WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/4/14: We’ll See You. In COURT.

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

We’re less than two weeks away from The Biggest Party of the Summer, but Randy Orton doesn’t seem to be in a celebratory mood — big surprise, we know. As the WWE Universe waits to see how Roman Reigns will respond to the SummerSlam challenge laid down by The Viper on SmackDown, what’s in store for Raw? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. As mentioned under the header photo, neither John Cena nor Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s show. Paul Heyman’s doing publicity for his DVD up in New York so he won’t be on, either. So … uh, get ready for three hours of Brie Bella emphasizing the last word of every sentence and calling Stephanie a damn bitch-ass bastard from hell.

2. Tonight’s show happens LIVE IN AUSTIN, TEXAS, but I won’t be in attendance. I’ll be at home watching it like everyone else. If you need a kayfabe explanation, I’m locked in that Sensual Seduction room with Goldust and Stardust.

3. The Miz and Dolph Ziggler are beefing now because Miz distracted Ziggler on Smackdown and caused him to lose to Alberto Del Rio. Ziggler, mind you, was recently hanging out with Summer Rae and Layla and getting cheap victories via THEIR distractions. I hope this feud ends with every entrance theme in WWE history playing suddenly, all at once, and every single person in the arena rolling backwards with their legs in the air.

4. The Bella Twins have four shirts for sale on WWE Shop. 3MB never had one.

5. I don’t know. Randy Orton?

Sometimes there aren’t five things to preview. Regardless, enjoy the show, and reply to your favorite comments with +1 to nominate them for inclusion in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column.

Also, share! The more voices, the better this gets.