WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Fist Fight Edition (1/13/20)

We’ve already seen what happens when Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Big Show battle Seth Rollins & AOP in a match: utter and complete chaos. So might as well make it official for next week. As revealed at the end of Raw, the two trios will go head-to-head in what’s being billed not as a bout but as the first-ever “fistfight” in WWE history. The circumstances are fitting since these are some of the Superstars most likely to take the figurative gloves off in a match anyway. Might as well make it official. (vi WWE.com)
The “Fist Fight,” which will be Monday’s main event, is no-holds-barred, no disqualification, no count-outs, no pinfalls and no submissions — a first in the industry, a WWE spokesman told TheWrap.
“The match ends when the referee declares that one team is no longer able to continue,” the spokesman said.
So, a tag team Last Man Standing? Okay. And hey WWE spokesman, stop lying to TheWrap.
