WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: More Money In The Bank Qualifiers

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Seth Rollins seemed lost after his WrestleMania defeat, but he found a new target: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Monday Night Messiah issued cryptic warnings, promising to “stomp out all doubt,” then followed through quite literally last week on Raw. Left vulnerable after a chop block by Angel Garza following his victory over Andrade, McIntyre felt the wrath of Rollins’ superkick and a devastating Stomp.

Rollins’ gaze lingered on the WWE Title, making his next mission clear without a word.

How will McIntyre respond to Rollins’ dastardly actions? (via WWE.com)