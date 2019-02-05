WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/4/19

Tonight on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Stephanie McMahon has extended a Raw invite to SmackDown LIVE Superstar and winner of the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, Becky Lynch. Will The Man have another tense confrontation with Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey? Plus, Finn Bálor faces Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley, Bayley & Sasha Banks battle Alicia Fox & Nikki Cross in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, Kurt Angle addresses his future and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett goes one-on-one with Elias! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Who’s excited to see Stephanie McMahon McMahonsplain the history of women’s wrestling to Becky Lynch, presumably before Charlotte Flair shows up and turns one or both of them into a fine paste?
2. JEFF JARRETT competes on Raw for the first time in almost 20 years. WWE is listening to THE FANS now!
3. Finn Bálor competes in a match with Bobby Lashley to see if he’ll become Intercontinental Champion or spend the next eight months wrestling on 205 Live.
4. Bayley and Sasha Banks try to qualify for the Elimination Chamber against the established tag team of Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross (?).
5. Kurt Angle will address his future with WWE. Suggested promo: “So long, and thanks for all the fake kids.”
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show, everybody!
Lengthy Caption choice: There’s no football anymore muahaha McMahons it is! Try switching to college basketball ya junkies. We know you need that Becky in your veins.
What do you think I can get Graves to say on the air tonight? Taking all suggestions below
Just start feeding him the Kurt Angle fanfic and let it flow. It’d work with continuity, apparently Graves has the hot scoop on all Angle related happenings.
HHH: Who booked Jarrett and Angle on the same show?
VINCE: I did. Why?
HHH: No reason. Hey Vince I think there’s an issue with the XFL. Can you go work on that. Take your time too. Even if it takes years to fix that’s ok. I’ll handle things here.
Ha you know Vince is going to put all the work into writing the specific code about standing not kneeling for the Anthem into his XFL statues. You know, all the writing work he never cares about on Raw
Well Jern already glommed onto Becky’s hot hot heat. Only a matter of time before Steph did. I’m actually surprised they waited this long, although I guess it had to be after the rumble. Rollins is hurt, Jarrett is competing, Kurt is surely going to be interrupted by Corbin. Hey at least Cross is competing!
…didn’t Bayley and Sasha already qualify? Didn’t WWE.com already give that away?
Also SHEESH this sounds terrible. More KH3 it is!
Here’s a BaySha pic because it’s getting to the point where I feel even WWE is shipping them
[www.wwe.com]
Kurt Angle is making a speech tonight, this is his big chance to break out his Basha stuff!
Caption for header:
Proof that the WWE Graphics Team is all out of lesser-than signs
Caption: most visible jaw meets most Becky-est punch