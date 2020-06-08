WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Edge And Christian Reunite

Tonight, in the barfoid-free With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Christian will return to Raw tonight to host a special edition of “The Peep Show,” with his longtime friend and tag team partner Edge as the guest.
The Rated-R Superstar is preparing for what may be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Orton, with The Viper gloating about setting the perfect trap for the WWE Hall of Famer. What will Edge have to say just six days before WWE Backlash? (via WWE.com)
It’ll be fun to see what Christian thinks about Edge being one half of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever™. Jealous, probably! Also scheduled for the show are the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Sasha Banks, another Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka match, and, I shit you not, an “Olympic Decathlon” between the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. You know what’d be an even better Olympic event? Wrestling.
