WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Edge Returns (Again)

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

In the weeks since he was put out of commission by a ruthless attack at the hands of Randy Orton, Edge has been conspicuous by his absence the last month or so, seemingly focusing on his recovery. In the interim, however, Orton’s malice has gone unchecked, culminating in an RKO to Edge’s wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix when she attempted to give an update on Edge’s condition. Now, we’ll finally hear from the man himself.

In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R Superstar will return to Raw once again this Monday, and there will be plenty to address. From The Apex Predator’s recent attacks to the status of his wife to Orton’s brazen claim that he injured Edge to save him from himself, it will be a night of many revelations from a man whose unbelievable career continues to evolve in unexpected ways. (via WWE.com)