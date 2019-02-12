WWE Raw Results 2/11/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 11, 2019. The show featured another appearance from Becky Lynch, a bout for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
– The show opened with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon announcing that Becky Lynch had seen her doctor and conferred with the WWE’s doctors, meaning the WrestleMania match with Ronda Rousey is still on and Lynch’s suspension is lifted … pending Lynch apologizing to them before the end of the night. Lynch didn’t want to apologize, as you might’ve guessed.
1. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. This was to determine which team would start the Elimination Chamber match. Banks was once again injured before she could compete, leaving Bayley to fight alone. Jax pinned Bayley after a Samoan drop, meaning Bayley and Sasha will have to start in the Chamber.
– Elias was interrupted several times by backstage segments and video packages. Eventually Lucha House Party interrupted him and said they wanted to “walk” with him. Kalisto briefly played guitar, so Elias smashed one over his back and bailed.
2. Finn Bálor defeated Drew McIntyre by disqualification when Bobby Lashley interfered. Kurt Angle made the save, which brought out Baron Corbin, and eventually Braun Strowman.
3. Finn Bálor, Kurt Angle, and Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. Lashley pinned Bálor, but Bálor had his foot on the rope. The referee re-started the match, and Bálor was able to win with a Coup de Grace on Lashley.
Obvious angle is obvious, but still, this is duuuumb.
This company just can’t get out of their own way, can they. Jesus.
This is a problem caused by setting up your main event over 2 months in advance when you can’t run a decent angle over three weeks
I’m sure the execution was ass awful, but Mr. McMahon taking umbrage to someone else calling themselves The Man is absolutely on message for his character.
We can all agree that if the sunken city of R’lyeh suddenly rose from below the waves and dread Cthulhu woke and blasted the entire population of the planet into insanity, it’d be an improvement over tonight’s Raw, right?
Brandon: Wow, the reply bug must have been really bad, there were hardly any +1s for Raw tonight.
UPROXX site admin: Actually, we fixed it about an hour in.
Brandon: Then that means it wasn’t a bug … the readers had hatred for the show in them the whole time!
This was legitimately the most painful fucking episode of Raw we’ve had in a while. And being a go-home show is no excuse, cause the Smackdown go-home show for the Rumble was boss.
Vince McMahon punishing Becky for thinking she’s bigger than the WWE is peak Vince McMahon.
……fuck.
BUGENHAGEN.
There. Now I feel better about things.
So Charlotte is officially heel now, right?
Yeah I’d say so
I guess the point is that they don’t want Ronda to be the heel, despite her having the most unbearable promo wordings.
Charlotte’s not just a heel, but a corporate heel! Yeah they could have built Ronda into a mega heel and it would seem way more natural, give her a mouthpiece to deliver promos and pretty much make her female Brock who shows up more often. But insisting on her being a face at all times and awkwardly turning Nia heel, twice, yeah… That works too.
Wow, Vince really does know howto ruin a good thing doesn’t he..
Watching everyone get bent out of shape like Becky’s not gonna get added to the match at some point is hilarious
Only a simpleton would think Becky’s not getting added to the match, so that’s not what people are ticked off about at all.
What?!? You both heard Vince…she is suspended til 5 days after Mania. She can’t be on the card! Were we watching the same raw? I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. Hottest act in wwe and they put her on the shelf for 2 months. Her career might as well be over.
Corporate champ Charlotte, huh? I mean, they were obviously telegraphing Charlotte getting inserted into the WrestleMania match but this was still infuriating. It is classic McMahon; screwing over the top babyface (much like Austin, continuing that trend), but is that really what we need now? I get it, she’s going to show up and wreck shit up, which she needed to do anyway, but this all seems artificially set up more so than usual. I dunno man
Writers: …And THAT is how we’re gonna make Becky vs Rousey the main event of WM35
Vince: Ok. But how can we make it all about me.
Vince showing up like a Deus Ex to replace Becky with Charlotte is actually kind of funny.
Only way a triple threat works for me is if they make it an elimination match, and Ronnie and Becky both agree they want one on one so in the first 30 secs. they both put armbars on charlotte and rip her in half like a wishbone. (or she submits, either or)
i’d take that on charlotte or ronda.
Becky Lynch to AEW
If someone is pushing The Revival like this because of their attempt to leave WWE, that same someone saw their value as a tag team. If that’s the case why would you not push them as tag champs from their arrival?
The more I think about it, as much as I would rather have Ronda vs Becky 1on1, interjecting Charlotte does makes sense from a story arc perspective of Becky. The whole rise of the Man sprung out of her feeling Charlotte always stole the opportunities, so having the Queen rear her head and having Becky deal with her as she nears the climax of this story (the main event of Wrestlemania ) makes dramatic sense.
But boy that was a frustrating way to go about it last night. I’m glad Vince is still not afraid to look like a prick at least.
Keeping in mind that everything WWE does is not just awful, but also really lazy I put 10 bucks on WWE just reusing the Daniel Bryan WM formula and having Becky have to beat I dunno… Nia Jax in the first match of the night to “earn” her spot in the main event.