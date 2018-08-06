WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/6/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The Baddest Woman on the Planet gets in the ring against Alicia Fox on Raw, competing on the red brand for the first time since joining the roster earlier this year. What kind of message will she send to her SummerSlam opponent, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss? Also on Raw, Bobby Roode goes one-on-one with Mojo Rawley! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Ronda Rousey will wrestle her first actual, factual, sanctioned wrestling match on Monday Night Raw against Alicia Fox tonight. Will it be a squash after which she stares down Alexa Bliss? Will it have a screwy finish caused by Bliss and/or Natalya? Are there any other likely options you can think of?
2. Brock Lesnar, who can definitely read, assaulted Kurt Angle and Paul Heyman last week, so I’m very excited to see how Paul Heyman will respond, and slightly less excited to see how Roman Reigns will respond, and the least excited to see how Kurt Angle will respond!
3. We didn’t get anything previewed for Sasha Banks, Bayley, or Braun Strowman, but hopefully they have stuff to do on this show that involves wrestling, and not therapy and/or toilets.
4. Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre via disqualification last week. Can the Kingslayer keep this momentum going and advance to the top of A Block? Will Ziggler and McIntyre actually get away with their shenanigans, or will they once again be flipped off by Red Shoes Umino? Wait –
5. As filmed by Mike Kanellis, Bob Roode and Moj Rawley got in a backstage brawl last week, so now they will settle their differences in the ring like people always do on Raw, the show where coworkers settle their differences in the ring!
Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread with a +1, and we’ll pick 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!
I saw a couple of awesome films in the past week. One of them, “WWE” was predictably the best. Miz endorses Elias, as a fellow heel is wont to do, Bayley and Cole joust over who is more of a fan, Elias just drifts and meanders towards icons, then casually mentions how he is better, but they try hard, so they might catch up to Elias eventually if they try hard and aren’t sourpuss Seth Rollins.
Luke Harper announcement! I saw a movie on Netflix with Harper and I expected him to do some big close-lines and say a word or two and then die. Nope, he was a complicated fella who wasn’t even really an antagonist, just a giant fricking dude who happened to be on he other side of the protagonists. His line reading and sympathy factor were laudable,seriously, everybody should watch ‘Mohawk” and discuss what they think. Cause he was easily the best actor in that film, but not in the bad WWE way.
“Will it have a screwy finish caused by Bliss and/or Natalya? Are there any other likely options you can think of?”
Alicia could jump on Ronda’s shoulders and form Mecha-Shiva, but that’s not a likely option. In fact, there are no likely options apart from some kind of attempted interference.
Nattie and Alexa getting involved isn’t the Teddy Long Special.
It’s the FUCK YOU DAVE LOLOLOLOL Special
Hold on a minute, playa….are we forgetting about the Teddy Long Special?
Home sick instead of meeting up with friends to talk about comics for a couple hours. I guess I can watch RAW.
@FeltLuke… If RAW makes you sicker, just avoid the port-o-potties… you saw what happened to KO.
Hey man, feel free to use this thread to talk about comics for a couple hours. We’ve got some experts.
I feel like you just issued RAW creative a challenge.
RAW can’t hurt you if you’re already sick.
[www.instagram.com]
…in today’s episode of “Kurt books Sasha and Bayley like his fanfics,” Kurt writes a less steamy story about how the two of them go out to dinner at a nice restaurant one week, then Sasha wants to go there again the following week. Bayley protests, but Sasha gives her the puppy dog eyes, and Bayley relents and they go to dinner again.
Except dinner here is ANOTHER MATCH WITH THE DAMN RIOTTS.
Not completely unrelated but if Hogan ever does come back…what music does he come out to? Voodoo Child, NWO theme or Real American? I’m trying to get the full mental picture just to prepare myself in case it happens.
I hope Bulk comes out to my current NJPW fave… I think it’s called “Music Has Been Altered Due To Music Rights.”
It sure do, @JonSte13 , it sure do indeed
Definitely Real American, which…god that makes the whole thing just a little bit worse doesn’t it?