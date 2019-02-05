WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/4/19

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Stephanie McMahon has extended a Raw invite to SmackDown LIVE Superstar and winner of the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Becky Lynch. Will The Man have another tense confrontation with Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey? Plus, Finn Bálor faces Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Bayley & Sasha Banks battle Alicia Fox & Nikki Cross in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Kurt Angle addresses his future and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett goes one-on-one with Elias! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Who’s excited to see Stephanie McMahon McMahonsplain the history of women’s wrestling to Becky Lynch, presumably before Charlotte Flair shows up and turns one or both of them into a fine paste?

2. JEFF JARRETT competes on Raw for the first time in almost 20 years. WWE is listening to THE FANS now!

3. Finn Bálor competes in a match with Bobby Lashley to see if he’ll become Intercontinental Champion or spend the next eight months wrestling on 205 Live.

4. Bayley and Sasha Banks try to qualify for the Elimination Chamber against the established tag team of Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross (?).

5. Kurt Angle will address his future with WWE. Suggested promo: “So long, and thanks for all the fake kids.”

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody!