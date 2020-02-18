WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread (2/17/20)

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
This past Monday on Raw, Randy Orton subjected Matt Hardy to the same brutal Con-Chair-To that sent Edge out of Raw on a stretcher. Now, Hardy is coming for payback.
In the wake of Orton’s heinous attack, the former Raw Tag Team Champion is now slated to battle The Apex Predator in a No Holds Barred Match, placing Orton directly on a collision course with his most recent victim — to say nothing of a Superstar who refuses to take the abuse lying down. After all, Hardy is as much a trailblazer as Edge, and his history is almost completely entwined with that of The Rated-R Superstar. Then again, Randy Orton seems to take a particular delight in destroying legends these days. He’ll be more than happy to do it again. (via WWE.com)
We thought Matt Hardy was gone after last week’s conchairto and goodbye tweet, but it looks like he’s sticking around for at least another week. Is tonight when we get Jeff back, too?
