WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/2/18

After weeks of increased aggression, Bayley and Sasha Banks each received an ultimatum from Raw General Manager Kurt Angle: Attend counseling, or lose their jobs.
Our five-point preview:
1. Is Sasha Banks shit? Bayley says she ain’t. GIVE ME ONITA-STYLE BAYLEY IN A LEATHER JACKET SMOKING A CIGARETTE ON HER WAY TO THE RING, PLEASE. DARK BAYLEY.
2. Has Kevin Owens resolved his charges with the rental company, or do they have to face off in a handicap match to settle what Braun Strowman did to KO’s car last week?
3. Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax should just realize that maybe they’re both bullies, and face off at Extreme Rules in a totally by the book catch-as-catch-can match for the championship.
4. Will the B-Team get another fluke victory over the Deleters of Worlds? More importantly, is this the week we finally get Bo Dallas vs. Bray Wyatt?
5. Can we just give the entire last hour to a Reigns/Rollins vs. Ziggler/McIntyre tag?
When you boil away all the hugs and tube men, Bayley’s gimmick is essentially a fangirl living her dream. Her heel version should be a reflection of that. Have her be spiteful that she can’t get the same feeling she had a fan because her fellow wrestlers can’t be trusted. While she wants to be friends, she’s learned the only way to make it is only to rely on yourself.
Heel characters only work if its a dark reflection of the face character. If they turn her into Generic Woman Heel #4, it’ll flop.
I want Bayley to turn heel so bad. Go through therapy and make everything look cool again, and just when you think Sasha’s gonna turn, Bayley turns on her first. Bayley blames Angle even saying that when guys wanna resolve their differences it’s in the ring, but when two women want to, during the womens revolution, that they have to settle it in therapy. Have her go like CM Punk with the SES, but keep the ponytail.
Yes but 86 the side-tail. Have her go straight hair. Imagine the pop she’ll get when she pulls up the side-tail in the ring.
Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released.
Damn, that sounds nasty. I hope the injuries are nothing too major.
Last Week Raw’s Director’s Cut
Angle: “You need therapy, Bayley.
Bayley: “No, I don’t. I’m fine.”
Angle: “You beat up a black woman on 2018. If the media asks, you’re crazy.”
Bayley: “I’m not racist. I’m Mexican for crying out loud!”
Angle: “In 2018, that can get us heat from both sides. If anyone asks, you’re crazy!”
I would also like to believe Asuka found the dude designing all these lazy shirts and threatened to shove his intestines down his throat if she didn’t get a good design.
She said it by smiling. Obviously.
speaking of Asuka!
I’d get Amaterasu’s Son one of those for his birthday, cause that design looks pretty slick, but he’s probably already got one or two ordered. Do they come in red? You know, to hide the bloodstains?
Bob Holly watched the Braun/KO segment seething last week. He almost called for wrestler’s court reflexively.
Bray Wyatt: Eater of Worlds. Totaler of Rental Cars.
I’m with you, Endy… prob WAY too soon… but how can this totaled rental car be tied back to Braun? He has a history…
Eater of airbags. I’m only joking cause he’s been released from the hospital so that means he’s probably ok enough to jest with.
[www.cagesideseats.com] Natty has briefly bought herself back in my good graces but let’s be honest about 80% of that is the adorable cat cosplaying as Nakapurra.
If she really wanted to cheer up Nakamura, she would have shown off the neutered AJ Styles kitty
Ha, it is a cat, they are always opportunistic heels : )
Waiting for the cat to go heel on Nattie with a low claw to the groin.
wwe.com says Bray Wyatt has been in a car accident and is off Raw.
“Can we just give the entire last hour to a Reigns/Rollins vs. Ziggler/McIntyre tag?”
…no. BECAUSE WE’RE DOING LASHMAN/REVIVAL AGAIN
Also, since Alexa/Nattie was my personal hell last week, Extreme Rules might be Birdman’s: 30 minute Iron Man Match for the IC Title.
30 MINUTES OF DOLPH ZIGGLER
I am pretty allergic to Dolph Ziggler these days, but if he actually brings it on Seths level like he has the past couple weeks, it’s got potential. But fuck, whoever wins, lets end it there and not run it into the ground. We all know how much difficulty Dolph has wrestling more than one person on a six month cycle.