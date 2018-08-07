WWE Raw Results 8/6/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 6, 2018. The episode included Ronda Rousey’s official in-ring Raw debut, Seth Rollins in a handicap match, and a stubbly Paul Heyman almost crying in an interview with Renee Young. Check back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column!

WWE Raw Results:

– The show started with a recap montage of last week’s incidents involving Paul Heyman, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

– Kurt Angle and Baron Corbin entered the ring. Angle announced Ronda Rousey’s upcoming match, and criticized Lesnar. Roman Reigns entered and told Angle that he respected him, and called out Corbin for not standing up for Angle last week. Angle guaranteed that Reigns will fight Lesnar at SummerSlam. Corbin criticized Angle for being biased towards Reigns, and insulted Finn Balor. Corbin and Reigns trash-talked each other, and Angle set up a match between them after the Constable struck the Big Dog.

1) Roman Reigns defeated Baron Corbin. After the men had been fighting for some time, Corbin powdered out of the ring. He was going to go backstage rather than finish the match, but Finn Balor came out and blocked his exit. Reigns used this opportunity to Superman Punch Corbin, and pinned him back in the ring with a spear. Reigns and Balor fist-bumped. Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace to Corbin.

– Seth Rollins asked Kurt Angle to help him deal with both Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler at the same time, and Angle told him that if he found a partner, he would have a tag team match against them later that night.

2) Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley. Roode pinned Rawley after a Glorious DDT.

– Elias played guitar and ordered around the production crew of his next documentary. He insulted Bobby Lashley, the audience, and Jacksonville. Lashley entered, and he and Elias insulted each other. Lashley threatened Elias, and Elias attacked him. The two men brawled, and Lashley delivered a vertical suplex to Elias after telling his documentary crew to make sure to film it.

– Tyler Breeze approached Seth Rollins backstage and pitched the tag team “Crossfit Breezus” to him, but his attempt at a Shield fist bump summoned Roman Reigns, who said he would be Seth’s tag team partner instead.