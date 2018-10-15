WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/15/18

WWE Raw

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Are The Undertaker & Kane ready? Now that D-Generation X has re-formed for a tag team battle with The Brothers of Destruction at WWE Crown Jewel, what’s going through the minds of The Deadman and The Big Red Machine? Plus, two huge WWE World Cup Qualifying Matches and a response by Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to last week’s ambush by The Bellas. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. If they’re not going to Saudi Arabia, you think they’d say it on Raw tonight, wouldn’t they? And if they’re still going, they’re DEFINITELY not going to say it on Raw tonight. Anyway, there are two World Cup qualifiers, and hey, they involve people from this decade!

2. Ronda Rousey says the Bellas are “untrustworthy bitches.” I feel like there are so many better insults!

3. Will Kane and the Undertaker answer D-X’s challenge? Meanwhile, what does Val Venis have planned for the New Midnight Express? Tune in to find out!

4. Ha ha, Bobby Lashley. My man! Ha ha, all right!

5. Rey Mysterio has a new WWE trademark, pronounced “grey mysterio oat.”

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Enjoy the show!