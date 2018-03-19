WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/19/18: Ultimate Deletion Edition

Tonight on the WONDAFUL With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The Great War between “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt has escalated to The Ultimate Deletion, a battle that will transpire at The Hardy Compound this Monday night on Raw. Can The Woken One finally delete The Eater of Worlds, once and for all? Also on Raw, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is slated to return at last, and Asuka battles Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Get your dilapidated boats and extraordinary xylophones ready, because it’s finally time for Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy in the ULTIMATE DELETION at the Hardy Compound. What we want to see: Husky Harris climbing out of the Lake of Reincarnation, a cameo from the New Day standing in the background looking scared, a backwards-driving tractor, King Maxel pinning Rowan in a stairs match.
2. Brock Lesnar “finally emerges.” Was he in a cocoon?
3. Asuka puts her streak on the line against Alexa Bliss, who will almost certainly get Samoan dropped by karma. Karma, not Kharma.
4. Is Braun Strowman facing the bar by himself at WrestleMania? And if so, can we get his new catchphrase, “I don’t set the bar, I ARE THE BAR.”
5. Mark Henry’s going into the Hall of Fame, so let’s hope he shows up on Raw wearing a salmon jacket and gives John Cena a new Road to WrestleMania.
Who else should take the Lake of Reincarnation plunge?
Dolph Ziggler –> Spirit Squad Nicky or Chavo’s caddy
Braun/Becky/Elias –> Rosebuds
Alexa Bliss –> blue-haired glitter princess
Nakamura –> replacing Zack Sabre Jr. across from Tanahashi at New Japan Cup
More as I think of them (or not if I get bored)
Kane – Isaac Yankem, D.D.S.
Ultimate Deletion feels like when a sitcom is on its last legs and it moves to another station for one more year (e.g. Diff’rent Strokes, The Hogan Family). It’s close enough to the popular season despite it never truly replicating its earlier success. The big problem is as far as final season cast additions go Bray Wyatt is no John Hillerman.
The Critic: From ABC to Fox to … Shockwave
Scrubs…Taxi…Airwolf….The last one wasn’t a sitcom, but it was freaking hilarious!
I hope Ultimate Deletion ends up being even better than the best episode of Whacky Deli.
I. AM. THE CHEESE.
My prediction: Ultimate Deletion will be 8 minutes, with a commercial break in the middle. Bray will lose.
@Baron Von Raschke , well of course Senor Benjamin would be Billy….I thought that went without saying.
@Mr. Bliss I am all in on your version as long as you have Senor Benjamin in the role of Billy…making a last stand on a log bridge and cutting his chest with a garden implement. [www.youtube.com]
I’m expecting a shot for shot recreation of “PREDATOR” with Bray Wyatt picking off members of the Broken Universe off 1 by 1 until Matt and Reby are the only ones left to make it to the choppa. It will last the entire episode and there will be an hour and 10 minute Elias concert before they air “Final Deletion” and it will be the highest rated RAW since 2003…..
or it will be 8 minutes with a commercial break….yea, probably that.