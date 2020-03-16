Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The WWE Universe will be able to recognize the greatness of The Texas Rattlesnake with content, new merchandise and more throughout #316Day. WWE Network will stream a marathon of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin programming, including an all-new episode of “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. #316Day will also feature the release of exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise will also be available on WWE Shop.com, a special Topps Austin 3:16 digital card set, and custom content across WWE’s global and social media platforms celebrating Austin’s legendary career.
The Texas Rattlesnake has not yet indicated what he’ll be doing in his return, though presumably, Stunners will be in store, mudholes will be stomped, and Hells will be Yeah’d. Prepare accordingly and catch the special #316Day edition of Raw on USA Network tonight at 8/7 C. (via WWE.com)
It’s 3:16 day and Stone Cold Steve Austin is here … inside the empty WWE Performance Center, while we still deal with an outbreak and quarantine. How will WWE react to their all-time league leader in worst Social Distancing?
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and give them a thumbs up and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Make sure to flip your comments to “newest” in the drop down menu under “discussion,” and enjoy the show!