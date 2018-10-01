WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/1/18

Pro Wrestling Editor
10.01.18 3 Comments

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

On an action-packed edition of Monday Night Raw, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey takes on the leader of The Riott Squad, Ruby Riott. Also on Raw, Bobby Lashley collides with Kevin Owens, and Shawn Michaels returns to address Triple H’s final clash with The Undertaker next Saturday at WWE Super Show-Down. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Ronda Rousey will take on (read: easily defeat) Ruby Riott. In other news, Brie Bella will try to open a bag of Fritos and accidentally burn down the Fritos factory.

2. Bobby Lashley takes on Kevin Owens, and we place bets on whether or not WWE’s weird obsession with muscular guys emasculating Kevin Owens continues.

3. Shawn Michaels returns to address Triple H vs. The Undertaker in Australia, because there’s not actually a story there, it’s just people who aren’t ever on the show talking about it.

4. The other Dot Com preview reads, “The Shield stand united despite Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre’s mind games,” whatever that means.

5. I bet Bobby Roode and Chad Gable face The Ascension somehow!

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 8 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP