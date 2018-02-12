WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/12/18

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Live on Raw, Finn Bálor, “Woken” Matt Hardy, Apollo Crews and Bray Wyatt will collide in a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the final entrant in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday, Feb. 25, with the winner of that bout going on to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Who will win the fatal four-way? Finn, or come on it’s Finn unless something goes horribly wrong. We gonna get Apollo Crews in the Elimination Chamber?
2. Actually nevermind, changing my pick. Apollo Crews is winning. Remember that Elimination Chamber with Carlito and Chris Masters in it? Put Titus and Dana Brooke in the pod with him.
3. Will Ronda Rousey show up? Wait why are you laughing
4. John Cena kicks off tonight’s show, so if you wanna tune in 20 minutes late I won’t blame you. Unless you wanna hear how electric and fired up the crowd is tonight.
5. “What’s next for Seth Rollins?” 1/4 bottle of blonde hair dye, I hope!
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw. Enjoy the show!
Rollins : I am here to face The Truth.
*R-Truth walks out
(Well… That guy has a history of walking out at the wrong time)
*dismantled CommentMania
I’ll see you fellas tomorrow!
*points at RAW sign materials
After the tower of Doom defeat, I expect Bray to lose to a tree of woe next.
Bray is a stump of woe. Well, besides the JoJo part of his life.
Shout out to Bray Wyatt getting pinned on the tower of doom spot that’s pinned no one ever
At least he didn’t get pinned with a Falcon’s Arrow. yet
+Wy(N)att
+BraySpect
And the Oscar for most camera switches in a single match goes to…
Bray not being aware that time is of the essence and costing himself is textbook Bray in match and promos. As is getting pinned in a big match and this was 2 for 1. That’s hitting the Cycle!
I just inadvertently saw a minute of Modern Family for the 1st time since the 4 episodes I watched in season 1, that kid is like 25 now.
Finn had him first, Finn won. Its pretty fucking simple
Glad somebody knows the rules.
So are they both gonna be in the pod at the same time at Elimination chamber, like grumpy as hell faces pushed up against the plastic, elbowing each other for room?
Infinite slingblades in the chamber
I was thinking they’d do that nose to nose staredown and compare abs.
That is a perfectly acceptable finish if it leads to a 40-minute main event between Balor & Rollins next week on the go-home show for Elimination Chamber
This^
Bray Wyatt is such a jobber that he gets pinned by two people at once.
why tho
what a screwy ending
Kurt! Get out here and marble mouth an explanation!
I’m actually ok with this.
Yup! :)
You mean there’s gonna be a match of consequence on a go home show? What kinda bullshit is this??
And I thought Smackdown copied off Raw, but this is some KO/AJ style shenanigans.
That ref is a dumbass.
What a surprise! Iffy ending.
Michael Cole had no issue with a Bayley to Belly from the top rope, but had a tone of disbelief when Matt Hardy looked like he would have to announce a Side Effect from the top rope.
Dana slams her clipboard down
“Damn you math! you have betrayed me for the last time!”
And now she leave Titans Whirl Wise for no good raisin!
Probably should’ve rolled him in the ring and pinned him
Matt Hardy ded
When I do the “DELETE” gesture my thumb is underneath my fingers almost like I’m holding a burger or something. And I just noticed Matt doing it with his index finger pointing. Either way looks much less iffy than everyone in San Jose just doing a Nazi salute.
Yeah he sort of snaps his fingers when he says the “-ete” part of delete.
DAMMIT, PIN SETH ROLLINS KID! MAKE YOURSELF FAMOUS!
I love seth, but it is lame he kicked out of a moonsault then a post-enziguiri standing shooting star. Like, at least have someone else break it up.
Titus, keeping it 100 with the suit game, as usual.
Oh Fa Sho.
Friendly reminder that Uhaa Nation is dope at wrestling and they should let him be dope at wrestling
Crowd can’t even fucking get in sync. TIGHTEN UP!
Vince in five minutes: Great Match! Great Finish!
HHH in five minute and five seconds: Remind me why we had Apollo take the pin during Black History Month when we had Matt Hardy in the match?
Vince in ten minutes: I’m not sure I see the problem, Paul.
lol @ finn kicking people offscreen
LARIATOOOO
WHEEEEE!!!!!
Seth those suicide dives weren’t bad, but they weren’t good as Aerostar’s. Or Tozawa’s.
Topes through three sides of the ring. Wow.
“From the genius mind of Dick Wolf” duder has written like 8 episodes of Law & Order and repurposed them across 3 different series anyone who thinks L&O is any less rinse and repeat than Burn Notice(KINDA awesome show) or CSI is kidding
@Amaterasu’s Son yeah that was one of the first shows I can recall where they had a woman who was the more violent and aggressive sort, whereas the old cold war guy, Sam Axe, is actually the voice of reason and caution and Mike is sort of in the middle as a neutral+order character.
Gabrielle Anwar carried the awesome and the sex appel. Donovan was cool, since he was the professor of cool spy shit. He wasn’t there to be likeable as much as he was there to learn ya something.
@Baron Von Raschke yeah she is the other 20% of the awesomeness behind Burn Notice. Jeffrey Donovan is ok, but his character is kind of bland unless he’s undercover. So yeah, Campbell and Anwar.
FWiW I kinda liked SVU for some reason(it’s Ice-T & Chris Meloni I guess) but it’s not the deepest show nor where the other L&Os as Chicago PDBlue or whatever would lede one to believe
I will fight you on Burn Notice for your besmirchment of Gabrielle Anwar.
Facts
Gee I wonder if the victim is gonna kill the perpetrator, robbing them of being punished and making the cops feel conflicted about prosecuting them
Bruce Campbell is like 80% of the awesomeness behind Burn Notice.
It’s formulaic as hell, but the formula is H2o, which means that has near unlimited uses and you kind of always need it.
Walter Sobchac: Bulk of the series, Dude.
When Matt cuts a promo on a newly-debuted EC3, does he mention his victories over EC3 in the Zone of Impact?
Matt Hardy used condescending clapping on Bray… It got over!
What the hell? That’s two commercial breaks in less than 10 minutes
“Shoulder Breaker to the throat!”
“That would be a Throatbreaker then.”
Thank you Corey.
Dana: “Oh wait, you win matches when YOU pin the OPPONENT!?…
+imagining her running backstage a la Spinal Tap
Asuka needs to kick her in the head again to set everything back the way it was, I think the settings are off a bit.
Wait Apollo, I’ve made a horrible miscalculation!”
Matt Hardy looks great by any none pro athlete measure by duder you’re in the ring with Rollins, Finn and Crews take a cue from Wyatt and we’re a shirt for your own comfort
Rollins and Balor look like they’re trying to have a Super Kick Party.
The first NXT Milwaukee show where KO cut a promo on Sami Zayn after a match had a main event Triple Threat of Finn Balor/Apollo Crews/Baron Corbin. It was a fun match.
Dana’s Digest:
I miss Emma [————-] this much
No, I miss Emma [——————–] this much!
No, I miss Emma *thinks of something larger* this much (*) (*)
Why is everyone staring at me instead of wrestling?
I’m glad we got to watch 5 shortened entrances just to immediately go to commercial
Small business owner shows favoritism with black employee over diversity hires. World Wide, our ass. Tonight on Alicia Fox News
Okay, am I misremembering, or when Sheamus debuted, they spelled his name correctly as “Seamus” but changed it after two weeks because it was during that several year period where every single Raw and Raw PPV was Vince dumbing things down because he thought the audience were idiots, or intentionally insulting and bad and antagonizing the audience because people kept booing the one guy Vince wanted to put over everyone?
So what does Finn do that’s extraordinary? Because Rollins does sling blades too
Have you seen his abs?
Kinda love that Ronda Rousey is also gonna upstage the 1st women’s Elimation Chamber as well.
The fuck? They cut the time so short Finn can’t even do his whole intro? Really?
I’m just like Bray’s hair… dreading him
From the Desk of
EmmaDana Brooke
Ask Renee what brand she uses to get the Ambrose smell off of her
Apollo is definitely not edible DO NOT TRY TO EAT HIM
Schedule fire fighting lessons for Apollo
Take the delete key off of every keyboard in California
make VIP cards for Crews Club
Commission “Crews Can’t Lose” shirts from ProWrestlingTees
Did I print out those missing posters for Tozawa?
crap which way is Gorilla
Somehow, I don’t feel like Dana agrees with the sentiment that Apollo Crews isn’t edible.
The fuck Titus Worldwide? Where’s Dana?