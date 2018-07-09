WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/9/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread …

After Braun Strowman trapped Kevin Owens inside a portable toilet and shoved it off the stage, Team Red braces for WWE Extreme Rules. Will The Monster Among Men continue to torment KO? Also, how will Roman Reigns repay Bobby Lashley after the powerhouse left him susceptible to a 2-on-1 Revival beatdown this past week? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. This week’s episode should open with Kevin Owens hacking Braun Strowman to death with a hatchet, right? He needs to drive over him in a Bigfoot or something.

2. How will Roman Reigns repay Bobby Lashley? Our theory: by showing Lashley what it’s like when people boo or cheer during wrestling matches, because he’s never seen it and Reigns gets both at once.

3. Baron Corbin will say Finn Bálor is very short. Finn Bálor will say Baron Corbin looks like a bald stupid waiter! It’s like Hogan vs. Andre for a new generation, folks.

4. We should get the thrilling conclusion to the Bayley vs. Sasha Banks counseling battle, which I still hope ends with Bayley putting on a leather jacket and tossing Sasha through the therapist office window.

5. Kurt Angle said that Raw matches are “meaningless,” so let’s hope they address that for three whole hours.

