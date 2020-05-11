WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread: Becky Lynch Makes An Announcement

Tonight, in the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

As first announced on Twitter, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will have a major announcement tonight on Raw.

Just one night after risking it all, Women’s Money in the Bank contract holder Asuka will find out if the reward was worth it, as they will come face to face with Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

The Man, as confident as ever coming out of her victory over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania, will certainly be looking to send a message to Asuka, who left WWE Global Headquarters with the contract, and let herknow what they’re up against if she’s considering cashing in on her. However, Lynch will undoubtedly have to keep her head on a swivel in the aftermath of WWE Money in the Bank.

What will happen when The Man comes around? (via WWE.com)