WWE Raw Results 7/2/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 2, 2018. The show featured two (2) Roman Reigns tag team matches, as well as a Kevin Owens vs. Braun Strowman main event. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Curtis Axel defeated Matt Hardy. Axel won by pinfall with an Axehole after distractions from Bo Dallas.

– Bayley and Sasha Banks went to counseling, hosted by Dr. Shelby of Team Hell No fame. They argued a bunch.

2. Authors of Pain defeated Titus Worldwide. The Authors won with the Final Chapter on Apollo Crews.

3. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre by disqualification when The Revival interfered.

– Baron Corbin demanded an apology from Finn Bálor. Bálor made fun of Corbin’s clothes and hair. They brawled.

