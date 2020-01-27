WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Edge Returns To Raw

Tonight, on the post-Royal Rumble With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Following a dramatic in-ring return during the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is returning to Monday Night Raw.

The Rated-R Superstar, who retired due to injury in 2011, has been the subject of near-constant rumors ever since he leveled Elias with a Spear at SummerSlam 2019 — speculation he shot down at every turn. But he appeared in the Men’s Rumble all the same, entering at No. 21 and lasting until the final three with SmackDown’s Roman Reigns and eventual winner Drew McIntyre. What the future holds for the former WWE Champion is still unclear. But as he returns to the brand where he once took his final bow, it’s safe to say we’ll see no small amount of emotion, triumph and, perhaps, one final opportunity? Anything is possible. (via WWE.com)