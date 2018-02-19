WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/19/18

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Following last week’s controversial main event, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced that seven men will compete in an Elimination Chamber Match for the first time ever next Sunday. How will John Cena, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Elias respond when they face off in a huge Gauntlet Match this Monday night on Raw? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. We’ve done every other combination of the Elimination Chamber participants, so why not a gauntlet match? Braun should be the first entrant and just beat everybody, right?

2. I would honestly rather watch an episode of Up Up Down Down where these seven guys play Gauntlet.

3. The competitors in the women’s Elimination Chamber match are having a six-person tag, because again, WWE’s only idea since the summer has been, “fuck it, put everyone in the match, it’s fine.”

4. We hope you haven’t gotten tired of that Ronda Rousey pointing footage yet!

5. Still keeping my fingers crossed for an unannounced, third Elimination Chamber match featuring the cruiserweights, possibly for the pre-show. C’mon, the structure’s already hanging there.

+1 your favorite comments and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show!