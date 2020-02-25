WWE Raw Results 2/24/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for February 24, 2020. The show featured an appearance from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of Thursday’s Super Showdowh, a rematch between Aleister Black and Rowan, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

– The show opened with Randy Orton once again trying to explain why he assaulted Edge last month. He was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who stuck up for Edge and challenged Orton to a fight. Orton accepted, but “not right now.”

1. Angel Garza defeated Humberto Carrillo. Garza got the win after a series of near-falls.

2. Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows with a Shooting Star Press.

– After the match, The O.C. beat up Aleister Black backstage.

– Brock Lesnar showed up, and Paul Heyman cut a promo about how Lesnar will defeat Ricochet at Super Showdown, defeat Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, and be WWE Champion forever.

3. Aleister Black defeated Rowan. Black won after hitting Black Mass twice, again. After the match, Black challenged AJ Styles to a match for next week.

– Drew McIntyre did a sit-down interview with Charly Caruso where he talked about wanting to finally live up to his potential and achieve his destiny at WrestleMania.

4. Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth with a spear. Truth thought he was bringing Lashley and Lana onto his new talk show segment, “Truth TV,” to talk to them about the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

– The five women involved in the Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship had a contract signing. Shayna Baszler arrived late, walking in through the crowd, and had a face-to-face confrontation with Asuka before the whole thing turned into a brawl and fell apart. Becky Lynch showed up to fight Baszler, and the two were pulled apart.