WWE Raw Results 4/13/2020

Tonight's episode included a Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade champion vs. champion match and three women's Money In The Bank qualifying matches.
WWE Raw results:
– A video package about Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania played.
– Drew McIntyre entered and cut a promo thanking the audience for watching and noting the positive reception to his WWE Championship win. After commentating a highlight video of his defeat of The Big Show, he invited other wrestlers to challenge for his title. U.S. Champion Andrade entered with Zelina Vega, who brought up when Andrade beat McIntyre for the NXT Championship. McIntyre challenge Andrade to a champion vs. champion match and Andrade accepted.
1. Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Asuka defeated Ruby Riott by submission.
– From the VIP Lounge, MVP announced three Money In The Bank qualifying matches for next week: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and Apollo Crews vs. MVP.
2. Aleister Black defeated Oney Lorcan, pinning him after a Black Mass Kick.
– The highlights of Becky Lynch’s match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania played.
– Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler and whoever wins the Money In The Bank contract.
– Vega and Andrade cut a promo on McIntyre backstage.
– Before her match with Sarah Logan, Shayna Baszler was asked backstage how she felt about Ronda Rousey’s recent remarks about wrestling. Baszler did not answer.
3. Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Sarah Logan defeated Shayna Baszler by disqualification. Baszler injured Logan by stomping on her arm and the match was thrown out. Commentary discussed that it looked like the win should have been given to Baszler rather than Logan.
– Backstage, Seth Rollins said that Kevin Owens “crucified” his career at WrestleMania.
4. Austin Theory defeated Akira Tozawa with the ATL. Andrade, Theory, and Angel Garza beat up Tozawa after the match and did the same fist bump used by Los Ingobernables over his body. Vega applauded them.
– A clip from the Drew McIntyre episode of WWE Chronicle played.
– Rey Mysterio cut a promo backstage about Money In The Bank.
– From the same area backstage, Rollins assured the audience that he is still the messiah.
5. Angel Garza defeated Tehuti Miles. Theory and Andrade entered the ring after the match. They and Garza beat up Miles and fist-bumped as Vega looked on.
– The Kabuki Warriors did a backstage interview.
– Backstage, Drew McIntyre cut a promo about Andrade.
6. Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane with the A-Nia-lator, a Gorilla Press into a Samoan Drop.
– Charlotte Flair entered the ring and cut a promo about her NXT Championship win, mentioning her upcoming title defense against Io Shirai.
7. Bobby Lashley defeated No Way Jose. Lashley was distracted by Lana twice during the match and looked upset with her afterward.
– Backstage, Seth Rollins told the camera that tonight he would “stomp out all doubt.”
8. The Viking Raiders defeated Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.
– The Street Profits and Bianca Belair talked about The Viking Raiders backstage, with Belair telling the Raw Tag Team Champions to get more serious about their challengers.
9. WWE Champion vs. United States Champion match: Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade, pinning him after a Claymore Kick. After the match, Seth Rollins Stomped McIntyre, stood over the WWE Championship, and then Stomped the champion again to end the episode.