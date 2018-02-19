WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/19/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Following last week’s controversial main event, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that seven men will compete in an Elimination Chamber Match for the first time ever next Sunday. How will John Cena, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Elias respond when they face off in a huge Gauntlet Match this Monday night on Raw? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. We’ve done every other combination of the Elimination Chamber participants, so why not a gauntlet match? Braun should be the first entrant and just beat everybody, right?
2. I would honestly rather watch an episode of Up Up Down Down where these seven guys play Gauntlet.
3. The competitors in the women’s Elimination Chamber match are having a six-person tag, because again, WWE’s only idea since the summer has been, “fuck it, put everyone in the match, it’s fine.”
4. We hope you haven’t gotten tired of that Ronda Rousey pointing footage yet!
5. Still keeping my fingers crossed for an unannounced, third Elimination Chamber match featuring the cruiserweights, possibly for the pre-show. C’mon, the structure’s already hanging there.
Just so you all know, a 12 year old Black lab named Jackie won best in Rescue. I hope this doesn’t demote me to the CommentMania preshow. Mr. Bliss deserves at least show opener.
Mandy rose looks like Alexa grew up, threw out her Avril Lavigne cds and got slut shamed by everyone in her home town.
Or people started making fun of her for cosplay habit and she kicked it to the curb.
Okay. I guess that’s a decent reason to change his name. God help Vince if a Jane Saynah or a Ben Raines does something horrific.
I’ll reiterate, it’s still a ridiculously stupid reason. Is Terry Crews gonna have to change his name too? What about Tom Cruise? It’s not even spelled the same and predates this little fucktard being known at all. This is what’s called an overreaction.
Well, I guess what Polanski did a while ago wasn’t relevant enough for them to consider it when naming Roman Reigns. Though I’m not trying to nitpick, that was a good move of them to change Apollo’s name. Props to WWE.
Good lort that was messy!
All hail the Power of Friendship!
Hmmm, so the way the friendships and alliances are playing out, it appears the women’s Elimination Chamber is going to be something of a Triple Threat Tornado Tag in the middle once the players are all loose.
In a match involving Mandy Rose there is no reason Bliss should be taking the loss
Truth
Alexa lost, so I guess she’s taking the chamber.
Alexa is the best at facial expressions.
@Amaterasu’s Son hell yes they are! And her ability to converse with different inflections and express multiple connotations by altering her tonology. I’m not taking the piss, she really sounds like a person who is talking naturally and expressing herself, unlike 90% of the roster.
Speaking of acting, Becky’s facial expressions are spectacular.
@Redshirt yeah it is weird that other folks who can’t emote nearly as well as Miz/Bliss etc. have been in WWE films or regular mainstream ones. Hell, Randy Orton was in a Marine one.
@Mr. Bliss I wouldn’t demean your internet wife like that.
She needs to be an actress. She’s nearing 1996-2002 Vince McMahon level of expressing multiple emotions using just their face.
Why did you add the word expressions to the end of that sentence?
She is, but Mickie is a close second.
Her and Miz, and Kevin and Sami.
Good grief. At this rate, I feel like there will be an eventual Sasha Banks/Turnbuckle Rivals DVD. Blood feud.
Braun’s music should hit here.
Mandy Rose has apparently gone full Eva Marie
Mickey James is the only performer that has ever made me say “Wow, she’s so good at this” and also say “She screws up everything” in the same match.
At one point, I saw Bayley on the steps peaking at Sasha and Alexa with a “What has happened to my life” look on her face.
I am astonished by the amount and quality of wrestling on this show. Your move, Smackdown.
AJ Styles has a match!
…That he’s going to discuss
Fascinating, Sasha’s outfit has a snakeskin texture.
@Mark Silletti I think they should make it a group celebration! Don’t leave Captain James out of the gang.
I see what you did there.
hey, bayley’s gotta congratulate her on the win.
So she’s going to shed it soon eh?
Sound the concussion bell!
dunno how sasha didn’t blow both her kneecaps out
Completely Fresh Sasha.
Watching Mickey and Sonya going at it in the ring shouldn’t make me think of Eric Bichoff as much as it does.
HLA eh?
Wow… Mandy is going Liv Morgan levels of sloppy tonight. So this should be easy to replicate tomorrow night.
Man, they zoomed right in to Mickie calling for the cover :/
Mandy could trip, fall, and knock herself out and Cole would call it “uniquely performed offense.”
Physically, Mickie’s trunks could be smaller. But not legally.
Nikki’s tiniest trunks did reach ultimate status. Ne Plus Ultra.
I dunno, I’ve seen Nikki Bella’s trunks.
For the rest of my life, I’ll never be able to unhear Michael Cole say “You want some of this?”
Camera focus on Mickie tonight has been on point.
Hell yes! God bless the production squad.
FFS, the ref also didn’t see Sonya tag Mandy. CONSISTENCY!
I wonder if Mickie is catching some feelings wrestling Mandy Rose
As a man who prefers brunettes, Blonde Trish Forever.
I meant to type old school Trish. Not gonna lie, yoga mom brunette Trish is *chef kiss*
Bingo
Cause she looks like Trish?
Alexa like, “Goddamn rookies, I have to do everything myself!”
I’m curious how the Absolution angle was supposed to work out had Paige not got injured. They’d still probably do the Chamber match & I’d assume Paige would win right? Then do Paige/Asuka at Mania?
God, Mandy is just… not good at all
Her punches put Shane to shame
That was a nice save Mandy.
Mandy is going to pin Bayley in this match. Next week Bayley makes an emotional return to Full Sail and loses clean to Aliyah in three minutes.
At this rate, I’ll accept a Reset to Factory Settings. Sometimes when the computer is that corrupted, its the only option.
You know Mandy…smacking around Bayley. There’s an old saying, “if you smack him three times, even the Buddha will get mad”.
Mandy Rose is so phenomenally hot.
Ha, you’ll have to fight Graves and Goldust for her. Would totally be worth it.
Yeah. I must compliment her shorts tailoring.
I’m seeing comments regarding “Owen Hart” and “Roman’s an idiot”. Did I miss something?
Oh, okay. With Owen’s last feud being against Jarrett, I was afraid for a second.
Jokes about Roman’s stupid comments regarding MLK that appeared in the Black History Month video package
(crowd cheering behind the curtain)
Vince: Huunteeeer, what in God’s name is that!?
Triple H: oh it’s uh…a 5 star gauntlet match…
Vince: A 5 star gauntlet match? At this time of year, in this part of the card, localized entirely in the first two hours of Raw…
Triple H: yes!
Vince:.. can I see it?
Triple H: no…
+1
+Steamed hams
It’s so polite the way Alexa wipes her feet before entering Paige’s house.
Whoo, the moment when you realize the amount of cheek peeking going on in the ring.
Amen. It’s very huggable.
Yeah I think Bayley is the only person not wearing some variation on shorts. And that booty speaks for itself.
Oh, Alexa Bliss is tagging with Photoshopped Alexa and Sonya? Weird.
I wonder if they had to make a smaller title so it wouldn’t fall off Alexa?
They just had Braun squish it together a bit.
Wait… why is Alexa teaming with Absolution?
Baron…come back man. Uhh.
He gon’ go cry in the car.
Because….Paige…..*sobs*…..Paige can’t…..*runs to the back*.
Was my first question of the night. ALSO, Alexa has multiple times bailed on matches just before a PPV.
So…does Bayley have any credibility left after jobbing to Lana?
FUCK YOU Cameraman! They were doing a syncranized bit for the first time!
Eh, more the producers in back, I know. Was full of rage.
MANDY….needs work ON MAKING it sound like SHE is TALKING instead of READING off a CUE CARD!
any reason why WWE hasn’t given any update on Paige?
:(
I think the last update was final. She’s done.
I know that those shorts with the flared ankle bits don’t make much sense, but Mickie’s thighs make it worth the sartorial clusterfuck.
Absolutely
Absolution vs Ménage a Squad
Part of the Joy of Mickie James…besides the thickness is that she has variety of wrestling gear to wear so you always get a nice surprise when you see what she’s wearing for the night.
Agreed! Though I am partial to her denimwear. She rocks it like no other.
“And in a really sad way, that was Owen’s last ring entrance.”
That’s why I made that comment. I saw Roman comments and this and I thought, “He didn’t. Even he wouldn’t be that stupid.”
Oh dear god, I just got this….you’re an awful person….+1, never change
+1 you son of a bitch