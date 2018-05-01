WWE Raw Results 4/30/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 30, 2018. The show featured a big six-man tag team match, as well as an Intercontinental Championship match main event. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– A show-opening promo set up Roman Reigns to team with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley against Jinder Mahal and the very-popular-in-Montreal Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

1. Elias vs. Bobby Roode was a no contest when Elias injured Roode by throwing him throat-first at the turnbuckle. The referee stopped the match and Elias declared himself the winner.

2. Authors of Pain defeated Jean Pierre et François. The local talent were played by independent tag team 3.0.

– The Miztourage once again tried to form a faction with Finn Bálor and Seth Rollins, but were turned down. They tried to attack, but were fought off. In the melee, Bálor attacked Rollins from behind.

3. Ruby Riott defeated Sasha Banks. Riott won with a Riot Kick after several interruptions from the Riott Squad.

4. Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Strowman pinned Owens after a running powerslam.