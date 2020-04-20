WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: More Money In The Bank Qualifiers

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Seth Rollins seemed lost after his WrestleMania defeat, but he found a new target: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
The Monday Night Messiah issued cryptic warnings, promising to “stomp out all doubt,” then followed through quite literally last week on Raw. Left vulnerable after a chop block by Angel Garza following his victory over Andrade, McIntyre felt the wrath of Rollins’ superkick and a devastating Stomp.
Rollins’ gaze lingered on the WWE Title, making his next mission clear without a word.
How will McIntyre respond to Rollins’ dastardly actions? (via WWE.com)
On tonight’s card: Rey Mysterio vs. (Buddy) Murphy, Apollo Crews vs. MVP, and Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory in qualifying matches for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Plus, as you read in the intro, “How will Drew McIntyre respond to Seth Rollins’ attack?” With kicks! Sorry, I should’ve typed “spoiler alert.”
