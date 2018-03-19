WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/19/18: Ultimate Deletion Edition

YouTube

Tonight on the WONDAFUL With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Great War between “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt has escalated to The Ultimate Deletion, a battle that will transpire at The Hardy Compound this Monday night on Raw. Can The Woken One finally delete The Eater of Worlds, once and for all? Also on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is slated to return at last, and Asuka battles Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Get your dilapidated boats and extraordinary xylophones ready, because it’s finally time for Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy in the ULTIMATE DELETION at the Hardy Compound. What we want to see: Husky Harris climbing out of the Lake of Reincarnation, a cameo from the New Day standing in the background looking scared, a backwards-driving tractor, King Maxel pinning Rowan in a stairs match.

2. Brock Lesnar “finally emerges.” Was he in a cocoon?

3. Asuka puts her streak on the line against Alexa Bliss, who will almost certainly get Samoan dropped by karma. Karma, not Kharma.

4. Is Braun Strowman facing the bar by himself at WrestleMania? And if so, can we get his new catchphrase, “I don’t set the bar, I ARE THE BAR.”

5. Mark Henry’s going into the Hall of Fame, so let’s hope he shows up on Raw wearing a salmon jacket and gives John Cena a new Road to WrestleMania.

+1 your favorites, as 10 of the best comments from tonight go into tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!

