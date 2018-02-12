WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/12/18

02.12.18 818 Comments

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw, Finn Bálor, “Woken” Matt Hardy, Apollo Crews and Bray Wyatt will collide in a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the final entrant in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday, Feb. 25, with the winner of that bout going on to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Who will win the fatal four-way? Finn, or come on it’s Finn unless something goes horribly wrong. We gonna get Apollo Crews in the Elimination Chamber?

2. Actually nevermind, changing my pick. Apollo Crews is winning. Remember that Elimination Chamber with Carlito and Chris Masters in it? Put Titus and Dana Brooke in the pod with him.

3. Will Ronda Rousey show up? Wait why are you laughing

4. John Cena kicks off tonight’s show, so if you wanna tune in 20 minutes late I won’t blame you. Unless you wanna hear how electric and fired up the crowd is tonight.

5. “What’s next for Seth Rollins?” 1/4 bottle of blonde hair dye, I hope!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw. Enjoy the show!

