the show, they start doing things that make sense storyline-wise.
Question: could any of this storyline have happened if it Cena weren’t on the shelf for six months?
I’m just hoping that Cena makes an unexpected return in what looks like he is going to help Bryan and then turns. A few ppvs down the road.
Not a chance.
If they actually let Cena do the heel turn, it would be hands down one of the best storylines WWE has ever had.
Maybe if Cena was in Orton’s position. And then HOLY SHIT IT WOULD BE SO AWESOME
Cena in Orton’s place as the corporate face of WWE.
Also, and I say this as a fan of Big Show, but oh man how much better would it be if it were Mark Henry in his position?
Ziggler or if they really want to push him, Cody Rhodes.
I mean in a perfect world it would be Ziggler, because whoever comes to Bryan’s rescue first is going to be a goddamn hero for the crowd.
Two weeks worth of hate heat built up for HHH and Orton: Success
This is so great, I can’t remember the last time I wanted more RAW when it ended.
+agree
+1 Very good point.
This is like that time when Darkseid won.
He’s not the Yessiah we deserve but he damn sure is the Yessiah we need.
The RKOmega Sanction was intended to kill Bryan but it only sent D-Bry back to the beginning of his title quest where the battle back up the card only made him a stronger more self-actualized champion.
Daniel Bryan is Batman.
Dolph Ziggler is Batman III (Dick Grayson).
Big Show is Red Robin.
But i don’t want to lose D-Bry to Trips Pedigree Sanction.
Look, guys, all i’m saying is that D-Bry better start procuring himself some god killing bullets.
So Daniel Bryan is Batman, and John Cena is Superman.
Holy shit! It is Final Crisis!
Daniel Bryan is going to kill a God.
HHH is going to then hit the same Pedigree that will go back in time and kill him.
I love you guys so much.
Final Crisis or that Legion story?
If FC then D-Bry is going to beat Trips by singing to him.
YOU CAN’T OUTRACE THE RKOMEGA DANIEL BRYAN! IT’S THE DEATH THAT IS LIFE!
I mean shouldn’t Big Dad’s only reaction be “yeah sure sucks when someone cashes in MITB right after you win the title, huh you little asshole?”
*AJ gets out of dodge*
+Continuity
HHH was jealous of the Bellas, and apparently turned RAW into his own reality show.
+WWE Roster’s Reckoning.
WWE has finally booked truly powerful heels, which is awesome. Unfortunately, it’s two of the people I like the least and The Shield.
I think dark match is Ziggler Show and Henry vs the Shield…
The craziest of championship wins is coming eventually. Eventually.
this is the best big storyline WWE has had in YEARS. better than Nexus, Summer of Punk 2.0. Yes, you recycle the Austin/McMahon story arc a little bit, but with the current state of wrestling- it’s fucking awesome.
They are going to fuck it up just like those others you mentioned.
Why yes, I am Randy Quaid in Major League.
I agree. I still don’t think last week’s episode was very good, but this right here shows a lot of promise for better long-term storytelling.
This might be the first time the heel(s) have an actual emotional/physical advantage in a storyline since like 2003. And it is. so. good.
So, if the dark match is Big Show and Murk going down there to wreck shit, I am so jelly
Did they really need the same ending two weeks in a row?
I think ML Kennedy’s post right below yours gives you your answer.
Cuz that’s never happened before?
I mean bravo, you’re doing your job of making me hate heels.
Oh man, WWE writers have learned to not give instant gratification. This is amazing.
Excellent. This is what I wanted to see when I started watching again.
This better lead to one goddamn awesome survivor series match
At first, with Shield, 3MB, and Wyatt Family, I was hoping WWE would turn Survivor series into a trios thing. Seems easier to make meaningful on a yearly basis. But yeah, this storyline should build to a good match.
We’re two Shield members away from being able to summon Captain Planet.
Bryan then reveals himself as Bansky, making Randy’s Escalade worth millions.
Fuck me for saying it, but Triple H has never been in a better role imo.
He’s always been great at playing heel.
Not far fetched. This is actually a damn good storyline.
This Randy Orton is the best Randy Orton. Not saying much, but it is what it is.
Triple H is so hard. This angle is everything he every wanted out of life.