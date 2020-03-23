WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/23/20

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Randy Orton was nowhere to be seen when Edge challenged him to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania, but The Rated-R Superstar was clearly looking right at his former friend and tag team partner when he threw down the gauntlet. Next week, The Apex Predator will address Edge’s challenge — and, presumably, some of his fighting words — in an appearance that will set the course for one of this season’s most intricate, twisted rivalries.

Also: