WWE Raw Resuls 4/6/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for April 6, 2020. The Raw after WrestleMania featured a WrestleMania rematch for the Raw Tag Team Championship, a replay , and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

1. Asuka defeated Liv Morgan by submission with the Asuka Lock.

2. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory by disqualification when Zelina Vega interfered. Like at WrestleMania, Vega and her team attacked Ford, and like at WrestleMania, Bianca Belair made the save. Belair, who is officially a Raw Superstar now, challenged Vega to a one-on-one match.

3. Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega was a No Contest (we think) when the teams at ringside started fighting again. Montez Ford suggested they have a six-person tag team match.

4. The Street Profits and Bianca Belair defeated Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Zelina Vega. Belair pinned Vega after a KOD.

– In a post-match interview at WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley said he needed new management, or a “new wife.”

5. Aleister Black defeated Apollo Crews. Black won a long, competitive match with Black Mass.

6. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Ricochet pinned Lorcan after hitting the Recoil, which is now TJP’s Detonation Kick.

7. Seth Rollins squashed Denzel Dejournette.