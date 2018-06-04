WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/4/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw, Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors square off when Braun Strowman battles Bobby Roode, and Finn Bálor clashes with Kevin Owens. Plus, Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax takes on Natalya, and a Tag Team Battle Royal will determine who will challenge “Woken” Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt for the Raw Tag Team Titles! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Tonight is a tag team battle royal to see who’ll challenge Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. That’s the B-Team’s match to win, unless they had a cookout last week asking for a title shot and got covered in beans as a joke for nothing.

2. Finn Bálor takes on Kevin Owens. I wish they’d follow it with AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the ultimate “why aren’t these matches better” one-two punch.

3. Natalya is “standing up” to the one-week-old bottle episode bullying from Nia Jax. Poor Natalya got moved from “lady who turns on Ronda Rousey to set up a match” to “lady who gets fridged so Ronda Rousey’s title match with someone else has heat.”

4. Braun Strowman faces Bobby Roode, and hopefully throws him at the ground hard enough that it separates the babyface from him like he’s being knocked into the Astral Plane.

5. This is a real shirt they want you to pay $30 for.

