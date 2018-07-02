WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/2/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After weeks of increased aggression, Bayley and Sasha Banks each received an ultimatum from Raw General Manager Kurt Angle: Attend counseling, or lose their jobs. Is the friendship of The Huggable One and The Boss salvageable? Or is this the last Team Red will see of the two former Raw Women’s Champions? Tune in to Raw, live Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Is Sasha Banks shit? Bayley says she ain’t. GIVE ME ONITA-STYLE BAYLEY IN A LEATHER JACKET SMOKING A CIGARETTE ON HER WAY TO THE RING, PLEASE. DARK BAYLEY.

2. Has Kevin Owens resolved his charges with the rental company, or do they have to face off in a handicap match to settle what Braun Strowman did to KO’s car last week?

3. Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax should just realize that maybe they’re both bullies, and face off at Extreme Rules in a totally by the book catch-as-catch-can match for the championship.

4. Will the B-Team get another fluke victory over the Deleters of Worlds? More importantly, is this the week we finally get Bo Dallas vs. Bray Wyatt?

5. Can we just give the entire last hour to a Reigns/Rollins vs. Ziggler/McIntyre tag?

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s show report. Enjoy Raw® brand wrestling!