WWE RAW Open Discussion Thread 11/18/19

Seth Rollins will wager his captain’s spot on Team Raw for Survivor Series when he takes on Andrade. Additionally, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will team up again with longtime rival Charlotte Flair and Rey Mysterio will appear live six days before challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series. (via WWE.com)

1. Natalya gets a one-on-one match against Asuka, finally paying off that whole “making Asuka tap out” thing from a couple of weeks ago. Still not for the Tag Team Championship, though. It’s for BRAGGING RIGHTS!

2. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are still a tag team, because I guess the Large Hadron Collider split the world into two realities when WWE went to England and mixed up all the histories.

3. Seth Rollins defends his BRAND LOYALTY position at Survivor Series against Andrade! See two men battle to see which one can represent Raw THE MOST!

4. Rey Mysterio makes a statement before his match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series. The statement: “Tell my wife and large adult son that I love them.”

5. The Viking Raiders have another match against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, because WWE couldn’t find two jobbers to dress up as clowns this afternoon and though, “welp, next best thing.”

