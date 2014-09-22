WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/22/14

09.22.14 1,891 Comments

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Despite John Cena’s best efforts at Night of Champions — and a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Seth Rollins — Brock Lesnar maintains his vise-like grip on the WWE World Heavyweight Title. However, the landscape of WWE seemed to undergo a seismic shift around The Beast Incarnate at last night’s event, with three other titles changing hands. Now that the dust has settled, what can we expect from what’s sure to be a blockbuster Raw? WWE.com has some theories. (via WWE.com)

No five-point preview this week because I just stepped off an airplane, but enjoy the show. Remember to reply to your favorite comments with a +1 to nominate them for inclusion in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report.

Also, hey, make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Night Of Champions, okay?

