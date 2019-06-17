WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/17/19

Pro Wrestling Editor
06.17.19

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Baron Corbin gets to select the special guest official for his Universal Championship Match on Sunday against Seth Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds, and he’ll reveal that decision live on Raw. What will he announce on Raw in Los Angeles, six nights before that anticipated title bout against The Beastslayer? Plus, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, The Miz, Bobby Lashley and Cesaro clash in a Fatal 5-Way Match for the right to challenge Samoa Joe for the United States Championship at WWE Stomping Grounds and Daniel Bryan joins the red brand for the night as a Wild Card! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

