WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/11/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw, Roman Reigns will accept Jinder Mahal’s challenge, the Team Red competitors in the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will compete in Fatal 4-Way bouts to gain key momentum. Plus, Ronda Rousey and Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax will meet face-to-face! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal will put butts in seats. Come on, WWE, I’m trying to keep people interested enough in the product to go talk and read about it on the Internet.

2. Officer Big Mac Baron Corbin begins his second week as Raw’s “constable,” and will strike fear into the heart of conga line leader and conga line participants alike.

3. Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey have a face-to-face confrontation before Money in the Bank, which is different from the face-to-face confrontation they had last week, and the one they had the week before. And the one they had at the NBC Upfronts. Really all they’ve done in this feud is face-to-face confrontations.

4. Your main event (presumably) is Strowman vs. Bálor vs. Roode vs. Owens. The sound you hear is me trying to turn Roode heel by clapping my hands enough.

5. Also on the card is the women’s equivalent of that match: Moon vs. Bliss vs. Banks vs. whatever they think Natalya’s last name is these days.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show, everybody!