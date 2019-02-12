WWE Raw Results 2/11/19

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 11, 2019. The show featured another appearance from Becky Lynch, a bout for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon announcing that Becky Lynch had seen her doctor and conferred with the WWE’s doctors, meaning the WrestleMania match with Ronda Rousey is still on and Lynch’s suspension is lifted … pending Lynch apologizing to them before the end of the night. Lynch didn’t want to apologize, as you might’ve guessed.

1. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. This was to determine which team would start the Elimination Chamber match. Banks was once again injured before she could compete, leaving Bayley to fight alone. Jax pinned Bayley after a Samoan drop, meaning Bayley and Sasha will have to start in the Chamber.

– Elias was interrupted several times by backstage segments and video packages. Eventually Lucha House Party interrupted him and said they wanted to “walk” with him. Kalisto briefly played guitar, so Elias smashed one over his back and bailed.

2. Finn Bálor defeated Drew McIntyre by disqualification when Bobby Lashley interfered. Kurt Angle made the save, which brought out Baron Corbin, and eventually Braun Strowman.

3. Finn Bálor, Kurt Angle, and Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. Lashley pinned Bálor, but Bálor had his foot on the rope. The referee re-started the match, and Bálor was able to win with a Coup de Grace on Lashley.