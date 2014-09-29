WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 9/29/14

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Dean Ambrose has been back for all of a week and he already has the entire corporate power structure scrambling to contain him, both physically and figuratively. (Which is, let’s be honest, incredibly impressive.) That said, “unstable” doesn’t just apply to the former U.S. Champion’s mental state; it’s also applicable to his future given that he’s back on The Authority’s radar. Ambrose’s boldness got Seth Rollins riled up on SmackDown, but is he about to come crashing down to Earth on Raw when The Authority strikes back? WWE.com has a few ideas of what to expect from Monday’s show. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Last year, WWE made a bunch of cool breast cancer awareness shirts that were pink, slightly-altered versions of existing Superstar t-shirts. This year? Bad boob jokes you’d see on a bumper sticker and the John Cena meme shirt made so not-pink John Cena could wear it.
2. A lot of interesting stuff almost happened on Smackdown, so look for that to happen on Raw tonight. If Cesaro gets an Intercontinental Championship rematch, Mark Henry turns on Big Show or Triple H says “hey Dean Ambrose, you stole the briefcase but it’s just a contract, we literally run the company and can write him another one,” remember it started on Friday.
3. Do not read about what they have planned for Hell in a Cell.
4. Nikki Bella is now the only “Bella” in WWE. From now on, Brie Bella will be known as “Brie McGillicutty.” For copyright reasons.
5. Theory: Brock Lesnar isn’t competing at Hell in a Cell because he can’t wrestle a regular match without making someone bleeding, and they don’t want to take their chance putting him inside a giant cube of metal and cutting.
I guess big, handsome, Samoan guys are like cell phones. When one breaks, you get an upgrade.
As a member of the United Kingdom, I can’t wait to watch the WWE Network tomorrow…..
oh…..
Even though they showed Ambrose walking away I was somehow pop out of the briefcase
I heard Harper might be getting a push. YEAH, YEAH, YEAH, YEAH
Gotta love how Michael Cole, who has been molested on screen by Heidenreich, has issue with Miz getting his ass spray tanned by Mizdow.
Anybody else with first impressions of Gotham?
Current thoughts: That show’s still on? (Yes, I know it just came out.)
I’m a big fan. I’m actually about to re-watch tonight’s episode. Huge Donal Logue fan, and Ben McKenzie is great, too. The pilot threw a lot at you, but I think it’s on track to be a really interesting story. Tonight’s episode is really cool, if only for the little plot points that start to develop.
lol, Cena stop working with Ambrose. Look what it got you.
John Cena and the Patriots go down hard on the same night?
This is a great, great day!
Hey dad, that’s not nice :(
(Boston fan here…last night was….not awesome)
A day after the Sawx finished a last place season. Now if only Milan Lucic would break his leg in the next couple weeks, the superfecta will have been achieved…
If Rollins runs in and curb stomps Chrisley during this promo, my night will be complete…
haha Chrissly looks awesome. I’m dead serious.
Rollins, Kane and Randy should have held hands and bowed like the end of a children’s play.
For the first time in a long time, Odds > John Cena
And when John Cena saw that the cancer survivors were leading the, “thank you Rollins” chants a single tear rolled down his cheek.
I’ve always wondered what Super Cena’s kryptonite was. Turns out it was a briefcase…
Samsonite. I was way off.
Hey, it is the champ: [lh5.googleusercontent.com]
All of Ambrose’s moves should be named after AC/DC songs.
That would be great
I like this. His version of the jawbreaker lariat is begging to be called Thunderstruck.
Ok, everyone take back everything they said about my hometown all night
The loudest in crowd in two months and people are complaining about CM Punk chants in the guys fucking hometown
seriously. Getting a little annoyed with the “fuck Chicago” stuff.
I guess you can say after that Stephanie McMahon Pep Talk, Kane was all Fired up.
For a fraction of a fraction of a second, I had a fantasy of Ride of the Valkyries hitting. :( :( :(
bryan does a running knee to cena, then leaves
Chicago would have explode, not the crowd, the whole city.
“Thank you Rollins”….yes, Thank you, Rollins.
I love the, “Thank you Rollins!” chants
Yes, Chicago. Thank you Rollins indeed
“Thank you, Rollins.” Way to redeem yourself, Chicago…that’s GREAT hustle.
LOL THANK YOU ROL-LINS
This is a pretty good closing segment!
Thank you Rollins chants!
Come on Reigns! Make the save via exclusive interview!
NOW HIT CULT OF PERSONALITY AND SEND OUT STEPH
Not even HBK in Montreal could pull that level trolling!
Why isn’t the face of the company wearing pink? Why is he making a terrible fashion statement?
Did Cena just eat two moves?!
Damnit Randy, don’t make me cheer something you’re in favor of
“Whoops, I did the RKO sequence in reverse.” – Randy
John Cena getting his ass kicked. Now that’s how you send the crowd home happy.
there is still time for super cena
yay no super cena
Nice save, Cena.
That was probably the first successful Kane chokeslam on TV since last fall
Bah Gawd he chokeslamed him straight to Purgatory!!!
The adventures of Worst Friend Cena continue…
Whoever had RKO outta nowhere at 10:04 CST, well done.
Whoever predicted the surprise RKO out of nowhere at exactly 10:04 PM Central Standard Time, good job.
Shocking revalation: it was me.
Cue the AA’s…. Ugh.
Come on Cole, you don’t like Ambrose throwing out Cena?
Was that a piss off motherfudger?
By the by John Cena is Wobbuffet, Randy Orton is Seviper, Kane is Slugma and Ambrose, Ambrose is MetalSeadraMon.
FUCK HIM UP, DEAN!
i just realised, IT’S ONLY 10 O’CLOCK!?!??
Don’t even care that Ambrose duffed that dive, it is totally a part of his character.
BOTCH
Juuuuuuuust a bit short there Deano…
Hit him with your Fleshlight, Rollins!
Come on Traitor Rollins, Ambrose was about to beat Orton!