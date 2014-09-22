WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/22/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Despite John Cena’s best efforts at Night of Champions — and a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Seth Rollins — Brock Lesnar maintains his vise-like grip on the WWE World Heavyweight Title. However, the landscape of WWE seemed to undergo a seismic shift around The Beast Incarnate at last night’s event, with three other titles changing hands. Now that the dust has settled, what can we expect from what’s sure to be a blockbuster Raw? WWE.com has some theories. (via WWE.com)
No five-point preview this week because I just stepped off an airplane, but enjoy the show. Remember to reply to your favorite comments with a +1 to nominate them for inclusion in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report.
Also, hey, make sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of Night Of Champions, okay?
I wish Dean could go full Mox here and hot Cena with a salt-covered sheet of glass.
So I fell asleep and got seven hours of rest. Do you see what Cena-Orton MMCIV did, WWE?! I got well rested on a Monday! A Monday!!
I feel like the WWE right now is a Goosebumps Choose-Your-Own-Adventure novel, except there was a misprint. No matter what branch you take you always end up back at page 999.
John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Jack Swagger vs. Bo Dallas, Mark Henry vs. Rusev, Adam Rose and the Bunny taking on Heath Slater and Titus O’Neill, A.J vs. one of the Bellas and Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz for RAW. This isn’t the next generation, this is Betamax.
If the WWE doesn’t start selling an Ambrose-in-a-box they are morons.
so my comment got eaten and thrown into a reply… to heck with it: i’ll throw it here again.
All around the wrestling ring;
The Orton chased the Cena;
The Demon Kane stopped to pull up his box;
POP! goes the Ambrose.
So WWE 2K15 was just confirmed for PC.
Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
Apologies if this joke has been made, but what if the Dean Ambrose gag was just a tie-in promo for “The Boxtrolls”?
I enjoyed Raw tonight
Umm, was the Wyatt Family on tonight?
Bray was in the bunny suit.
Nope. Only in the 2k15 promo.
Show was a bit long but on the bright side, Dean is back and FCW/NXT Paige is FINALLY here.
Wait, when? Didn’t Paige do commentary and then quietly leave?
Son of a bitch, Jay Cutler is going to score 22.70 and I needed 23. This has nothing to do with Raw, but it just means I technically wasted five hours tonight.
GUYS GUYS GUYS what if The Shield is still secretly together and it was Rollins who let Ambrose in the box because he’s really just working a deep cover op to infiltrate The Authority and destroy it from within?
Fuck it, I saw like three comments and they clearly involve Cena/Ambrose vs. Rollins/Orton/Kane and I don’t care anymore.
Dude I think it’s safe to say to assume the worst at this point wouldn’t you say? I asked if it was worth watching after the opening segment in case something changed. The only thing I was bitching about was Cena interrupting Dean, and Cena just being Cena.
Should probably watch the show before you bitch about things that didn’t happen.
Sorry, just tuning in. I was so happy that it started out with Ambrose. And he was awesome, as usual. But my god why does Cena still show up whenever anyone else is getting popular? So now they’re best friends and tagging together tonight right? It never ends. It just never ends. I’m convinced I’ll tune into Raw sometime 15 years from now, see some exciting cutting-edge guy…and Cena will come out and steal his spotlight.
Oh yeah, um, before I look at spoilers, is this Raw worth watching at all or is the coolest thing just going to be Cena/Ambrose vs. Rollins/Kane with Cena AA’ing everybody and Ambrose cheering like he’s Cena’s biggest fanboy all of a sudden?
P.S. I used to defend the WWF/E
*wasn’t
Yeah Ambrose was exactly excited, but he was still all, “Don’t give me a reason to hate you John!” He hated him before. And granted he didn’t say it, but he was all, ‘Yeah you hate Rollins too, that’s awesome!’
They actually weren’t happy seeing each other at the beginning of the show.
I think Ambrose handles his new-found association with Jern pretty well. The show is loooooooooooong though, ugh.
Cena asked Dean why, at the lowest periods of his life, there was only one set of footprints.
Dean replied: Because F*ck you I don’t care.
+1
If we can somehow get a dumb waiter in the back put into the storyline so we can have him wait for someone to say “Dean”, I will be the happiest boy on earth
That idea is so exciting I blue myself.
Great. I’ve already written lyrics for “Khali in a Box” too. Thanks a lot, WWE.
There was originally cinderblocks under that box, but Dean developed a taste for them after eating a facefull one month ago.
#MattereatingDean
Well, that was definitely 3 hours of RAW.
-1 for the depressing truth
Backstage after the show, Orton bores the rest of the Authority by painstakingly explaining how, under the Copenhagen model of quantum mechanics, Dean was both dead and alive at the same time until Kane lifted the box.
+1
+1
+Schrodenger’s Dean
1
+1
+1
+1
Hold on… Was “Coke Addled Doctor” cancelled or something?
Season finale last week, I liked it, so, nope, It’ll never see the light of day again..
I thought House ended awhile ago…
Meet the new generation, same as the old generation. Won’t Get Fooled Again.
‘Sup Julie Bowan?
HIAC match between Dean, Cena, Seth, and Brock?
I Googled “Stalest things” and one of the top results was John Cena. Seriously.
Huh. You’re right.
We’ve gone from Jeans Ambrose to Jorts Ambrose.
C’mon, Dean, Dirty Deeds the bastard!
I did not care for that. That is all.
Needs more Ambrose attacking Cena.
WE MISSED YOU DEAN!
He’s crazy, not stupid
Thank God I can watch football.
This WWE storybook has infinity pages.
No, it has one page and I have to read it infinity times.
If Seth backhanded one of those fans, it’d really scratch my Punk itch.
Would it help if Seth made out with a short cute Puerto Rican woman?
Hey Dean, remember when Cena was friends with The Usos when feuding with someone?
Neither does he.
Well the enemy of my enemy and all that.
I don’t miss Reigns a bit.
I bet Rollin’s first born will come out of the womb running.
Please hit Cena now
Jorts and Jeans.
Dean “Solid Snake” Ambrose
play ambrose music… cmon..
yes. no cena music
The Lunatic Fringe laughs in the face of deep vein thrombosis!
DEAN AMBROSE: MINDFREAK
if CenAmbrose becomes a thing i’m killing myself
Vince sees it as giving Ambrose the rub. It’s a good thing for him. Besides, Cena’s never friends with anyone for very long.
legit cackled at Ambrose’s crazy-person dive onto them all.
Seth selling is one of the greatest things in WWE.
Step 1: Cut a hole in the box
Step 2: Put your Dean in the box
Step 3: Randy opens the box
Mine:
Stealing the Show and your wallet
And I beat you by seven minutes Bordick.
I propose we have a easy, not that funny joke off.
The category: Ziggler and R Truth
My first entry: Zigglers With Attitude
+1
beat ya, like 7 minutes ago, dude
And that’s the way you do it!
+1
Dean Ambrose is going to debut a new David Blaine inspired gimmick.
Dean Ambrose: Titty Master Magician
Even though it was telegraphed by 1000 miles, I still missed this crazy son of a bitch.
I defy anyone to come up with an explanation of how Ambrose got under the box AND got rid of whatever Kane expected to be under the box.
[www.youtube.com]
Classic mistake. Always check for the second door
The guys who were supposed to be guarding his room helped him.
Everybody’s got a price for the Million Dollar Fringe.