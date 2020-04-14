WWE Raw Results 4/13/2020

Here are your quick, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 13, 2020. Tonight’s episode included a Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade champion vs. champion match and three women’s Money In The Bank qualifying matches. Make sure to come back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw review.

WWE Raw results:

– A video package about Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania played.

– Drew McIntyre entered and cut a promo thanking the audience for watching and noting the positive reception to his WWE Championship win. After commentating a highlight video of his defeat of The Big Show, he invited other wrestlers to challenge for his title. U.S. Champion Andrade entered with Zelina Vega, who brought up when Andrade beat McIntyre for the NXT Championship. McIntyre challenge Andrade to a champion vs. champion match and Andrade accepted.

1. Money In The Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Asuka defeated Ruby Riott by submission.

– From the VIP Lounge, MVP announced three Money In The Bank qualifying matches for next week: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and Apollo Crews vs. MVP.

2. Aleister Black defeated Oney Lorcan, pinning him after a Black Mass Kick.

– The highlights of Becky Lynch’s match against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania played.

– Becky Lynch cut a promo on Shayna Baszler and whoever wins the Money In The Bank contract.

– Vega and Andrade cut a promo on McIntyre backstage.

– Before her match with Sarah Logan, Shayna Baszler was asked backstage how she felt about Ronda Rousey’s recent remarks about wrestling. Baszler did not answer.