WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread (1/6/20)

The first Monday Night Right of 2020 will kick off with the roar of The Beast, as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returns to the red brand. Plus, Rey Mysterio is poised to challenge United States Champion Andrade, and Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders will take on The Street Profits and The O.C. in a Triple Threat Match for the titles. (via WWE.com )

Tonight’s show looks promising, with Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship and a triple threat for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Plus, let’s hope somebody smartens up and attacks Brock Lesnar the second he walks through the door. Why does everyone forget the unspoken “piss off the champion to get a match with the champion” thing when it’s Brock Lesnar? Why wouldn’t AOP and Seth Rollins attack him on sight? Why even HAVE a pair of attack brutes follow you around if you aren’t gonna deploy them when it matters?

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!