WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/26/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

This past Monday night on Raw, Dean Ambrose led Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins on a wild chase through the STAPLES Center, culminating in a physical altercation that left The Kingslayer laid out in the middle of the ring. In response, the resilient Rollins will look to “refocus” on his upcoming pay-per-view showdown by testing himself with an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge, tonight on Raw. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Seth Rollins is bringing back the Intercontinental Championship open challenge. Fully expecting to hear this theme, get super excited for a few days, then spend the next year going, “oh god, why do they have to call people up?”

2. A notable Raw name returned to the roster at Starrcade over the weekend, so maybe it’ll be him.

3. Elias faces Bobby Lashley in a fresh match!

4. The Authors of Pain defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against Raw’s only tag team, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. People figure out how to chant that “me put pee-pee in your Coke” thing from our racist childhoods at Drake Maverick.

5. Ronda Rousey challenges Nia Jax to see which character can be liked the least!

