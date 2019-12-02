WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/2/19

After sending out a tweet, Rollins will look to make amends following his controversial comments that led to a main event clash with Kevin Owens, which saw AOP shockingly lay waste to Owens but give The Architect a pass. What will Rollins say in his apology? Find out this Monday night at 8/7 C on Raw.

Seth Rollins held nothing back this past Monday, chastising every single Raw Superstar for their performance at Survivor Series. Now, he’s looking to extinguish all the bridges he potentially burned down.

1. Tonight’s Raw will address the question, “Why Seth, why,” which is what we ask ourselves every time he starts a promo.

2. The only announced match as far as I can tell is Charlotte Flair in a handicap match against the Women’s Tag Team Champions, the Kabuki Warriors. For extended thoughts on that, please defer to our own Emily Pratt.

3. “And much more.”

