WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/6/18

WWE

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Baddest Woman on the Planet gets in the ring against Alicia Fox on Raw, competing on the red brand for the first time since joining the roster earlier this year. What kind of message will she send to her SummerSlam opponent, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss? Also on Raw, Bobby Roode goes one-on-one with Mojo Rawley! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Ronda Rousey will wrestle her first actual, factual, sanctioned wrestling match on Monday Night Raw against Alicia Fox tonight. Will it be a squash after which she stares down Alexa Bliss? Will it have a screwy finish caused by Bliss and/or Natalya? Are there any other likely options you can think of?

2. Brock Lesnar, who can definitely read, assaulted Kurt Angle and Paul Heyman last week, so I’m very excited to see how Paul Heyman will respond, and slightly less excited to see how Roman Reigns will respond, and the least excited to see how Kurt Angle will respond!

3. We didn’t get anything previewed for Sasha Banks, Bayley, or Braun Strowman, but hopefully they have stuff to do on this show that involves wrestling, and not therapy and/or toilets.

4. Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre via disqualification last week. Can the Kingslayer keep this momentum going and advance to the top of A Block? Will Ziggler and McIntyre actually get away with their shenanigans, or will they once again be flipped off by Red Shoes Umino? Wait –

5. As filmed by Mike Kanellis, Bob Roode and Moj Rawley got in a backstage brawl last week, so now they will settle their differences in the ring like people always do on Raw, the show where coworkers settle their differences in the ring!

Reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread with a +1, and we’ll pick 10 of the best to include in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!