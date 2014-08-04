WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/4/14: We’ll See You. In COURT.

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
We’re less than two weeks away from The Biggest Party of the Summer, but Randy Orton doesn’t seem to be in a celebratory mood — big surprise, we know. As the WWE Universe waits to see how Roman Reigns will respond to the SummerSlam challenge laid down by The Viper on SmackDown, what’s in store for Raw? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. As mentioned under the header photo, neither John Cena nor Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s show. Paul Heyman’s doing publicity for his DVD up in New York so he won’t be on, either. So … uh, get ready for three hours of Brie Bella emphasizing the last word of every sentence and calling Stephanie a damn bitch-ass bastard from hell.
2. Tonight’s show happens LIVE IN AUSTIN, TEXAS, but I won’t be in attendance. I’ll be at home watching it like everyone else. If you need a kayfabe explanation, I’m locked in that Sensual Seduction room with Goldust and Stardust.
3. The Miz and Dolph Ziggler are beefing now because Miz distracted Ziggler on Smackdown and caused him to lose to Alberto Del Rio. Ziggler, mind you, was recently hanging out with Summer Rae and Layla and getting cheap victories via THEIR distractions. I hope this feud ends with every entrance theme in WWE history playing suddenly, all at once, and every single person in the arena rolling backwards with their legs in the air.
4. The Bella Twins have four shirts for sale on WWE Shop. 3MB never had one.
5. I don’t know. Randy Orton?
Sometimes there aren’t five things to preview. Regardless, enjoy the show, and reply to your favorite comments with +1 to nominate them for inclusion in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column.
Also, share! The more voices, the better this gets.
You know Steph rode Hunter like she was in the National Finals Rodeo after that segment last night
I love how Brie and Nikki both took straight up Pedigrees while at least 80% of the time guys put their arms down. I’m lookin at you Taker.
Yeah those looked pretty great. Respek, jah.
Dean Ambrose: Great wrestler, terrible poker player.
Worse musical chairs player.
I kinda wish Adam Rose stared into that mirror and Leo Kruger stared back at him. #whoo #whoo #whoo #Aaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
If only………………… TA TA
No Brie, #attackyourboss day isn’t today.
Stephanie made some really good points.
Tonight I got an email from LinkedIn asking “Do you know Silvio Libardi, Adam Lekin or Glenn Jacobs?” and I REALLY HOPE it is Kane.
Ambrose did the WWE equivalent of beating Rollins with Dan.
Street Fighter references have a special place in my heart
Yeah, I’m half-asleep now but I crawled my ass out of bed to say that Stephanie is the best actor on that show. She is perfect.
Also, I think she did the Pedigree better than Triple H does.
Agreed.
I think so too. Either that or the Bellas knew they had to lay out for their bosses.
OK I was 5mins behind. Steph paid off all the BS.
Triple H looks like a man who knows he is witnessing greatness. He seems genuinely happy watching his wife do her job. The whole thing is great. And I love the fact that Steph gets all horned up after committing violence on others.
ESPN doesn’t show Paul George’s leg, but USA has no problem letting Brie cut promos.
Oh my barf this is the most TNA thing ever
Quick plug: if any of you fine folks will be in Los Angeles this month, we’ve got a pro wrestling themed art show at the Hive Gallery. Opens Saturday night. [www.facebook.com]
Oh god stop letting Brie talk. Its like a female Tommy wiseau.
Wait, wait, wait….. how much is WWE network?
When Triple H barricaded Brie in the corner and just smiled and laughed, that was fucking spectacular. Then, Steph bashing Brie’s head on the table. Awesome. Then, the kiss at the end. Brie and Trips are the best performers in the company.
Steph and Trips.
Anyone else notice Stephanie’s emphasis when she said “I’m gonna tear your HEART out…”? Was that a deliberate mocking of Brie’s oh so mockable speech patterns?
Steph is flat-out the performer on this roster who I most want to see right now.
So THAT’s why Brie never got a boob job!
This bachelor party is better than everything on Raw.
Pretty sure Steph could kill both Bellas in a shoot fight. Ever seen that boxing video of her?
Oh so that’s why Stephanie wasn’t wearing a skirt tonight.
Steph is the best. That music has to go, though.
I dig her theme, especially when the solo rap kicks in.
It’s an awesome theme that sets the hierarchy of the Authority. Triple H is the “King of Kings” , but they’re in “The Queendom, where the Kings bow down.”
WWE budget cuts must be serious, HHH had to rearrange his own office.
+1
Those were boss pedigrees.
BUT WHAT… WHY… THE ODDS YOU DIDN’T OVERCOME THEM NIKKI – JohnCenaSomewhere
Steph is definitely going to be the top tonight.
I… I’d be ok with that.
wow. So what happened this RAW. Burials, Burials, Zero story advancement and a DOUBLE burial. But at least Slater won, right?
I mean, these last two raw closers with Stephanie have been fucking fire.
Oh man, Stephanie and Triple H are going to have the raunchiest dirtiest most depraved sex ever on the corpses of the Bella Twins.
And you can see it live on the WWE Network for just $9.99
+1
They would hit their goal of a million people in 5 minutes.
Best “I Quit” match ever.
Not cheering for that is why everybody else in Texas hates Austin.
I am giving props to the Bellas for laying out in those pedigrees. Well done.
“I was skeptical before, but now I definitely need to get the WWE Network!” -The Antoine Walker Story
not gonna lie those pedigrees were fantastic.
Stephanie has the real pedigree; Hunter just married into it.
+ 9.99
After watching Stephanie McMahon pedigree BOTH Bellas, *I* need a cigarette.
Best end to Raw in ages! Authority forever!
I wanna watch that sex tape tonight
I want to plus one this, but I think that would endorse the idea of looking at HHH’s DDDick.
“Is this what we’re going to see at SummerSlam?”
… sadly, King, yes.
I’m going to be so bummed when Steph winds up losing
^^^THIS
so that’s why she’s wearing hot pants…
Trips: Holy Shit is that what I’ve been doing all these years?
Seriously, the Bellas are so bad that ULTIMATE HEEL Stephanie McMahon is the face in this feud.
STEPH THE DESTROYER
Oh my God, Greatest Heels of ALL TIME.
Holy shit did she take that Pedigree like a fucking champ
Hands down my favorite segment of the year.
Brie seems mildly perturbed by this shocking turn of events
Brie has no idea how leverage works because if she just pushed the side of the table that Triple H wasn’t on, it’d rotate and she could’ve escaped.
Or, y’know, stepped through the fucking ropes…
Man oh man oh MAN does Brie not fucking deserve ANY of this…